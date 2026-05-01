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May 1, 2026 11:50 AM 49 min read

Transcript: American International Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qokjxbv4/

Summary

American International Group Inc (AIG) reported a strong financial performance in Q1 2026 with net premiums written increasing by 18% year over year, supported by growth in global commercial and personal insurance segments.

The company continues to advance its AI and digital strategies, with significant improvements in underwriting processes through AI implementation, particularly in the Lexington Middle Market property segment.

AIG is on track to meet its ambitious strategic objectives, including an operating EPS compound annual growth of over 20% by 2027 and maintaining strong capital management with $760 million returned to shareholders in Q1 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to AIG's First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call. This conference is being recorded now. At this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Quentin McMillan. Please go ahead.

Quentin McMillan (Moderator)

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Eric Anderson (Incoming CEO)

Keith Walsh

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you, Keith. Michelle, we're ready for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself in the queue, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Mayor Shields with KBW. Your line is open.

Mayor Shields

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Mayor Shields

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

John Hancock

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you, John. Great.

Mayor Shields

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Meredith with ubs. Your line is open.

Brian Meredith (Analyst)

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Eric Anderson (Incoming CEO)

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Brian Meredith (Analyst)

Thank you, thank you.

Bob Huang (Analyst)

Our next question comes from Bob Huang with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Good morning. Also just want to echo what Mayor and Brian said, Peter, as a former librarian, if you write a book, we'll definitely read it. So just to put it out there.

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you. I'm not writing a book.

Bob Huang (Analyst)

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Bob Huang (Analyst)

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Bob Huang (Analyst)

Really helpful. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Michael Zurimski (Analyst)

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

Michael Zurimski (Analyst)

And just lastly, my follow up for Eric.

Eric Anderson (Incoming CEO)

Peter Zaffino (Chairman and CEO)

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