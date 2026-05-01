Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 1, 2026 12:00 PM 45 min read

Transcript: Minerals Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=2A6Ds1r6

Summary

Minerals Technologies reported strong first-quarter sales of $547 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, driven by growth in both the consumer and specialty, and engineered solutions segments.

Strategic growth investments, including expansions in cat litter and natural oil purification facilities, are contributing to revenue growth, with a target of $100 million in incremental sales for 2026.

Despite geopolitical challenges, the company managed to avoid significant disruptions but faced increased energy and freight costs, addressing these with pricing actions and temporary surcharges.

Operating income increased by 7% to $68 million, with earnings per share rising 21% to $1.38, indicating strong financial performance despite cost pressures.

Management expressed confidence in achieving mid-single-digit sales growth for 2026, bolstered by strategic investments and improving market trends, but remained cautious of macroeconomic uncertainties.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lydia Kopalova (Head of Investor Relations)

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Alduck (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question is from Daniel Moore with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Really helpful and actually just kind of stole the answer to my second question because certainly environmental and infrastructure has clearly turned the corner. Appears to be turning it, I guess. Just talk about your visibility project based work. So what are you seeing in terms of RFQs and opportunities looking beyond the next quarter or two in that business?

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, Dan, let me hand that one over to Brett Ardrakis. He'll give us some color on the lining market.

Brett Ardrakis

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Daniel Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

That's helpful. And then I think you said, Eric, 14% kind of trending to 14% operating margin for the year. If we did level set or sort of circle those charges, you know, already probably closer to 15. So if I have any follow ups, I will circle back. Thank you very much for the color.

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Dan.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Mike Harrison with Seaport Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Mike Harrison (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research Partners)

Hi, good morning. Congrats on a nice start to the year. I wanted to just clarify, you mentioned the 1% price mix. Can you break out what the FX contribution was that was part of that 11% growth? And did I hear correctly, did I hear you correctly that you had a number of extra days that contributed to the strong revenue number?

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Harrison (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research Partners)

Eric Alduck (Chief Financial Officer)

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Harrison (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research Partners)

Artie

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Harrison (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research Partners)

All right, thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Yep. The next question is from Pete Osterlund with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Pete Osterlund (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Pete Osterlund (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Pete Osterlund (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Yep. The next question is from David Silver with Freedom Capital. Please go ahead.

David Silver

Yeah. Hi, good morning. Thank you.

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Hi, David.

David Silver

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thanks, Dave. I mean, I'm going to tell you it was mostly volume and you know, we did have the favorable currency across the company of about 3 to 4%. But in terms of the vast majority of that 19% increase, it was mostly volume.

David Silver

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, let me start and I'll pass it off to Brett. David, we probably have 200, 250 now. It's, I'm sorry, 350. Brett's looking at me 350 trials going on around the world.

Brett Ardrakis

And so these 10 are full installation. I think we had seven last year. We have 10 scheduled for this year. And as I mentioned, that could be higher. But Brett, want to give some color on kind of what the trial activity is like, where it's going on? Sure.

David Silver

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

David Silver

And I hope you don't mind, I'm just going to follow up with one more. So, of the 10 installations, Brett, would you characterize them as be using fluorosorb alone? Fluorosorb in conjunction with granular activated carbon or you know, just what is the standard? What, what, you know, what seems to be the approach that your customers are most interested in and when they want to incorporate fluorosorb into, let's say a drinking water project?

Brett Ardrakis

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

So it's some of both.

David Silver

DJ

David Silver

Okay, great. Thanks very much for all the color. I'm going to get back in queue. Thanks, David.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Doug Dietrich for any closing remarks.

Doug Dietrich (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, I appreciate everyone joining today. Thank you for the questions. We look forward to chatting with you in three months. So thanks for attending.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved