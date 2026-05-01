Insider Unloading: Opaleye Management Inc Sells $1.27M Worth Of SANUWAVE Health Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on April 30, Opaleye Management Inc, 10% Owner at SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Inc sold 70,648 shares of SANUWAVE Health. The total transaction value is $1,274,970.

The latest update on Friday morning shows SANUWAVE Health shares down by 1.41%, trading at $16.37.

Delving into SANUWAVE Health's Background

Financial Insights: SANUWAVE Health

Revenue Growth: SANUWAVE Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: SANUWAVE Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 14.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of SANUWAVE Health's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.