Ryman Hospitality Props Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3vwjb846/
Summary
Ryman Hospitality Props reported a strong start to the year with first-quarter results exceeding expectations despite a complex geopolitical backdrop.
The company's hospitality segment saw revenue and market share growth, with notable record performances from Gaylord Opryland, Gaylord Rockies, and Gaylord Palms.
Ryman Hospitality Props announced a development partnership in Indianapolis, indicating strategic growth in the entertainment sector with plans to expand the All Red brand.
Future outlook remains positive, with the company on track to meet its 2027 financial targets, supported by robust group booking trends and strategic capital investments.
The company raised its full-year guidance midpoints due to strong first-quarter performance, maintaining a measured confidence amidst potential external economic headwinds.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jennifer Hutchison (Chief Financial Officer)
Colin Reed (Executive Chairman)
Mark Fioravanti (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jennifer Hutchison (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press star 2. In the interest of time, we do ask that you please limit yourself to one question. And our first question today comes from Patrick Scholes with Truist. Your line is now open.
Patrick Scholes (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Question for you on your Dallas property, in the World Cup. It looks like it's about half an hour away. Are you expecting to get much business from the World cup on that and if so, how has that been trending? There is a lot of media about FIFA cancellations. Did you have any of those FIFA bookings and any color in that regard? Thank you.
Mark Fioravanti (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Scholes (Equity Analyst)
Duly noted. Good morning, Patrick Scholes. Any other questions?
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from Dan Pulitzer with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.
Dan Pulitzer (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to go back in terms of how you're thinking about the guidance, right? It sounds like there's a little bit of, you know, not caution, but maybe conservatism is a better word in terms of how you're thinking about the leisure trends. And I know you mentioned fuel prices.
Mark Fioravanti (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Colin Reed (Executive Chairman)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from Smedes Rose with City. Your line is now open.
Smedes Rose (Equity Analyst)
Mark, you sort of alluded to this in your opening remarks, but I did want to ask a little bit about the cancellation and attrition rates, that you saw during the quarter. It did look elevated compared to what you've reported over the past several quarters. And are you saying it was really all due to that terrible storm in January or just kind of wondering if you could unpack that a little bit of what you guys are seeing?
Mark Fioravanti (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from Ari Klein with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Ari Klein (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, and good morning, on the future group pace in 27 and 28. You mentioned some of the inventory management changes that are maybe having impact on comparison. Hoping you could just provide a little bit more color there on how maybe we should expect things to trend from here. Thanks.
Mark Fioravanti (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Rich Hightower with Barclays. Your line is now open.
Rich Hightower (Equity Analyst)
Colin Reed (Executive Chairman)
Patrick Chaffin (Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Cooper Clark with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.
Patrick Moore (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from David Katz with Jefferies. Your line is now open.
David Katz
Mark Fioravanti (President and Chief Executive Officer)
An update and some perspective there would help. Thank you.
Patrick Chaffin (Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Dwayne Fittigworth (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question comes from Dwayne Fittigworth with Evercore isi. Your line is now open. Your line is now open.
Mark Fioravanti (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Jay Kornreich with Kanter Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.
Jay Kornreich (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thank you very much. You put a clear focus on investing and improving the portfolio with many ongoing capex opportunities. So I just wanted to ask about incremental portfolio capex opportunities you can do. You previously discussed potential for adding rooms at the Gaylord Rockies, I think the JW Hill Country as well. So I want to see if there's an update on timing for any of those or even similar projects.
Patrick Chaffin (Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Steven Grambling with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.
Steven Grambling (Equity Analyst)
I think you talked to confidence in hitting the 2027 targets you had laid out in 2024. As we're at about the midpoint here, and look back at some of the drivers of that outlook, what are some of the biggest surprises, both maybe positive and negative, to consider in each segment and any reason to believe that those growth rates have evolved relative to the one you actually had outlined them? Thank you.
Mark Fioravanti (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Colin Reed (Executive Chairman)
And entertainment, Mark, is tracking pretty much as we thought back in. Yeah, I think entertainment actually we have more growth potential in the pipeline than I think we've laid out. Right.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Herring with Green Street. Your line is now open.
Michael Herring (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks. Good morning. With the change in your group booking strategy, can you quantify the target mix shift in terms of corporate group relative
Mark Fioravanti (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Colin Reed (Executive Chairman)
And just to accentuate your point, collections of cancellation fees on corporate are usually easier to collect than they are with association and SMRF because it doesn't create a financial risk or danger for the overall organization. Corporates pay pretty quickly and with very little negotiation.
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you, Angela. Do we have any more folks in the queue or is that it? We have no additional questions at this time.
Colin Reed (Executive Chairman)
Okay, well, we will thank everyone for their participation this morning and upwards and onwards. Thank you very much. And Angela, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This brings us to the end of today's meeting. We appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect.
Carly Pearce
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.