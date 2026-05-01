Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 1, 2026 11:56 AM 47 min read

Full Transcript: TC Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Friday, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/tc-energy-corporation/2026/05/01/2026-first-quarter-financial-results/play

Summary

TC Energy Corp reported a 14% year-over-year increase in comparable EBITDA, reaching over $3 billion, marking its best safety performance in six years.

The company announced a $1.5 billion investment in the Appalachia Supply Project on its Columbia Gas system, supported by a 20-year take-or-pay contract, expected to be in service by 2030.

TC Energy Corp reaffirmed its 2026 and 2028 EBITDA outlook, with a target of $11.6 to $11.8 billion for 2026 and $12.6 to $13.1 billion for 2028, supported by a robust project development pipeline.

In Canada, the company reached new commercial agreements for Coastal GasLink Phase 2 and is exploring a new investment framework for NGTL expansions.

The US Heartland region represents a significant growth opportunity, with natural gas demand expected to grow 40% through 2035, driven by power generation and data center expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Gavin Miley (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Francois Poirier (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Sean

Sean

Sean

Sean

Sean

Sean

Strong execution is a direct reflection of the discipline embedded in our low risk project selection process and the strength of our cross functional project delivery capabilities. It is this consistency in our team's execution excellence year in and year out that is foundational to our ability to deliver the financial outlook we provide and also reinforces the confidence we have in both our near term forecasts and our longer term growth trajectory.

Sean

Sean

Sean

Sean

Sean

With that update, I'll pass the call back to Francois.

Francois Poirier (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator we are now ready to take questions.

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

The first question comes from Aaron McNeil with TD Cowen. Please go ahead.

Aaron McNeil (Equity Analyst at TDCON)

Good morning all, Thanks for taking my questions. Appreciating the implication that the Appalachia Supply Project arguably has a bit of pre spend for future growth, can you give us a sense of what the economics of a fully loaded project at 2 BCF might look like from a build multiple perspective? And then what needs to happen to get to 2 BCF per day and when do you think that could happen by?

Tina Ferraco

Tina Ferraco

Aaron McNeil (Equity Analyst at TDCON)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Jeremy Thone with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Thone (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Hi, good morning. Morning. Just wanted to start with Appalachian Supply again, the project Harry. And just curious, when you mark the 2 BCF of capital efficient expansions, is 2 BCF a specific point as far as capacity wise for the system that you see or is it line of sight to customer interests? And when you talk about this being a platform for future growth, are you talking just moving to two or are there other opportunities as well?

Tina Ferraco

Yeah, we marked the 2BCF based on a very economic expansion through just compression or minor modifications. It could be expanded beyond that with a pipeline or extensions. But it's in such a great high growth corridor that not only can we serve growth along that corridor, we can extend that corridor to reach for additional opportunities.

Jeremy Thone (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Got it. That's helpful, thank you. And then just wanted to turn to ANR real quick here. And as far as the settlement, I'm just wondering if you could share any thoughts in how that I guess compares to your guidance expectations. Is there room for upside here from this or anything else I guess across your system as you're looking as more settlements could come into place in the future.

Tina Ferraco

Jeremy Thone (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Got it. That's helpful. I'll leave it there.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Teresa Chen with Bakri. Please go ahead.

Teresa Chen

Good morning. Turning back to NGTL, given the clear need for incremental residue egress out of the area, can you elaborate on the new environment investment framework in discussion and how has the framework and precedents established by the Canadian mainline settlement informed your discussions with shippers on NGTL?

Francois Poirier (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Teresa Chen

Thank you. In the US following the successful and highly oversubscribed Crossroads Pipeline open season, what are the dating items to fid from here? And just taking a step back as the Midwest is increasingly becoming a focal point for data center build out and also experiencing the step up and power demand growth more broadly. Can you Elaborate more on your view of the magnitude of opportunity size for your assets here and your relative competitive positioning.

Tina Ferraco

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. The next question comes from Rob Hope with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Rob Hope (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

Morning everyone. Can you speak to how your project development pipeline is progressing? So you sanctioned roughly $2 billion of projects this quarter and even with that it appears like the project development pipeline has increased to over 21 billion. So can you just maybe help us understand how what the book to bill ratio is looking like for you?

Francois Poirier (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rob Hope (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

we had a quarter ago, which was fairly robust. I appreciate that. Maybe a bit of a broader and longer term question. Canada is looking to develop an electricity and nuclear strategy. What would you look for in this strategy to help underpin future investment in Bruce? And when should we think that discussions could kick off?

Francois Poirier (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Catelli

Next question comes from Robert Catelli with cibc. Please go ahead. Hey, good morning. A couple things here on the NGL side. First with the revised CGL framework, just walk through how that limits TC Energy's construction and cost exposure and what it means for some of the returns you might get if the project goes FID for CGL phase two later in the decade.

Tina Ferraco

Robert Catelli

Tina Ferraco

OPERATOR

Thank you. Got it. The next question comes from Spirit Dunas with Citi. Please go ahead.

Spirit Dunas (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Thanks. Operator. Good morning. Team wanted to go back to the $15 billion backlog and maybe a bit of a follow up to PR's question. So clearly that backlog, now 25% higher since the last update, seems to imply things are accelerating here. So I guess in the context of elevating your capex cadence later on the decade, just curious how much of that 15 billion could potentially result in pre2030 spending?

Tina Ferraco

Spirit Dunas (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Francois Poirier (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great, I'll leave it there. Thank you, team. The next question comes from Maurice Choi with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Francois Poirier (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Sam Burrow

Please go ahead. Good morning, guys. I wanted to clarify whether the Appalachian Supply project was only in the pending approval bucket for a quarter. And just curious if the PJM backstop procurement announcements have had just any bearing at all on sanctioning it any more quickly or if this was more fully baked and that was A non factor, but potentially PJM developments might be a tailwind for future project origination or just converting backlog.

OPERATOR

Ben Pham (Equity Analyst at BMO)

Sean

Francois Poirier (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Zach Van Evren (Equity Analyst at TPH)

Please go ahead. Hi, thanks for taking my question. Maybe going back to the last question a bit. I know you mentioned 4BCF of demand around your assets but then mentioned, you know, 5BCF of demand in the Midwest. Do you guys have an internal total demand number for the Northeast? Seems like some of your peers as well as the producers keep increasing that to the call it 5 to 8 BCF range.

Tina Ferraco

Zach Van Evren (Equity Analyst at TPH)

Gotcha. That makes sense. And then you mentioned diversity of supply. I'm curious if you're still seeing demand from the Gulf coast, maybe down A and R or Columbia Gulf, or are most of these projects now in the Northeast basically absorbing all the incremental supply? There might not be a need for a longer haul project just because there's enough projects in the Northeast.

Tina Ferraco

Zach Van Evren (Equity Analyst at TPH)

Gotcha. That makes sense. Appreciate the.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Keith Stanley with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)

Tina Ferraco

Thanks for that. Second question for the gray bar projects awaiting finalization. Would you say they're fairly diversified across the asset base or are they very concentrated in this heartland area you've been pointing to with Columbia and A and R?

Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)

I think you could say, Keith, there's a fair degree of diversification in that pending approval bucket.

OPERATOR

Got it. Thank you. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes the question and answer session. If there are any further questions, Please contact Investor RelationsCenergy. I will now turn the call over to Gavin Reilly for any closing remarks.

Gavin Reilly

Please go ahead. Well, thank you again for participating this morning, the great questions that we've been asked and for your interest in TC Energy. If we didn't get to your question, as the operator mentioned, please do reach out to the investor relations team. We're always happy to help and with that we'll close out and look forward to our next update in late July. So thank you very much.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved