Full Transcript: CNO Finl Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
CNO Finl Group reported a strong liquidity position with $280 million, well above the $150 million target, and maintained a debt to capital ratio within the 25-28% range.
The company affirmed its 2026 guidance despite macroeconomic volatility, citing confidence in its control over business variables and plans to refine projections later in the year.
CNO Finl Group highlighted consistent growth in earnings and profitability, driven by a resilient business model and diversified product offerings, with strategic rate increases in Medicare Supplement plans expected to improve profitability.
Management expressed intent to increase the 2027 ROE target, emphasizing ongoing improvement rather than frequent updates to long-term targets.
Operational highlights included robust demand for products, particularly in the consumer segment, and a stable investment approach focused on capital efficiency amid credit market volatility.
Full Transcript
Paul
Gary
Sunit Kamath
Thanks. Good morning. I wanted to start with the Med Supp business. Paul, I think you talked about in your prepared remarks some pricing plans. Can you flesh that out a little bit and give a sense of the timing of when you'd expect those premiums to sort of kick in?
Paul
Sunit Kamath
And are those two buckets that you mentioned similarly sized or is one bigger than the other?
Paul
The closed block, I'd say is maybe 2/3 and the open block about a third. Definitely.
Sunit Kamath
Okay. And then maybe for Gary, just focusing on the consumer segment at the product level, it looked like Health Map was quite strong, strong, but life Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and annuities less so. And I think you'd mentioned in annuities some tough comps, so maybe just give us some color in terms of what you expect there. Are we getting to the point where the comps are getting just too difficult to grow, or was there something anomalous
Gary
Operator
Your next question is from Ryan Krueger with kbw. Please go ahead.
Ryan Krueger (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks. Good morning. First question was just on expenses. I know you mentioned normalization during the rest of the year, but I mean, would you consider this all kind of related in terms of the abnormally favorable expenses this quarter or do you think we are actually seeing some big maybe to what you had originally expected?
Paul
Ryan Krueger (Equity Analyst)
So Ryan, let me know if that did not answer your question. No, that was exactly what I was getting at. Thank you. And then I just had one for Eric Johnson. There's certainly been a lot of volatility and I guess concern fluctuation in the credit markets these days. Just curious about your perspective on what you're seeing in the credit markets and also where you're seeing good opportunities to deploy new money right now.
Eric Johnson
Operator
Your next question is from Joel Hurwitz with Dowling and Partners. Please go ahead.
Joel Hurwitz (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Wanted to start on the ROE target and good to hear that. It'll likely increase, I guess. What do you think are the Biggest drivers of the recent outperformance that you guys think is sustainable moving forward. Is it growth, expenses, experience?
Paul
Joel Hurwitz (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. And then shifting to Long Term Care. Can you just sort of unpack the experience and maybe expectations moving forward? Right. Results have been favorable and they look to, you know, improve further. This quarter, I guess is a margin around 50%, sort of the, the new normal for that business.
Paul
Joel Hurwitz (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
Operator
Your next question is from Jack Matten with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Jack Matten (Equity Analyst)
Paul
Gary
Jack Matten (Equity Analyst)
Paul
Jack Matten (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Operator
Your next question is from Wilma Burdes with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Wilma Burdes (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Can you talk a little bit about the FAA band market this year? Our understanding is that just the spread environment's a little bit less favorable. Just interested to hear what you're seeing there.
Eric
Wilma Burdes (Equity Analyst)
Makes sense. Sounds like a thoughtful verge. And can you talk a little bit more about your mortality expectations for the year? Seems like there was some, there was some favorability in the quarter, but you know, is that just kind of a one off? Like what are you seeing there? Just any color you can give for the rest of your year would be helpful.
Paul
Thanks. Hey Wilma, it's Paul. So yeah, we saw some, a bit of favorable mortality in our trad life business. I'd say kind of within the normal range of expectations. And so we'll continue to monitor that and again revisit our assumptions in the third quarter. Okay, thank you.
Operator
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Adam Aville, VP of Investor Relations for closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Adam Aville (VP of Investor Relations)
Thank you, operator. And thank you all for participating in today's call. Please reach out to the investor relations team if you have any further questions. Have a great rest of your day.
Operator
This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.
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