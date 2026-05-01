Transcript: Weyerhaeuser Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Weyerhaeuser Co reported first quarter GAAP earnings of $156 million on net sales of $1.7 billion, with adjusted EBITDA totaling $308 million, marking a 120% increase over the previous quarter.
The company completed the divestiture of non-core Timberlands in Virginia for $192 million and continued to focus on its wood products growth strategy, introducing new products such as Aerostrand and Propanel.
Weyerhaeuser Co expanded its distribution network, opening new locations in Billings, Montana and Gallatin, Tennessee, to support growth in underpenetrated markets.
Future outlook includes stable second-quarter earnings expectations, with continued focus on operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives, despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.
Management highlighted challenges due to increased transportation and raw material costs and expressed optimism in long-term housing market fundamentals despite current headwinds.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Devin, and good morning everyone. I'll begin with key financial items, which are summarized on Page 16. We ended the quarter with approximately $300 million of cash and total debt of $5.4 billion. During the quarter, we repaid our $150 million 7.7% notes at maturity. We returned $151 million to shareholders through the payment of our quarterly base dividend and approximately $10 million through share repurchase activity in the first quarter.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Capital expenditures were $112 million in the first quarter, which includes $30 million related to the construction of our EWP facility in Arkansas. As we previously communicated, we anticipate approximately $300 million of investments for Monticello in 2026, and as a reminder, CAPEX associated with this project will be excluded for purposes of calculating adjusted FAD as used in our cash return framework.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
During the first quarter we generated $52 million of cash from operations. It's worth noting that first quarter is usually our lowest operating cash flow quarter due to seasonal inventory and other working capital Build first quarter results for our unallocated items are Summarized on Page 15.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Turning to the south, log inventories were elevated at the outset of the second quarter and log supply is expected to increase seasonally as the quarter progresses. We anticipate relatively stable sawlog demand while fiber demand remains soft in response to spring maintenance outages and lower takeaway of finished goods.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
On balance, takeaway for our logs is expected to remain steady given our delivered programs across the region, and we anticipate our sales realizations will be comparable to the first quarter. Our fee harvest volumes and forestry and road costs are expected to be higher due to drier weather conditions that are typical in the second quarter and we anticipate moderately higher per unit logging haul costs largely due to increased fuel costs.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Additionally, we expect to deliver steady growth from our climate Solutions business in 2026.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
For the second quarter, we expect SLS adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $70 million lower and earnings will be approximately $80 million lower than the first quarter of 2026 driven by the sizable conservation easement transaction in the first quarter, we expect this to be partially offset by stronger results from our real estate business due to timing and mix.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
For our wood products segment, we expect second quarter earnings before special items and adjusted EBITDA to be comparable to the first quarter of 2026 excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and osb. Notably, we expect improved sales volumes across all wood products businesses as we get deeper into the building season.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
This will be offset by higher costs in the second quarter, largely driven by inflationary pressures related to transportation and certain raw materials, as well as planned annual maintenance outages at three of our OSB mills. As for product pricing, we're encouraged by the recent upward momentum in lumber.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Raw material costs are expected to be slightly higher. For our distribution business. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be slightly higher compared to the first quarter as sales volumes increase seasonally. With that, I'll now turn the call back to Devin and look forward to your questions.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Davey. Before wrapping up this morning, I'll make a few brief comments on the housing and repair and remodel markets, starting with housing after a lackluster 2025, the housing market remains largely stuck in second gear. Based on conversations with our homebuilder customers, the biggest issues continue to be weak consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Susan McClary (Equity Analyst)
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Susan McClary (Equity Analyst)
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Susan McClary (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Okay. That's great color. Thank you. Good luck with the quarter.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Sue.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from George Staffos with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.
George Staffos (Equity Analyst)
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
George Staffos (Equity Analyst)
Thanks very much guys. Good luck in the quarter.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Keetan Mamtora. With BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.
Keetan Mamtora (Equity Analyst)
Good morning and congrats on a good quarter.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thank you. Maybe to start with Devin or Davey, can you talk a little bit about the inflationary pressures you all are seeing and specifically thinking about resin for OSB and in general freight transportation costs, is there a way to quantify either in some sort of sensitivity or just sort of ways to think about what the potential impact could be? Yeah, you bet, Kate.
Davey Wold (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Kurt Yinger with DA Davidson. Please proceed with your question.
Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks and good morning everyone. Hoping to start off on the wood product side, can you just talk a little bit about demand patterns you saw with home center customers over Q1, and maybe specifically looking at March and April, whether the seasonal pickup that you might typically expect occurred or perhaps is just delayed a little bit and pushed back a little bit later?
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that makes sense. I appreciate that. And then on ewp, you know, realizations have come in a little bit the last two quarters. Some folks have kind of talked about, you know, a bottoming having been found on price in the last couple months or so. How would you just describe the market balance today in early Q2? And are there any kind of green shoots you're seeing either from a demand or kind of competitive, dynamic perspective?
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fair enough. Appreciate the color. Thank you. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Mark Weintraut with Seaport Research Partners. Please proceed with your question.
Mark Weintraut (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Devin, first, just a question on the very strong or what looks to have been very strong performance, particularly in lumber OSB as well, in what presumably was an inflationary environment. I mean, by my numbers, and they could be wrong, it looked like your lumber cost per unit were the lowest they've been for several years. Anything that you want to call out to help us understand and how sustainable that is or was it more one time? Ish.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Weintraut (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And I'm just curious because I thought I heard you said volumes were a little bit weaker than you had expected, but you were run. But at the same time you just said you were running full. Did you build some inventory? I guess we could see this in your, in your financials, et cetera, but had you built inventory in the first quarter or how do we square to up?
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
I'd separate that. So I think what I said was really just with respect to the back half of last year, we were operating a little below normal because of market conditions. We did build a little inventory separately on the lumber side and OSB for that matter, just because we typically build a little bit of inventory in Q1 just so that we are prepared for the full building season, which is pretty typical. So nothing outside the norm on inventory build Gotcha.
Mark Weintraut (Equity Analyst)
And then shifting gears. What might you be seeing on the solar leasing front, etc. Obviously, with energy costs having gone up a lot, is that creating any added impetus for people to start having conversations with you and any color you can give us on how things feel as we're getting closer, times where some of those options should be coming up for potential exercise.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Weintraut (Equity Analyst)
Thanks a lot.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Hemir Patel with CIBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.
Hemir Patel (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, Devin. There were two new OSB mills supposed to start up later this this year. Just given the relatively sluggish demand backdrop, do you think we'll see supply additions being delayed into 27?
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
It's hard for me to speculate on that. You know, I have seen some, you know, some articles written on delays there, but I don't have any specific knowledge of that. You know, that's, that's really going to be something they'll have to decide against the current market backdrop. I'm not sure I have a whole lot to add there. Fair enough. And just the last question I had on your log export business.
Hemir Patel (Equity Analyst)
How's the initiatives to grow Southern Alpine exports progressing?
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Hemir Patel (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. That's all I had. I'll turn it over.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Anthony Pettinari, Witt City. Please proceed with your question.
Anthony Pettinari (Equity Analyst)
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Pettinari (Equity Analyst)
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Pettinari (Equity Analyst)
Okay. That's helpful. I'll turn it over.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Hong Kong with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Mike Rockland with Truwist Securities. Please proceed with your question.
Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Rockland (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our last question will be from Keeta Mumtoro with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.
Keeta Mumtoro
Thank you. Just a couple of quick questions. What is driving the strength in Douglas oil prices here recently?
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Keeta Mumtoro
Understood. Okay, and then just one last one. Are you seeing any signs of increased use of sudden yellow pine in new residential construction? I'm thinking about crosses and those kind of things.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Keeta Mumtoro
Very helpful. Thank you. Good luck.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the floor. Back over to Devin Stockfish for closing comments.
Devin Stockfish (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, well, thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning, and thank you for your continued interest in Weyerhaeuser. Have a great day.
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