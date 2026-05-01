Atmus Filtration Techs Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Atmus Filtration Techs (NYSE:ATMU) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/817861101
Summary
Atmus Filtration Techs reported a 14.6% increase in sales for Q1 2026, largely due to the acquisition of Cook Filter, with total sales reaching $478 million.
The company completed the acquisition of Cook Filter, marking its entry into industrial filtration markets and expects full integration by early Q3 2026.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $95 million, or 19.8% of sales, compared to $82 million, or 19.6%, in the same quarter last year.
Atmus Filtration Techs returned $12 million to shareholders in Q1 through share buybacks and dividends, with plans for $20 to $40 million in share repurchases for 2026.
The company's future outlook includes revenue guidance of $1.945 to $2.015 billion for 2026, representing a 10-14% increase over 2025, with an adjusted EPS range of $2.75 to $3.00.
Management noted potential risks from the Middle East conflict, which could impact input costs and sales, but these have not yet been factored into the 2026 guidance.
Operational highlights include the opening of a new laboratory facility and ongoing investments in leadership development through the ATMOS Way program.
Full Transcript
Krista (Operator)
Todd Cirillo
Steph Disher (Chief Executive Officer)
Tess
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. And if you'd like to withdraw that question again, press Star one. We do ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up for any additional questions. Please re queue and your first question comes from Quinn, Fredericton Frederickson with Baird. Please go ahead.
Quinn Fredericton
Yes, thank you. Just wanted to start off with a question about pricing. Seemed to come in a bit stronger than you were expecting in 1Q, but sounds like you haven't changed your expectation for the full year at 1%. First, just can you confirm that's accurate and if so, can you impact why that would be the case? Given it sounds like input costs are moving up,
Jack Kinsler (Chief Financial Officer)
Quinn Fredericton
Thank you, that was helpful. And then second question would just be on share gains, any estimate on what that contributed in the quarter and then any Update to the 150 basis points that you're guiding to for the year.
Steph Disher (Chief Executive Officer)
Quinn Fredericton
Appreciate all those details, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Joe o' Day with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Joe o' Day
Hi, good morning. Can you unpack Middle east uncertainty a little bit more? Just from both kind of a revenue and cost consideration perspective and based what you see on current market prices, how you think about the potential cost headwinds there and then also you talked about a little bit of supply chain disruption in the quarter. But, but stepping back, what you see is a potential demand response to ongoing conflict and a revenue impact that you consider.
Steph Disher (Chief Executive Officer)
Joe o' Day
Those are helpful details. Thank you. And then my other question is on the Coke Filter and with respect to your pillar of accelerating profitable growth in the aftermarket and just any color on how different the distribution network is there and some of the work that's underway or opportunities that you've identified in the near term to go after some of that aftermarket opportunity.
Steph Disher (Chief Executive Officer)
Joe o' Day
Got it, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Tammy Zakaria with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Tammy Zakaria (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Bobby Brooks with Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning team and thank you for taking my question. Now that you've had Coke under the, under the hood for a little longer than three months, I'd be curious to hear what are the most compelling cross seller growth opportunities you see that are directly arising from your ownership and then secondly opportunities on the cost and manufacturing side.
Steph Disher (Chief Executive Officer)
Jack Kinsler (Chief Financial Officer)
Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Absolutely. Really appreciate the color. And then maybe for Jack, just curious to talk about are you guys, any outlook on tariff recoveries or just how to be thinking of that playing out this year? If so,
Jack Kinsler (Chief Financial Officer)
Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate the caller.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Oban with Bank of America. Please go ahead. Andrew. I'm sorry, we are having a hard time hearing you.
David Ridley Lane
Sorry about that. This is David Ridley Lane on for Andrew Oban. Question on the potential impact for you from higher diesel prices as you're thinking about your commodity freight. If you snap the line today and assume that diesel prices remained constant, what kind of drag or year of year headwind would you be facing?
Jack Kinsler (Chief Financial Officer)
David Ridley Lane
Got it. And the other question I had just real quickly was on the aftermarket performance this quarter. I know you quantified the Middle east headwinds, so that was a point overall. You also mentioned some destocking and latam and Southeast Asia. I just want to better understand, was this a surprisingly light quarter for aftermarket and any thoughts you have on reasons why or what you've seen? Maybe in April, was there a little bit of recovery? Thank you.
Jack Kinsler (Chief Financial Officer)
David Ridley Lane
Thank you very much. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
And we have no further questions in our queue at this time. I'd now like to turn the conference back over to Todd Cirillo for closing comments.
Todd Cirillo
Thank you, Krista. That concludes our teleconference for the day. Thank you for participating and for your continued interest. Have a great day.
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