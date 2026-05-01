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May 1, 2026 11:53 AM 35 min read

Transcript: WisdomTree Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ggWfBHwu

Summary

WisdomTree reported a record AUM of $152.6 billion, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of record AUM, driven by net inflows and market appreciation.

The company completed the acquisition of Atlantic House, adding $4 billion in AUM and enhancing revenue yield, with the transaction expected to be modestly accretive.

Revenues for the quarter were $159.5 million, up 8% from the previous quarter and 48% from the same quarter last year, propelled by higher AUM and increased trading activity.

Adjusted net income was $40.6 million, or $0.27 per share, excluding a loss on convertible notes extinguishment.

Guidance was adjusted to reflect the Atlantic House acquisition, with an increase in gross margin guidance and a slight rise in expected interest expense.

Management emphasized the strategic importance of the Atlantic House and Cirrus acquisitions in diversifying and strengthening the company's offerings, particularly in defined outcome and derivatives-driven strategies.

WisdomTree's digital assets platform showed growth with $98 million in inflows, highlighting the success of its tokenized money market fund.

The company remains focused on expanding its product lineup, leveraging strategic acquisitions to enhance global distribution and revenue yield.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the WisdomTree Q1 2026 earnings call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. For anyone to require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Jessica Zaloom, Head of Corporate Communications. Thank you Jessica. You may begin.

Jessica Zaloom (Head of Corporate Communications)

Brian Edmondson (Chief Financial Officer)

Jarrett

Jono

OPERATOR

Wilma Burtis

Good morning. Could you talk about the advantages of WisdomTree's tokenized money market fund compared to other non tokenized yield generating options with respect to your new partnership with Stable C? Thanks.

Will

Wilma Burtis

Great, thank you. And then are there opportunities to generate higher fees on model portfolios as wisdom pre gains scale in the advisor relationships? And could you provide some detail on the overall relationships dynamics there, especially given the additional model AUM from Atlantic House?

Jarrett

Wilma Burtis

Thank you. And if I have time for one more, we saw other revenues were strong in the quarter. Could you talk about what contributed to that and if there's going to be additional growth there? Thanks.

Brian Edmondson (Chief Financial Officer)

Wilma Burtis

Anything else, Wilma? No, thank you very much.

Brian Edmondson (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Chris Kotowski with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your questions.

John Coffey

Brian Edmondson (Chief Financial Officer)

John Coffey

All right, great. Thank you. Very helpful. And just one last question. When we think about Atlantic House, will that show up in, you know, on your IR page you have your daily AUMs. Is that something that at some point in the future we'll start to see AUM contributed from Atlantic House contributing to those, or is it something like Ceres where it's, you know, sort of treated a little bit differently than your other ETPs?

Brian Edmondson (Chief Financial Officer)

We should be having that AUM as part of what we're reporting over in the not too distant future. We need a little bit of time to just get integrated.

Jeremy Schwartz (Chief Investment Officer)

John Coffey

Thank you, Jeremy.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of Mike Grondal with Northland Securities. Please proceed with your questions.

Mike Grondal

Hey guys, first question is with your not brand new but newer digital money market fund, wtgxx, that is growing like a weed, but it seems like there's a lot of demand for that product. I wanted to understand a little bit better how you're marketing that. What's kind of that communication strategy just to get the word out

Will

Jono

Mike Grondal

Yeah, no, that's helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of George Sutton with Craig Hallam. Please proceed with your questions.

Logan

Hey guys, this is Logan. I'm for George. Can you hear me? All right? Yes. Awesome.

Will

Logan

Thanks, Will. Anything else, Logan? Yeah, one other that was very helpful. You mentioned kind of the lower seasonal performance fees with Cirrus, but it looked like the inflows were pretty strong this quarter. Just curious if you could unpack that a little bit. I mean, is that just blocking and tackling by the Cirrus team or how much of that is maybe your distribution capability starting to have an impact there?

Brian Edmondson (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeremy Schwartz (Chief Investment Officer)

Jarrett

Jono

Logan

Understood. Well, congrats on the continued strength and thanks for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

I will leave it there.

Jonathan Steinberg

OPERATOR

F

Our investments in tokenization and private assets are opening new avenues for growth and positioning WisdomTree at the forefront of where

G

the industry is heading.

F

G

will be about scaling it in ways

F

that create even greater value for our clients and our shareholders.

G

So I want to thank all of you for participating in today's call and we'll speak to you next quarter. Thank you.

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