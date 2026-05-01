Transcript: Weyerhaeuser Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Greetings and welcome to the Weyerhaeuser first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. Confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Andy Taylor, Vice President of Investor relations. Thank you Mr. Taylor. You may begin. Thank you. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyerhaeuser's first quarter 2026 earnings. This call is being webcast at www.weyerhaeuser.com. Our earnings release and presentation materials can also be found on our website. Please review the warning statements in Our earnings release and on the presentation slides. Context concerning the Risks associated with Forward looking Statements as forward looking statements will be made during this conference call, we will discuss non GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP can be found in the earnings materials on our website. On the call this morning are Devin Stockfish, Chief Executive Officer and Davey Wold, Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the call over to Devin Stockfish.

Thanks, Andy. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Yesterday, Weyerhaeuser reported first quarter GAAP earnings of $156 million, or 22 cents per share. On net sales of $1.7 billion, excluding special items, we earned $77 million or 11 cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $308 million, a 120% increase over the fourth quarter. These are solid results and I'd like to thank our teams for their continued focus and operational performance. Through their efforts, adjusted EBITDA improved across each of our business segments compared to the prior quarter, a notable achievement against a backdrop of elevated macroeconomic uncertainty. Before getting into the business results, I'll provide a quick update on previously announced actions to optimize our portfolio. In February we completed the divestiture of non core Timberlands in Virginia for $192 million, and in April we received $22 million in proceeds following the transfer of our timber licenses in British Columbia to the buyer of our Princeton Mill. This represents the final proceeds associated with the Princeton transaction. I'll also highlight some recent advancements associated with our wood products growth strategy. First, we were excited to preview two new products, AeroStrand and ProPanel, at the International Builder show in February. We're committed to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of our customers, and these represent the first of many new and innovative products that we intend to introduce over the next several years. Feedback thus far has been overwhelmingly positive and we expect strong demand for both products as we bring them to market. And finally, we expanded our distribution footprint in the first quarter, opening a new location in Billings, Montana and announcing a new facility in Gallatin, Tennessee near Nashville, which will be operational by year end. Both sites support our strategy for continued growth of Weyerhaeuser's proprietary products in strong and under penetrated markets. With these new facilities, our distribution Network expands to 22 locations and as we laid out at our Investor day, we see opportunities for additional growth through 2030. Turning now to our first quarter business results, I'll start with Timberlands on pages six through nine of our earnings slides, excluding a special Item, Timberlands contributed $57 million to first quarter earnings. Adjusted EBITDA was $120 million, a 5% increase compared to the fourth quarter. In the west, adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, a $13 million increase over the prior quarter, largely driven by higher sales volumes and seasonally lower costs. Starting with the Western domestic market, log demand and pricing improved in the first quarter as mills responded to strengthening lumber prices and seasonally lower log supply. As a result, our average domestic sales realizations increased moderately compared to the fourth quarter. Our fee harvest volumes were slightly higher and per unit log and haul costs decreased as we made the seasonal transition to lower elevation and lower cost harvest operations. Forestry and road costs were seasonally lower. Moving to our Western export business, log markets in Japan were muted in the first quarter in response to ongoing consumption headwinds in the Japanese housing market. As a result, our customers finished goods inventories remained elevated and log prices decreased. Despite this dynamic, our customers remain well positioned relative to imported European lumber, which continues to face headwinds in the Japanese market. For the quarter, our average sales realizations for export logs to Japan were moderately lower and our sales volumes were moderately higher, largely due to the timing of vessels turning briefly to China. We remain in the early stages of re establishing our log export program to strategic customers in the region. However, our shipments have been limited to date, largely driven by ongoing weakness in the Chinese real estate sector and the seasonal slowing of construction activity around the Lunar New Year holiday. For the first quarter, we delivered one vessel to China which was comparable to the prior quarter. Turning to the south, adjusted EBITDA for Southern Timberlands was $62 million, a $7 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter. Despite improved pricing and takeaway of lumber. Southern sawlog markets remained subdued in the first quarter as log supply outpaced demand given drier than normal weather conditions. With respect to southern fiber markets, demand and pricing moderated in the first quarter as mills reduced consumption ahead of spring maintenance outages and in response to lower takeaway of finished goods. On balance, demand for our logs remained steady given our delivered programs across the region and our average sales realizations were comparable to the fourth quarter. Our per unit logging haul costs were also comparable and forestry and road costs were higher. Our fee harvest volumes were slightly lower in the first quarter. In the north, adjusted EBITDA was comparable to the fourth quarter turning now to Strategic Land Solutions on pages 10 and 11 as a reminder, this is the new name for our Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources segment. Starting this quarter, we're expanding our disclosure for this segment to three business Real Estate, Natural Resources, and Climate Solutions. The new name reflects our broadening scope and growth focus across these businesses, and the new reporting structure enhances the cadence of disclosure for our climate solutions activities. In the first quarter, Strategic land Solutions contributed $169 million to earnings. Adjusted EBITDA was $193 million, a $98 million increase compared to the fourth quarter. This reflects a very strong quarter for the segment, largely driven by the timing and mix of real estate sales and the completion of a $94 million conservation easement transaction in Florida. As we discussed last quarter, the conservation transaction conveyed approximately 61,000 acres of Weyerhaeuser timberlands to a larger wildlife corridor, restricting future development and protecting habitat for a variety of species. Notably, the easement allows Weyerhaeuser to retain ownership of the land for continued sustainable forest management. As for the rest of the segment, real estate markets have remained solid year to date, and we continue to capitalize on steady demand and pricing for HBU properties with significant premiums to timber value for the quarter. Our results reflect a sizable increase in real estate acres sold, which is a typical trend for this business. In the first quarter, our average price for real estate sales declined from the record level achieved last quarter, which benefited from several high value development transactions in South Carolina. Now moving to Wood products on pages 12 through 14. Excluding a special item, wood products contributed $14 million to first quarter earnings. Adjusted EBITDA was $71 million, a $91 million improvement compared to the fourth quarter, largely driven by an increase in lumber and OSB pricing. Starting with lumber first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $27 million, an $84 million increase from the Prior Quarter the framing lumber composite strengthened in the first quarter as buyers work to replenish lean inventories into the spring building season but face supply constraints from previously enacted curtailments and closures. While this dynamic was felt across the North American market, it was most acute in southern yellow pine, which experienced a significant price increase during the quarter. For our lumber business, average sales realizations increased by 13% compared to the fourth quarter. Our production volumes increased as we returned to a more normal operating posture following market related production adjustments in late 2025. As a result, our sales volumes increased slightly and unit manufacturing costs were lower. Log costs were comparable to the prior quarter. Now turning to OSB, first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $3 million, a $13 million increase compared to the fourth quarter. OSB Composite pricing entered the year on an upward trajectory as demand improved slightly leading into the spring building season. By February, pricing stabilized and remained steady for the balance of the quarter. As a result, our average sales realizations increased by 8% compared to the fourth quarter. Our production and sales volumes were slightly lower, largely driven by temporary winter weather disruptions. Early in the quarter, unit manufacturing costs were slightly lower and fiber costs were slightly higher. Adjusted EBITDA for engineered wood products was $39 million, a $10 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter, primarily due to lower average sales realizations for most products and higher raw material costs, most notably for OSB Web stock. Our sales volumes for solid section products increased slightly while I joist volumes were comparable to the prior quarter. Unit manufacturing costs were also comparable. Although EWP sales volumes and pricing held up reasonably well, demand was softer than our initial expectations early in the first quarter. That said, we saw a slight uptick in order files in March, and we expect our sales volumes to increase seasonally in the second quarter. Moving forward, demand for EWP products will remain closely aligned with new home construction activity, particularly in the single family segment. In distribution, adjusted EBITDA improved by $7 million compared to the fourth quarter, largely due to higher sales volumes. With that, I'll turn the call over to Davey to discuss some financial items and our second quarter outlook.

Adjusted EBITDA for this segment decreased by $27 million compared to the fourth quarter, primarily attributable to changes in intersegment, Profit Elimination, and LIFO. Looking forward, key outlook items for the second quarter are presented on page 18. In our Timberlands business, we expect second quarter earnings before special items and adjusted EBITDA to be comparable to the first quarter of 2026. Turning to our Western Timberlands operations, we expect steady log demand in the domestic market in the second quarter as mills respond to improving lumber takeaway through the spring building season and build log inventories ahead of fire season. At the same time, log supply is expected to increase as weather conditions improve seasonally. On balance, this should translate to a fairly stable domestic log market.

We anticipate our average domestic sales realizations will be slightly higher than the first quarter as price increases in April are expected to hold steady through quarter end given seasonally favorable operating conditions in the second quarter, our fee harvest volumes and forestry and road costs are expected to be higher and per unit loggin haul costs are expected to increase as we move to higher elevation sites and in response to elevated fuel costs. Moving to our Western export program, we anticipate log markets in Japan and China will remain relatively stable in the second quarter, albeit at reduced levels. As a result, our log shipments and pricing are expected to be comparable to the first quarter. That said, export costs have increased in response to the Middle east conflict.

In the north, our average sales realizations are expected to be moderately higher than the first quarter due to mix and fee harvest volumes are expected to be significantly lower given spring breakup conditions. Moving to Strategic Land Solutions or sls, we continue to expect full year adjusted ebitda of approximately $425 million and given our new segment disclosure framework basis is now provided as a percentage of total SLS sales and is expected to be between 20 to 30% for the year. Real estate markets have remained solid year to date and we expect a consistent flow of transactions with significant premiums to timber value as the year progresses.

As shown on page 19, our current and quarter to date average sales realizations for lumber are significantly higher than the first quarter average, while OSB realizations are slightly higher. For our lumber business, we anticipate higher sales volumes and slightly higher log costs in the second quarter. Our unit manufacturing costs are expected to be comparable to the prior quarter. For our OSB business, we expect higher sales volumes and moderately higher fiber costs in the second quarter. Our unit manufacturing costs are expected to increase largely due to the previously mentioned planned outages and higher prices for resin. For our engineered wood products business, we anticipate higher sales volumes for all products in the second quarter and comparable average sales realizations.

And more recently, the conflict in the Middle east has reinvigorated inflationary pressures and elevated uncertainty around the economy. Further, after briefly dipping below 6%, mortgage rates have ticked back up to around 6.3% here recently. Given these headwinds, the spring building season has gotten off to a somewhat softer start than we were expecting at the outset of 2026. However, we're still fairly early in the year, so there's certainly time for the housing market to pick up some momentum, especially if we see a resolution in the Middle east or if mortgage rates trend lower. I'd also note a few positives on housing. First, we did see a much better March starts number than we were anticipating. Plus we've seen a slight pickup in mortgage applications here recently. Additionally, there have been some positive developments on the policy front with recent executive orders and the potential for bipartisan legislation on housing, which could be an additional tailwind over time. But that all being said, in the near term, I suspect we'll continue to see choppiness in the housing market as consumers navigate ongoing affordability challenges and uncertainty around the economy. Our longer term outlook on housing fundamentals, however, remains favorable, supported by strong demographic trends and a vastly underbuilt housing stock. Turning to the repair and remodel market activity has been steady but has lacked a clear catalyst, largely driven by many of the same factors impacting the residential construction market. We do expect to see the typical pickup in activity as we get deeper into the building season and more broadly, if interest rates move lower and we get some improvement in existing home sales. In addition, we think the dynamic around deferrals of large discretionary projects over the last few years will ultimately serve as a tailwind, particularly as the macro environment improves. But similar to the housing market, a material pickup in repair and remodel activity likely will require an improvement in overall consumer confidence. Putting the near term uncertainty aside, our longer term outlook continues to be positive as many of the Key drivers supporting healthy repair and remodel demand remain intact, including favorable home equity levels and an aging housing stock. In closing, we delivered solid results across our businesses in the first quarter. In addition, we advanced key growth initiatives in our wood products business and made progress on actions to further optimize our portfolio. We're encouraged by the recent increase in lumber prices and we're well positioned to navigate a range of market conditions. And we remain focused on serving our customers, driving operational excellence and advancing our strategy to accelerate growth and deliver significant long term value for shareholders. With that, I think we can open it up for questions.

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. Confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you'd like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please, while we poll for questions. Our first question comes from Susan McClary with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now live.

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Good morning. Good morning. My first question is looking at the wood products. It's nice to see how the margins there came back, especially in lumber. Can you talk about your ability to continue to drive profitability and really cross all your wood products as you think about the potential for prices to hold maybe flat sequentially, especially with lumber, and how the changes in supply and demand are and your positioning relative to that will come into play?

Thanks, Sue. You know, I think that's a really good question, you know, particularly with respect to the supply demand dynamic. Obviously we have been operating in challenging housing environment over the last several years and that's put a lot of pressure on pricing across most of our products and that's true across the industry. One of the things that I think it's really important to understand about our business and the potential for profit profitability is that of course we would like to see housing improving. And I do ultimately think that will happen for a variety of reasons and we've discussed that, you know, in previous calls. But ultimately what drives profitability in our business is the supply demand dynamic across our product lines. And I think you see a really good example of that in the lumber business. In Q1 we would love to see housing starts at one and a half million. But as you look back over the last several decades, there have been plenty of moments in time where we've made significant profits with housing starts well below 1.5. It really comes down to what is the supply demand dynamic in each individual product line. As we saw lumber prices really at, on an inflation adjusted basis, historic lows last year, we saw the market respond by shutting down and curtailing mills. And that supply impact is really one of the key drivers for what happened with lumber prices in Q1. And so I think that's just a really important thing to keep in mind is that, yes, we think housing will improve, but ultimately it's about supply demand dynamics in each product line. Of course, we've been very focused on all the things that we're supposed to be focused on. Cost, opex, we've layered in innovation. We've got really strong brand recognition, customer support. So we're out there battling every day. We've got a lot of upside as you see pricing improve and you started to see some of that in lumber in Q1. Certainly at some point, when we see the housing market really return to a more normalized level, there is just a tremendous amount of upside across our businesses in wood products.

Okay, that's great color, Devin. And then maybe sticking with wood products. It's great to hear the innovation and the new products that you launched at the Builder show this year. Can you talk a bit about the pipeline that you have there? And as Aerostrand and some of these other offerings gain momentum, what that means just in terms of your ability to drive above average growth and as Monticello comes online, how you can fill that volume and what that will mean for the business as well?

Sure. One of the things that we've really been focused on over the last few years is better leveraging the resources and capabilities that we have around new product development. Particularly in our wood products business. We've always had just remarkably strong wood scientists. We've got some brilliant people here in the wood products space. I would say, arguably we've underutilized them over the last decade, but we've really ramped up that effort. And the new products that we brought out at the Builder Show, Pro Panel and Aerostrand are really the first big ones that we're bringing to market. But we've got a long pipeline and at the end of the day, it's really all about how do we serve our customers, how do we solve problems for our customers, Reducing costs, improving efficiencies, helping deal with all of the issues around weather and code. You know, we're in business to serve our customers. And I think one of the ways that we can do that going forward and I think really distinguish ourself in the market is through this new product development. So we've got a. We've got a healthy pipeline and we're expecting to continue to bring out new products and I would say accelerate that as we move forward. But we're really excited about these two. Aerostrand in particular, that's based off of our timber strand technology. And we're going to have a lot more opportunity as we bring Monticello up next year. And so that's just another example of, you know, how broad based the opportunity set is for that timber strand technology. And one of the reasons we're really just so excited about Monticello coming up next year.

Hi. Thanks so much. Hope you're all doing well. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for the details. Morning. Hey, Devin. So I was wondering if you could update us on your view in terms of how tariffs and duties will play out over the course of the year relative to your business. Devin and then relatedly, just it's nice to see lumber pricing higher. And certainly you had a very, very strong operating quarter across. From our vantage point, across all your businesses, there's been a little bit of a pullback in southern yellow recently. What do you think is driving that?

So maybe I'll hit the lumber piece and then Davey can touch on some of the impacts from the tariffs on the business. You know, from a lumber standpoint, we obviously saw a nice run in southern yellow pine and across the composite, but mostly in southern yellow pine in Q1. I think that was really driven primarily by two key things. Number one, we just saw a lot of supply come out of the system last year. As we've said, over the past couple of years, probably 50 ish mills have been shut down or curtailed. And so part of that was just less supply. And that was against a backdrop of coming into 2026. I think just for risk mitigation, a lot of the dealer networks and customers, generally speaking, were carrying pretty lean inventories. And when we moved into the spring building season, you know, there was just a bit of a scramble to get product. You've seen that level off a little bit here in southern yellow pine. It's been a little volatile over the last few weeks, but ultimately between treaters and multifamily, you know, I think southern yellow pine should hold up reasonably well going forward. I would note we've also at the same time seen A pretty nice run up in Douglas fir prices. And so obviously we, you know, we benefit there. But ultimately, you know, it's really just about, as I said earlier, supply and demand. And we still, I think have some opportunity for repair and remodel to pick up a little activity, particularly as we come out of some of the colder months in northern regions. So, you know, our view is lumber prices at the aggregate level should hold up reasonably well. There may be a little bit of volatility here in the near term with southern yellow pine, but still view that as an opportunity, particularly as you see less SPF coming into the US that's just an opportunity for southern yellow pine. Dave, you want to speak to tariffs?

Yeah, sure, George. So, you know, with respect to tariffs and how that impacts the kind of the cost and procurement on our end, it's another inflationary pressure. Obviously we've been living in an environment where there's been some level of inflation a little bit elevated over the last several years. So it's another thing that our teams have to be focused on. Most notably that's going to affect us in our CapEx program, whether it be steel and aluminum, thinking about the cost inputs there and a variety of other elements across the supply chain in that realm. But ultimately we've been aware of the tariffs for well over a year, incorporating that into our capital pipeline and the analysis on how we think about the return profile, particular project. So like any other inflationary pressure, it's something that we're dealing with. But our teams are focused on discipline, cost execution, ensuring we can minimize the cost there. And we're still looking to get very favorable returns across our capital program. Davey, appreciate that. Just on duties, what's your view, Devin and Davey, on where duties may reset, you know, come, you know, late summer versus where they're at right now. Thanks and good luck in the quarter. That's where I was going with that.

Yeah. The preliminary results from the AR7 have dropped the duties about 10%. So you know, if that comes in more or less in track where the preliminary duties were set, that would mean the all in duties would come down from about 45% down to 35%. So that's both softwood lumber duties as well as the 232 10% tariff. And that should come in somewhere around August. You know, oftentimes that gets pushed back a little bit into the fall, but that's the general timeframe.

And it's Davey. I'll take that one. We are, of course, as you'd expect, we're seeing the impacts of higher energy costs as a result of the conflict in the Middle east in several places across our business in Timberlands, most notably, that's going to be in log and haul costs, fertilizer transportation as well as ocean freight for our export business. On the wood product side, to your point, yes, we are going to see that in resin and additive costs as well as transportation as we think about getting products to customers. Right now, when you take all of that together across the businesses, the headwind on a gross basis is about $10 million a month. But that said, we're able to offset a majority of that headwind. As always, we're focused on leveraging our procurement logistics expertise to minimize the cost and really focusing on disciplined execution. But we're also able to share some of those costs with vendors and customers, whether that be through log and haul rates or via the delivery costs that are typically passed along to customers. So the net effect of that, that's incorporated into our guidance for the second quarter. Though of course we're going to continue to monitor how the macro environment evolves while continuing to be focused on disciplined execution and cost control. Understood. Very helpful, Devi. And then just switching to capital allocation, leverage has climbed to 5, a little over 5. Recognize that Q1 is a working capital used quarter, but to the extent we are in this higher for longer environment and housing remains depressed, you've got Monticello investment this year as well. How are you thinking about one? Just sort of the level of leverage and sort of potential options that you could look at to lower it over time maybe. And would that involve potentially kind of selling some Timberlands? Yeah, look, as we've said, maintaining that investment grade credit rating that's foundational for us. We're going to leverage or we're going to manage our leverage to a mid cycle target and we have a lot of flexibility and levers across a wide range of market conditions. I think just to put this in perspective, we're clearly operating at a cyclical low in earnings. And that's going to impact our trailing leverage metrics. Particularly when you think about the very low pricing environment we saw over the second half of last year, that's still heavily weighing on that ratio. So again, that three and a half times net debt to EBITDA Target is designed to be evaluated over the cycle, not at the trough. And so when we look at leverage through a mid cycle lens, we remain very comfortable with our balance sheet and expect leverage to improve naturally as that EBITDA normalizes. I mean, you can do the math on it doesn't really take that much improvement from current levels to get back to the three and a half times target. And then just as we think about the, the capital allocation priorities for the year and how we're navigating that, you know, our approach is really going to remain consistent and disciplined. As you know, we're going to evaluate every dollar that we spend and ensure it's allocated in the way that creates the most value for shareholders. We do have approximately $300 million teed up for Monticello this year as well as we're going to continue to invest in our, in our business on a programmatic basis. Specifically to that Monticello investment, I think it's worth noting that the Timberland divestiture, the Princeton proceeds we received in the first, that alone would offset a significant portion of the expected Monticello spend over the course of 2026. So, you know, again, we feel really good about the strength of our balance sheet, the work that we've done over the last several years to strengthen and improve the portfolio. And we've got a lot of levers as we navigate these conditions. Perfect. That's very helpful. I'll turn it over. Goodlab, thank you.

I'd say overall, you know, it's a mixed view here. You know, when we talk to our customers, you know, I'd say across R and R generally, but that includes home centers as well. You know, there has, there's been differing views depending on geography. And I do think you've seen the professional segment holding up better than DIY probably also seen a little bit more focus on smaller remodeling projects, which typically use a little less wood. So, you know, it's been sort of mixed. I would say it's solid, but, you know, certainly we haven't seen as meaningful a pickup as maybe sometimes you do this time of year. But. But nevertheless, we still think we're still in the heart of repair and remodel season. Some of the colder areas are really just starting to get into the warmer season and we have a while to go before the south really dials it back for kind of mid summer heat. So again, sort of a mixed story to date on R and R thus far.

Yeah, I mean, at a high level, a lot of what's been going on with EWP is really just the story of what's happening with single family housing. And as we've said, you know, it's just been a more challenging single family environment here recently. And that's created, you know, some downward pressure on pricing. As we think about, you know, seasonally, we are seeing a bit of an uptick, as you would expect. We've seen order files pick up a little bit as we got into March and April. And so that's certainly a positive, I would say, just from a pricing standpoint. Again, it's very regional in terms of the dynamic. And so that's sort of how we're managing demand and pricing across our portfolios, really market by market. Ultimately, to see a meaningful pickup in EWP demand and ultimately pricing, I think you're just going to have to see improvement in single family housing. Unlike lumber and osb, where you see a little bit more R and R demand. On the EWP side, it's really residential construction primarily. And so, you know, we view it as being stable. You know, as we guided for Q2, we think we're going to see comparable pricing with upside on sales volumes. But that's kind of really where we are right now.

So overall, Mark, I think this is really just the continuation of the OPEX and cost focus that we've been working on for a number of years. One of the. Obviously there are some inflationary pressures, particularly with the Middle East. That's going to be a cost headwind that we have to overcome. But what I would say is just given the tougher operating environment, it's just yet another, another reason for us to be really clamped down on costs. And so I think from a controllable cost standpoint, the team in wood products, and this is really true across the whole business, but they have just been very, very focused on every dollar they spend and making sure that we're being just really, really vigilant on the cost side. You combine that with. As we moved into Q1, we were able to operate at more normalized rates. For the back half of last year, we were operating a little less than we ordinarily would just because of market conditions. When our business can run full, we are in a very, very strong cost position. And so I think it's just the combination of continued vigilance on controllable costs and you know, really operating the mills at normal levels that really puts us in a good cost position. So there's no reason to think that that can't continue going forward.

We're seeing some really nice momentum across the renewables business, both in terms of converting leases into operating solar facilities. We've got one operating now, the next one should be operating any day now. We've got three currently under construction. By the end of this year, we could have four to six under construction. So the pipeline is developing nicely and I think interestingly we've just seen a whole lot of activity on the new option front. We've had a whole wave of solar options that we've signed up here recently. And even on wind, now those will come. The wind will come along a little later just because the timeline to put wind facilities up is a little longer. But overall the interest level in renewables has been very strong this year.

It's going really well now. Obviously the transportation costs associated with the Middle east conflict are going to be a headwind that we have to move through. But overall I'm just really pleased with how that's developing, particularly in the India market. We've really gotten some nice traction with the customer base there. I think there's a lot of opportunity to continue to grow that we're continuing to work on really driving costs out of the supply chain. That's particularly the case with our break bowl program out of the Gulf South. I think we have some near term opportunity to take out some meaningful cost there, which will just make us even more competitive from a cost standpoint. So we're, we're excited about it. We're looking to grow the India program. And, you know, again, we're going to have to overcome some additional costs from freight standpoint, but I think we can do that. And even beyond India, just the opportunity in Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, we've seen some good, strong customer interest there. I think ultimately there may be some opportunity to export into Europe. We've had some initial conversations with some sawmill customers there. So I think there's a lot of opportunity and we're going after it.

Good morning. If I look at Timberland's Results and the 2Q outlook, it seems like first half, Timberland's EBITDA could be down year over year, maybe 25% from 1H25. And if you think about kind of big picture earnings improvement drivers for Timberlands going forward, is it just really about lumber recovery flowing through to Western log prices, or do you see kind of meaningful scope to improve log prices in the south or reduce costs or any kind of idiosyncratic items around weather that we should keep in mind? Just wondering, kind of big picture, as you think about Timberland's earnings improvement really going forward, what are the building blocks?

Sure, I'll give you a few comments on that. So first and foremost, what's been happening in the Timberlands business, and I would say this is mostly a Western comment, is with lumber prices being at historic lows, that put a lot of downward pressure on log prices. And you can see that really over the last few quarters now, we saw log prices start to improve in Q1, and they've continued to improve into Q2. But they're still, if you look back over the last several years, they're still at relatively low levels. So really, you know, as we think about the near term, particularly as you've seen Doug Fir prices going up here recently, that gives us a little bit more room to push log prices in the West. And so I would expect that to happen, it's still a very tensioned wood basket. So I would say, number one, it's been a pricing issue primarily in the West. Number two, from a volume standpoint, if you look back over the last couple of quarters, particularly in the west, but a little bit in the south because of some weather issues, volumes have been down a little bit. But if you look at 2026 as a whole, what we've said is in the south volumes will be up slightly, harvest volumes and in the west are going to be comparable. So when you sort of chart that out over the course of the year, there's some upside from a volume standpoint. I'd say the other piece that's really of late been an issue is on the cost side. Obviously, as Davey mentioned with some of the issues with the Middle east that has put some incremental cost pressures are and we're going to have to figure out a way to overcome those. I don't think that is structural going forward. But look, ultimately if transportation costs are up, we're going to have to find a way to push that through on the price side and we'll work that. There may be a lag, but ultimately that's certainly something that we can work through. And I would say even beyond that, when you look out into the future, as we said in our investor day, we do think there's a significant amount of volume increase coming in the west. And so it's been a little bit more challenging on the timberland side over the last couple quarters, but we certainly see that improving over time.

Okay, that's very helpful. And then just switching gears with distribution, understanding it's not the biggest part of your business. But with the Greenfields, is the goal there really to enter new markets where you're not present or under penetrated or to sell more of kind of high value EWP and new products? I'm just wondering if you could talk about what you're trying to accomplish with the Greenfields versus just leveraging existing distributor relationships.

Yeah, you hit it. I mean the principal rationale there is we sell currently about 50% of our EWP through our distribution business. And what we found and really trying to dial this into key growth markets and really important building markets is that when we have our own distribution sales force on the ground in those markets, we're able to push more volume and gain market share for our EWP products. So that is the primary rationale, I would say over and above that there's also opportunity. We obviously sell commodities through our, through our distribution businesses as well. And so there's another channel that we can move that product. And the team has done a really nice job building out vendor partnerships with decking and siding. And so there's a sales profit opportunity there too. But the primary rationale is really to drive EWP sales and growth in markets that we feel like we're currently under penetrated.

No, not really. The timberland markets really don't change a whole lot quarter to quarter, week to week. It's just really more long term price appreciation. So you don't necessarily see timberland values moving with lumber prices? Not in the near term. Now obviously if there was a longer term structural change in lumber prices that ultimately could flow through, but you don't typically see that in the near term. Got it. As a general matter, no. Once a mill has shut down versus, you know, taking extended, you know, two, three week outages, when a mill goes through the process of actually closing down and laying off their employees, it's pretty unusual for them to come back. And so we really haven't seen that, I will say around the margins, we've seen it a little bit. And this is really a Southern statement. I do think, particularly as you were in the, you know, back half of 2025, we saw a lot of mills that were, you know, not operating full out, so maybe at a reduced posture, certainly not running overtime. And so there was a little slack capacity in the system for mills in many instances across South. You probably have seen a little bit of pickup there as Southern lumber prices have picked up. But I wouldn't say it's significant, at least not from our vantage point.

Yeah, thank you, Devin, Davey, Andy, for taking my questions. First one, just on the SLS guide, based on your 2Q outlook for EBITDA, 1H should be around 320 million, but you're guiding 2026 to 425 million. Applying a significant step down in 2H. So realizing that you had some one off benefits from real estate in 1Q, but you also got into a pretty strong 2Q. What gives you the confidence that you're going to have such a step down in the back half of the year. Yeah, Mike, thanks for the question. It's pretty typical for us to be fairly front loaded in our strategic land solutions business. I think if you look at it over the last several years, you'll see that pattern. That's some timing and mix. So as I think about the second half of the year, we'll see a little bit of that mix play out over the second half, but nothing unusual there in terms of the trends that we're expecting. As always, if we continue to see strong real estate markets, we can look to adjust. But for now I think that 425 is a good guide on what we were thinking about for the year. Got it. Okay. And then climate solutions yet sales of $111 million in 1Q, big increase year over year, quarter over quarter. Davey, what drove that? Yeah, it's the conservation easement that we pointed out in the first quarter. Large transaction, $94 million. So that's the biggest component of that. Got it. Perfect. Thank you for that. And last question, real quick, just following up on an earlier question. In terms of EWP, margins in EWP are now at about 17, a little over 17% in 1Q. It seems like pricing may have declined more than you expected. I think you were calling for last quarter modestly down. Prices were down about 4 to 5% sequentially. So I'm just wondering, I understand the backdrop, single family. But have your competitors been more aggressive trying to drum up business or has the competitive landscape changed such that there's increasing competition to drive sales which has negatively impacted pricing more than you expected?

Well, I would say just as a general statement, our competitors are always aggressive and trying to get business. That's no different now than it's ever been. Obviously when you have housing starts down a little bit relative to where they were a few years ago, there's less pie to go around. So people are battling it out. Where we compete, obviously we have to be thoughtful about price, no question about that. But I think where we try to compete in the market is we have a service model that I think is valuable to our customers. We have high value products. We're continuing to innovate to make sure that we're trying to solve our customers needs. So you know, we're not necessarily battling it out for the lowest, you know, lowest price opportunities. We're trying to serve long term strategic customers with a value proposition. So you know, the, the competitive dynamic is, is tough. It's always going to be tough and you just have to find a way to Win regardless of where you are in the cycle.

Yeah, I think we've just seen primarily an uptick in demand coming out of California. You know, we, we'd seen a little softening last year. I'd say, broadly speaking, the California market that's picked up here recently and that's a lot of, you know, where that Doug Fir product goes. And so I think that's been a big driver and it's, you know, generally speaking there's only so much opportunity for supply. You hadn't seen that supply maybe dial back as much as we've seen in some other geographies. And so there's just not as much incremental supply to meet that demand as it improves.

We are, you know, I think there are, there are a few things going on here. First and foremost, there's just a lot less SPF coming into the US today and that's a function of some long term trends with beetle infestation regulatory dynamics that have made it very challenging to make lumber in Canada. That's also a function of the duty tariff dynamic that we have at play. So there's just overall less SPF coming into the US which creates an opportunity for both Douglas fir, but also for southern yellow pine. I think additionally, at least in the, in the recent past, there was an opportunity because of the delta between SPF and southern yellow and pine prices to go out and really market value. But I would say just broadly speaking, as you look at where supply is increasing and where supply is decreasing, there's just going to be more southern yellow pine. So that's a trend that is going to continue. I think you've seen probably a little bit more traction here recently, I would say for warehousers specifically. We've been active on that front. We've got some products are warp stable products. That's a really nice transition product for folks that have historically used SPF to move into southern yellow pine. So I think you picked up some momentum there and I would expect that trend to continue really as we move forward.