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May 1, 2026 11:54 AM 28 min read

Transcript: Imperial Oil Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757305&tp_key=fdc40d88f2

Watch this earnings call stream on YouTube.

Summary

Imperial Oil reported a decrease in petroleum product sales to 441,000 barrels per day, down by 14,000 barrels compared to the previous year, mainly due to reduced opportunistic supply sales.

First quarter chemical earnings were $24 million, a decline of $7 million from the prior year, attributed to lower product pricing, partially offset by reduced feedstock costs.

The company emphasized its ongoing strategic investments in digital infrastructure and projects enhancing logistics and feedstock flexibility, aiming to maximize earnings and cash flow.

Imperial Oil's restructuring is advancing well, with a focus on safe and reliable operations, expecting improved efficiency and effectiveness.

The company plans to renew its normal course issuer bid in June, continuing its commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders.

Operational highlights include completing planned turnarounds at Strathcona and Curl to sustain reliability and performance.

Management reiterated commitment to profitably grow volumes, reduce unit cash costs, and increase cash flow generation despite a dynamic geopolitical environment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Peter

Thank you, John, as always, we'd appreciate it if you could limit yourself to one question plus a follow up so that we can get to as many questions as possible. So with that operator, could you please open up the lines for questions?

Dennis Fong (Equity Analyst)

John (CEO)

Dennis Fong (Equity Analyst)

John (CEO)

Scott

OPERATOR

Thank you very much for that caller. I'll turn it back and the next question will come from Greg Pardee with RBC Capital Markets.

Greg Pardee (Equity Analyst)

John (CEO)

Greg Pardee (Equity Analyst)

John (CEO)

Greg Pardee (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, John.

OPERATOR

And moving on to Meno Hulshoff with TD Cowan.

Meno Hulshoff (Equity Analyst)

Thanks and good morning, everyone. I'll start with a question on curl. In your opening remarks, you touched on some of the initiatives you're pursuing to drive production above 300,000 barrels a day on a sustained basis. And you talked about turnaround optimization. But can you elaborate on where things stand on the key pieces within enhanced bitumen recovery and the overall performance of the equipment.

John (CEO)

Cheryl

Meno Hulshoff (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks Cheryl. That is a Big number. Second question maybe on the recent increase to the SEO premium. What is your marketing team seeing day to day in terms of rising SEO demand to meet diesel and jet supply shortfalls? And how long do you think premium pricing could persist?

John (CEO)

I'm going to ask Scott to take that one.

Scott

John (CEO)

enough feedstocks to do that. Yeah. And I would just add, obviously synthetics are trading higher because they're a good way to make diesel and jet. And that's probably we're not going to predict the future synthetic premium, but that may persist for a little bit as these margins stay quite high.

Meno Hulshoff (Equity Analyst)

Terrific. Thanks to you all. I'll turn it back

OPERATOR

Neil Maida (Equity Analyst)

Dan

Neil Maida (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thank you. Thanks, Dan. It's been a great run. So just the follow up on the questions about, you know, what you want to accomplish during the turnarounds that you referenced earlier for both Strathcone and Curl. Can you talk, can you give us, you know, pull back the onion a little bit and talk about specifically what are the two or three things you want to accomplish at both of those turnarounds and that we should be focused on?

John (CEO)

Scott

Cheryl

Neil Maida (Equity Analyst)

Awesome. Thanks.

OPERATOR

And we'll take a question from Doug Leggett with Wolff Research.

Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst)

Dan

Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Doug.

John (CEO)

Doug Leggett (Equity Analyst)

Maybe not such dumb question. Maybe not such a dumb question. John, that's very informative. Thanks very much indeed.

OPERATOR

And that does conclude the question and answer session. I will now turn the conference back over to Peter Shaw, Vice President of Investor Relations for closing remarks.

Peter Shaw (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thank you. So on behalf of the management team, I'd like to thank you, thank everyone for joining us this morning. If there are any other further questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to the investor relations team and we'll be happy to answer your questions with that. Thank you very much and have a great day.

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