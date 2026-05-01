Standex International Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Summary

Standex International Corp reported an 8.1% year-on-year sales increase to $224.6 million, with 6.5% organic growth.

The company completed the divestiture of Federal Industries, aligning with its strategy to focus on fast-growth markets and new product launches.

Electronics and Aerospace and Defense segments are driving growth, with electronics contributing to 70% of sales and 80% of profits.

The company's adjusted operating margin rose by 30 basis points to 19.7%, while adjusted earnings per share increased by 13.5% to $2.21.

Standex International Corp expects fiscal 2026 revenue to increase by about $100 million compared to 2025, despite the Federal divestiture.

The company reported a strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.05, indicating healthy demand and a positive outlook for future quarters.

Standex Aerospace and Defense, a renamed segment, is positioning itself as a key partner in space, defense, and aviation sectors.

The company has plans for growth investments, including capacity expansions in its electronics segment, to support future demand.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Christopher Howe (Director of Investor Relations)

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Our sales into the fast growing markets

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

I will now turn the call over to Admir to discuss our financial performance in greater detail.

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Now please turn to slide 5 and I will begin to discuss our segment performance and outlook beginning with electronics and aerospace and defense. Electronics revenue increased 7.6% year on year to a record $119.7 million driven by organic growth of 6.8% and 0.8% benefit from foreign currency Organic growth was driven by sales into fast growth markets and increased new product sales.

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

In fiscal fourth quarter 2026 we expect slightly to moderately high revenue reflecting higher sales into fast growth end markets and increased new product sales. We expect slightly higher adjusted operating margin primarily due to higher revenue partially offset by continued growth investments. On a year on year basis, we expect high single digits organic growth.

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Aerospace and Defense revenue increased 33.7% to 36.6 million driven by organic growth of 20.8%, 12.2% benefit from recent MaxTarlite acquisition and 0.7% benefit from foreign currency. Organic growth was driven by increased project activity in the commercialization of space end market. Adjusted operating margin of 18% decreased 60 basis points year on year primarily due to project mix.

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Sequentially, we expect slightly to moderately higher revenue due to growth in new product sales and more favorable project timing. We expect slightly to moderately higher adjusted operating margin due to higher volume and realization of productivity initiatives. On a year on year basis, we expect double digits organic growth. Now please turn to slide 6 for a discussion of the scientific and engraving and hydraulic segments.

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

In our next fiscal quarter On a sequential basis, we expect slightly lower revenue and similar to slightly higher adjusted operating margin from realization of restructuring actions and productivity initiatives. Next, Please turn to Slide 7 for a summary of Stanix's liquidity statistics and capitalization structure. Our current available Liquidity is approximately $191 million.

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Adam Air Please turn to Slide 8. To summarize, I am very pleased to see the continued organic growth in the third quarter with a book to bill ratio of 1.05 when adjusted for the federal divestiture.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Got it. I appreciate that. Maybe just switch gears to Amaran and Ryan. Just in terms of the Croatian facility, trying to understand where you are in terms of construction and then just in terms of creating the infrastructure for full market penetration there. What's a reasonable time frame and are the competitive dynamics much different in Europe than you see in the U.S. yeah,

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Fair enough. I'll leave it there. I appreciate it guys. Thanks, Chris.

OPERATOR

Next question will be from Matt Karanda at Ross Capital Partners. Please go ahead, Matt.

Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst at Ross Capital Partners)

Hey guys, good morning. Guess I just wanted to start with the electronics segment and the order flow looks like it's up north of 75% year on year. Wanted to hear a little bit about the drivers of the strength in order flow between grid and the core magnetics and sensing solutions business.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Admir Sarsevic (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst at Ross Capital Partners)

That's helpful guys, thank you. And then I guess for my second question, wanted to ask a portfolio question. It seems like now that you're under two turns of leverage, you got plenty of capacity to deploy incremental dollars to M and A. Just wanted to hear the latest on the funnel and how you guys are thinking about add ons to kind of the core segments as you sort of have more capacity at this point in time.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

So for that, you know, we're in discussions with a number of third parties to help us identify targets. So we have an existing Funnel. We're working at expanding the funnel with these new opportunities as we fully explore opportunities to expand these engineered components businesses. Next question will be from Ross Barenblack at William Blair. Please. Go ahead, Ross. Could you unmute your line?

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Yeah, I was on mute there. Good morning, gentlemen. Morning. Hey, Ross. Maybe just a level set on the Top line guide. Are we taking out the first three quarters of federal kind of 25 million or are we leaving that in there? Just taking the fourth quarter.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Oh, the federal is out and the fourth quarter guy. Yeah.

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

So just the fourth. Okay. And then you guys said grid was up 20% year over year. So that implies what, like a 160 run rate? Pretty healthy. And so then you guys said what a book to build of 1.1. So. That means core organic growth booked a Bill is probably 1.15, up nearly 20%. We're definitely seeing some momentum.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

You got your math right. Yep. That's all I get paid for. Can you just go to any updates on India and the progress you've seen with rolling out Lean there and driving that capacity?

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Well, I tell you, we had just

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

a few weeks ago. Vinit's here with us today. He was in India a few weeks ago with a very large team for a global grid capacity expansion Kaizen. So we have an extensive plan to

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

look at global demand, a roll up from customers around the world by product family.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

We have a site in Texas, a site in India, site in Croatia. Now we're producing in Mexico on our Mexico site and are looking at our global capacity expansion.

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

So we do have assumptions that within

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

India simply with Lean, there is another call it 15 +% capacity expansion from lean,

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

which fuels us in addition to Mexico and Croatia through this year.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

As you know, we have the Texas site coming on next year. But your question was about India.

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

So we have a good handle on the initial.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

There's unexploited lean opportunities that are 15 plus percent capacity.

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, so there's no two, three, two issues though. There was some, you know, one off stipulation regarding grid. I didn't fully dig into the details. It just seems like given the growth demand, those margins should have been maybe a little bit higher as standards. Electronics.

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Yeah, look, we think we're going to

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

continue to expand margins in electronics, you know, especially, you know, as you kind of think about what are growing is our fast growth end markets where we are most profitable. So we do expect we're gonna, you know, clip that 30% in our adjusted operating margin in the near future. All right, well, thanks a lot, guys.

Ross Barenblack (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Thanks, Ross.

OPERATOR

Next question will be from Mike Slisky at DA Davidson. Please. Go ahead, Mike.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Yes, hi, good morning. Thanks for taking that question.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Morning, Mike.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Speaking of operating margins, just looking at the results, pretty clear that engraving and hydraulics are now kind of the lowest of the of the four, I guess those kind of two different businesses. Can you comment on your plans for those businesses? If you're, you know, always trying to hone it a little bit better and a little bit higher, you know, year after year, is there a potential that those are next to go? I'd say after federal.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, you know, in their, as you know, they're strong businesses in their sectors.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

They're not burning platforms in that sense. It's kind of a question of timing to find the best opportunities for those businesses.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Within engraving, we have, we have some

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

pretty interesting growth initiatives going on. We talked about making these specialized parts functional textures.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Those are ramping up.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

So the businesses themselves are fundamentally sound.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

We have some profit improvement projects in both of them. And you look at our history where we've invested in,

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

in acquisitions, we love the engineered components businesses. You will likely see more of that.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

And we have some very good businesses that, you know, hydraulics and engraving, they could be, could be fit somewhere else. we continue to monitor, monitor the situation and we'll make, make the right

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

decision at the right time.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. Okay. In aerospace, given the organic growth you've seen now, and we've got quite a few opportunities ahead of you, do you see any to expand capacity there on a greenfield basis?

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

In the aerospace and defense segment, is that your Question, Mike.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Not from a greenfield standpoint.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

At least not in a near term. You know, we have a bit of a capacity in our sites, but obviously, you know, as the business continues to grow, at some point we might have to look at additional space, but no immediate plans as of right now. We feel we can service what's coming our way in the near term.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I guess the one caveat to that is we mentioned the missile programs. If these missile orders do appear for some of these higher scenarios, then we will expand footprint.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

That's correct.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, got it, got it.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

But we would only do that with the long term.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

I'm sorry, but we would only do

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

that with a long term commitment from

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

the customer, and we'd certainly communicate that in a future quarter. I imagine you'd have an ROIC hurdle to meet there and it wouldn't be any different than you would for Amran or anything else.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Right, right, exactly.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Great. And then it sounds like you're not looking to give us too much guidance yet on fiscal 2027, but can you at least on the new product menu for 2027, do you have as many rolling out next year as you have this year? Given what's in the pipeline, can you at least expect a halfway decent year from that part of the growth plan?

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Yeah, if you just step back and take our general gross growth model, we think we've got these fast growth markets that continue to grow upper teens, 20%

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

a year, that's like six, six points

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

of growth from that, our new products, we still expect that to add 300 basis points of growth.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

And then whatever happens with general industries

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

may be a tailwind to that.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

So just as a high level, I would be thinking in that zone for 2027 and the need here. So in terms of numbers of products

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

in 2027, kind of in line with.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, yeah, definitely, Mike.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

I think we think the momentum will continue.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Actually, it might even increase because as

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

we are adding, our funnel is increasing internally of new product, I guess.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Outstanding. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Mike Slisky (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Thanks, Mike.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, a reminder to please press Star one should you have any questions. Thank you. Next we will hear from Gary Presto Pino at Barrington. Please go ahead, Gary.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Good morning, everyone. In your new segment breakdown, the other category is that Legacy Federal before the divestiture, what exactly is in there?

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

Yeah, that's legacy. That's all it is. That's all it is. Okay, so with the sale of Federal, was the corporate expense associated with Federal. Does that come out of the equation, I noticed, like your corporate expense was about 8.6 million this quarter or step down from last quarter, which was abnormally high. But as we're modeling, what kind of number should we be looking at for that corporate expense number?

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, Gary, I mean, we don't really

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. And then just in terms of your tax rate, because I noticed it was down, I think, this quarter. And obviously a lot of moving parts with the numbers, with the sale of federal. But for Q4, is it looking like it'll be about 24%?

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

Yeah, 24 to 25 is kind of what I would. What I would tell you is a good estimate.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, and then just last question. In terms of what's your growth in electronics? I mean, can you. Is it all across the board and grid replacement of grid data centers or where are you starting to see the. Where are you starting to see abnormal growth?

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

Did you say abnormal growth? Right.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. You know, growth excess of what you. What you were thinking terms.

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

Yeah. So the growth driver, certainly a grid defense.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

There is a defense component in electronics, and I mentioned it earlier, our sales of bare switches, reed switches, was up

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

20% year on year. So those go everywhere.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

So a sign of kind of general

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

industry strength, primarily in Asia.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

And our relay sales are strong, driven by kind of test and measurement equipment,

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

similar drivers to the grid serving data centers and the equipment that go into data centers.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Now, another way to look at it, we have three businesses in there, as you know. We've got what we used to call magnetics.

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

Our edge business, which is really a North American business that was. That was down in the quarter, year

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

on year, largely due to some execution issues. Their book to Bill was very strong. The SST business, which is where the

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

switches and sensors are, was upper single digits.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

That includes the switch business I talked

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

about before, and then grid, of course, which we talked about.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

So kind of that triangulates into your.

Gary Presto Pino (Equity Analyst at Barrington)

Your growth question from a couple different angles.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

And at this time, Mr. Dunbar, we have no other questions registered. Please proceed, sir.

David Dunbar (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

All right. Thank you. Appreciate everybody connecting today on this call. We always enjoy reporting on our progress at Standex. Thank you also to our employees and shareholders for your continued support and contributions. I look forward to speaking with you again in our fiscal fourth quarter call.