Dominion Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Dominion Energy reported strong first-quarter operating earnings of $0.95 per share and affirmed all financial guidance, maintaining a growth outlook of 5 to 7% with a bias toward the upper half starting in 2028.
The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project is over 75% complete, with significant construction milestones achieved and an updated project budget of $11.4 billion, reflecting a $100 million reduction due to changes in tariff assumptions.
The company highlighted legislative support for expanding grid-scale energy storage in Virginia, with new targets requiring 20 gigawatts of storage projects by 2045, significantly increasing from the current 3 gigawatts by 2035.
Management underscored their commitment to safety, reporting an OSHA injury recordable rate well below the industry average, and emphasized efforts to maintain competitive customer rates amidst rising costs.
The company is exploring opportunities to recontract Millstone, with potential interest from other states and data center customers, while ensuring any new contracts have stakeholder support in Connecticut.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Your meeting is about to begin. Welcome to the Dominion Energy first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, each of your lines is in a listen only mode. At the conclusion of today's presentation, we will open the floor for questions. Instructions will be given for the procedure to follow. If you would like to ask a question, I would now like to turn the call over to David McFarland, senior vice president, Investor Relations and Treasurer.
David McFarland (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer)
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Bob Blue (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
At this time, we will open the floor for questions. If you would like to ask a question, please press the star key followed by the 1 key on your touchtone phone. Now if at any time you would like to remove yourself from the question queue, please press star2 again, to ask a question at this time, please press star one. Now we'll take our first question from Nick Campanella with Barclays. Your line is open.
Nick Campanella
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Nick Campanella
Okay, looking forward to it. And then maybe just moving to cval. Just two questions there. I just wanted to clarify. The PJM upgrade costs, are they included or not in the figures you're putting out there today, or is that still downward pressure? And then how are you thinking about the potential 232 steel tariffs? Thanks.
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Nick Campanella
Thank you.
Char Pereza
Bob Blue (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Char Pereza
Bob Blue (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Char Pereza
Got it. Appreciate it guys. Fantastic results. See you in a few days.
OPERATOR
We'll move next to Paul Zimbardo with Jeffries. Your line is open.
Paul Zimbardo
Hi, good morning team. Thanks for having me on. Morning Paul. No, thank you. The first I want to ask on, obviously you have a unique position in pgm. Just thoughts on the backstop procurement, the auction feature and just if there's any ways that you can accelerate generation or kind of spread the cost more broadly across pgm. But just kind of overall thoughts on that process.
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Zimbardo
Okay, Very, very true. And then if I could follow up on the battery bill, the successful one there any and thank you for the color. Any way to kind of frame the cadence of that? Should we kind of think about the megawatt deployment targets as ratable or kind of more back end loaded, front end loaded? Any kind of shaping would be useful too.
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Zimbardo
Okay, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
We'll move next to Steve d' Ambrisi with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Steve d' Ambrisi
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steve d' Ambrisi
Great, that's helpful. And can you just. On the millstone point, you know, I think previously, obviously we have the very visible deep process, but can, can you talk about potentially interest from surrounding states and just if there are any formal processes to. And if you'd be willing, you know, to contract more than call it the 50% that you've done historically?
Bob Blue (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, the answer to the second question is yes, we'd be willing to contract more than the 55%. Other states don't have a formal process in place the way Connecticut does. But we've certainly been talking to them and I think they've, you know, they've expressed interest. Okay, that's helpful.
Steve d' Ambrisi
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Next question from Anthony with Mizuho. Your line is open.
Anthony
Hey, thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple here on the CVAL installation cadence, you're averaging about two days per turbine on recent installations. Just what gives you confidence this pace is sustainable as you move through the project?
Bob Blue (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony
And if I could just throw in a follow up on the balance sheet, I believe the target's above 15%. As you know, the CVAL construction kind of, you know, winds down. I think rate base investment accelerates. Are there any key risks that you highlight to maintaining above the 15%?
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony
Great, thanks for taking my questions.
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you, Anthony.
OPERATOR
We'll move next to Richard Sunderland with Truist Securities. Your line is open.
Richard Sunderland
Hey, good morning. Thank you for the time today. Morning. Circling back to that slide 3 commentary in the addition at the bottom. You know, appreciate the buckets and what are some of the pieces there? And you've already, I guess, expressed a bias on the growth rate. But just thinking more about how these opportunities aggregate, is it still about working in the range of that 5 to 7% growth or do you see the potential for structurally higher growth over time?
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Sunderland
Very clear, thank you. Had to try. And then on the battery side, I know we've picked out some of the different components and thinking around there, but I am curious on the long duration component, how do you think you might address that? Any thoughts on technology and timing? Just, you know, any opportunity there around long duration in the next say five to 10 years or is that more going to be in the out years?
Steven Ridge (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, a little early on giving specificity on that. I mean we've got a couple of pilots on longer duration storage underway right now evaluating technologies as a result of this legislation. We'll continue to ramp that up, explore more opportunities with more vendors, but we're not really in a position to identify
Richard Sunderland
specifics on that today.
OPERATOR
Understood, thank you.
Carly Davenport
Bob Blue (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Carly Davenport
Okay, that's super helpful, thank you. And then just on the data center pipeline, I know you guys are uniquely positioned in pjm, but just curious if you're seeing any shifts in terms of the cadence of load development or progression through your pipeline due to some of the broader uncertainty on the constructs in PJM governing pricing of capacity and kind
Bob Blue (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
of cost allocation now we continue to see incredibly strong demand for new data centers in Virginia. We noted in our prepared remarks we've added commitments in all stages of contracting since December that interest has not waned at all in recent months. So short answer is no detectable change.
Carly Davenport
Great. Thank you for the time. And.
OPERATOR
One moment. And I would now like to turn the call to Bob Blue for closing remarks.
Bob Blue (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, everyone, for taking the time to join the call today. Please enjoy the rest of your day.
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