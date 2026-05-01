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May 1, 2026 11:12 AM 53 min read

Encompass Health Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/918380473

Summary

Encompass Health reported a 9% increase in first quarter revenue and an 11.2% rise in adjusted EBITDA, leading to a raised guidance for 2026.

The company highlighted improvements in patient discharge rates and staff turnover, with RN turnover reaching its lowest since 2012.

Encompass Health is expanding capacity with new hospitals and bed additions, planning to open seven more hospitals and add 100-150 beds to existing facilities this year.

The company is exploring small format hospitals to complement its existing strategy and address occupancy challenges.

Management noted the strong demand for inpatient rehabilitation services and discussed strategic investments in clinical staff development programs.

Guidance for 2026 includes revenue between $6.375 and $6.470 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.35 to $1.38 billion, and EPS of $5.89 to $6.11.

The company is maintaining a strong pipeline of joint venture projects and is confident in its ability to secure new partnerships.

Operational efficiency has improved, with premium labor costs declining and a focus on reducing clinical staff turnover.

Encompass Health is seeing favorable results from its admit and appeal strategy for Medicare Advantage patients, aiming to expand this initiative.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Miller (Chief Investment Relations Officer)

Mark Tarr (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Doug

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad to leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, press Star one to ask a question. In the interest of time we ask you, please limit yourself to one question and one follow up and we'll pause for just a moment to allow questioners a chance to enter the queue. And we'll take our first question from Ann Hines with Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ann Hines (Equity Analyst)

Morning, Ann. Morning, Ann. Hi, good morning. Yep, thanks for the question. So I know your organic volume of discharge growth was impacted by closures. Do you have a number of what that would have been if you exclude the closures?

Doug

Ann Hines (Equity Analyst)

And then juicy comments around nursing. You have the lowest nursing turnover in 2012, which is very impressive. What do you think is driving that? I'm sure there's internal factors and external factors like inflation, but any observations you can provide on why you think that's so low?

Pat Tuhr

Doug

And as Pat noted, having that centralized talent acquisition here in Birmingham frees up the local hospital staff then to do nothing but really focus more on retention. So there's a lot of other programs involved. Certainly clinical ladders are, are an important part of the tools they've added in the last couple years.

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you. Thank you. We'll take our next question from Matthew Gilmore with KeyBank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)

Morning, Matt. Hey, thanks for the question. Good morning. Maybe following up on Anne's line of questioning on the same store volumes, the 2.6 number, if you adjust out the 85 bits, is still still a pretty healthy number, but slightly moderated from the trends you saw in 2025. Curious if there were any other sort of puts and takes to think about and how you're sort of thinking about same store volume performance for the balance of 2026.

Doug

Pat Tuhr

Doug

I will say with regard to occupancy, it meets the definition of a high quality problem.

Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, I agree with you. Thanks for all those details. That's great. Let me try one follow up on the Medicare proposal. Within that proposal, there was an RFI to potentially make some adjustments to the payment model. From our perspective, it seemed pretty neutral. But I was curious if you all had Any initial reaction, or maybe it's even too soon to give an educated guess, but any perspective there would be great.

Doug

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you. Thank you. We'll take our next question from Andrew Moak with Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrew Moak (Equity Analyst)

Morning, Andrew. Morning, Andrew. Hi, good morning. Just wanted to follow up on those

Doug

Andrew Moak (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, I think you made a comment that the slower MA membership growth, industry membership growth is creating maybe like a little bit of a volume drag, I guess. Why is that the case if fee for service penetration is a little bit higher?

Doug

Pat Tuhr

Andrew Moak (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay. And then as a percentage of revenue, it looks like SWB is the lowest levels we've ever seen, which is even more impressive given one Q. SWB tends to be the highest in the year. Beyond low turnover, are there any other factors driving the strength in SWB this quarter? And how should we think about sort of the seasonal progression from here given that starting point?

Doug

Pat Tuhr

Doug

The last thing I'd point out that had an impact there, Andrew, is that the closures had a favorable impact on that because as we mentioned, we were taking out the revenue and the volume, but they were break even from an EBITDA perspective. Which leads you to conclude that the SWB associated with that volume was a substantially higher percentage than we run on average. Great.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. We'll take our next question from Pito Chickering with Deutsche bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Pito Chickering (Equity Analyst)

Doug

Mark Tarr (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Peter, if you look at the track record of our real estate and our design and construction team, I'm very proud of the way they've been able to bring these projects on, on plan, on schedule and within budget. So got a lot of confidence the team that we have in place here will help us to address the occupancy and capacity issues.

Pito Chickering (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, these are all pretty high quality problems. To your point. I guess it faults here from a capex question then. What's the right level of capex in order to keep on filling this demand? Does capex as a percentage of revenue go up as demand is going faster than you guys think, or is this sort of the right level of capex as a percent of revenue?

Doug

Thank you. You know, I think it's going to increase as a percent of revenue relatively modestly over the next two to three years and peak at probably about 15% and then start to recede back towards the call it 10 to 12%, which was probably going to represent a longer term run rate. Great.

OPERATOR

Thanks so much guys. Thank you. Thank you. We'll move next to Whit Mayo with Lee Ring Partners. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Doug

Whit Mayo (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then my follow up is I just wanted to kind of take your temperature on buybacks again. With leverage now drifting to probably one and a half times soon, just seems like, you know, you could add a half turn, maybe a full turn of leverage in the next year or two, deplete a lot of the market cap, maybe move the investor focus away from EBITDA to eps. So just wanted to hear the latest thinking about the longer term buyback strategy.

Doug

Pat Tuhr

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. We'll take our next question from Joanna Giuk with Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Joanna Giuk (Equity Analyst)

Pat Tuhr

Mark Tarr (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. Thank you. And as a quick reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one. Now we'll take our next question from AJ Bryce with ubs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mark Tarr (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Doug

Mark Tarr (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey Jadik, one of the trends you do see within our joint venture partners is building multiple hospitals within that partnership. Piedmont is a prime example of that. We've done that with Vanderbilt, we've done the BJC and a number of other providers where we are building multiple hospitals within that same partnership.

Doug

The last thing I would say there, and this also relates back to some of the high occupancy doors. Some of those are joint ventures. And as we have gone back to some of our joint venture partners and introduced them to the potential for a small format hospital, we're getting a very favorable reception.

AJ Bryce (Equity Analyst)

Okay, then, my follow up, I wanted to ask you about the small format hospitals. Does the ROI on those materially different than the regular size facilities? Is there any ability to get around certificate of need or more flexibility on certificate of need with the small format hospitals and just how you're going to think about those versus the traditional size?

Doug

OPERATOR

Okay, great. Thanks so much. Thank you. We'll take our next question from Brian Tanquillet with Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Tanquillet (Equity Analyst)

Doug

Yeah, I think there's a Lot going on. Pat, do you want to speak to maybe some of the clinical and operational aspects of it?

Pat Tuhr

Doug

I would further say, just kind of in summary, in the queue with Palantir, we have the real estate analysis and the market analysis project I mentioned before. We've got a substantial CRM opportunity, we've got a revenue cycle management opportunity, and we've got a clinical staffing opportunity as well. Those are all on the queue.

Mark Tarr (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Doug

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. We'll take our next question from Jarrett Haase with William Blair. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jarrett Haase (Equity Analyst)

Pat Tuhr

Jarrett Haase (Equity Analyst)

Doug

It's exactly that. So, you know, the midpoint of 150 to 200 is obviously the 175 point estimate that we used previously. We've got two fourth quarter projects with both which have the potential just based on timing and weather conditions, to flip over into the first quarter of next year. And so we just hedged a little bit with the range. Okay, makes sense.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you again. If you'd like to ask a question, you may press Star one now. Our next question comes from Rajkumar with Stevens. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Rajkumar

Doug

Pat Tuhr

Rajkumar

Pat Tuhr

Doug

OPERATOR

Great. Appreciate the caller. Thank you. This does conclude our question and answer session. I'd like to now turn the call back over to Mark Miller for any additional or closing remarks.

Mark Miller (Chief Investment Relations Officer)

Thank you, operator. If anyone has additional questions, please call me at 205-970-580. Thank you again for joining today's call.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This brings us to the end of today's meeting. We appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect.

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