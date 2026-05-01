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May 1, 2026 11:01 AM 44 min read

Gates Industrial Corp Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Friday, Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/933052327

Summary

Gates Industrial Corp reported first-quarter sales of $851 million, a core sales decrease of 2.9%, impacted by ERP implementation and fewer working days.

Adjusted EBITDA was $177 million with a margin of 20.8%, down 130 basis points year-over-year due to ERP inefficiencies and fewer working days.

The company reiterated its 2026 financial guidance, projecting improved core growth and adjusted EBITDA margin in the second half of the year.

Notable operational highlights include the successful ERP transition in Europe, which temporarily increased operating costs but is expected to stabilize.

Gates Industrial Corp announced the acquisition of Timken's Industrial Belt business, expected to enhance its power transmission position in North America.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rich Quozzo

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Brooks Mallard (Chief Financial Officer)

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Holloran (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Holloran (Equity Analyst at Baird)

OPERATOR

Next slide, we'll move to our next question from Jeff Hammond at KeyBank.

David Tarantino

Brooks Mallard (Chief Financial Officer)

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Nigel Ko at Wolff Research.

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Good morning. And by the way, congratulations on the deal. I think this is your first deal as a public company, right Eva? It is, thank you, Nigel. And you know it's kind of a, it's a really nice, nice stuck-in transaction that you know, it's not even middle of the fairway. I mean in the middle of your household.

Nigel Ko (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Nigel Ko (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

Well, Institute for Supply Management (ISM) 52.6 I think this morning. So another fourth, fourth month above 50 so it's a bit of a trend now, but thanks for that Ivo. And then just, just going back to the previous question about the inflation recovery. Is there more price coming into Q2 versus Q1 and then Brooks the selling date headwind in Q1, does that come back in 4Q? Do we have some tailwind in the back half of the year?

Brooks Mallard (Chief Financial Officer)

Nigel Ko (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

That's great. Thanks guys.

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

And then just my follow up around price versus volumes in the revenue line, maybe I missed it, but did you mention what price was in the first quarter? And then I think for the year as a whole, you'd guided one, one and a half points of price. Is that still the case or there's a bit extra now because of the higher cost inflation?

Brooks Mallard (Chief Financial Officer)

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

We'll move to our next question from Andy Kaplowitz at Citigroup. Good morning, everyone.

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Andy Kaplowitz

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Andy Kaplowitz

The bottom line on track toward that goal in Q1 is how you characterize it. Okay, thank you.

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

We'll go next to Dean Dray at RBC Capital Markets.

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Morning, Dean. Good morning, Dean.

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, love to circle back on the Timken deal and congrats, Ivo. Can you just give us some color strategically what this brings to Gates? You know, is this a product line extension? Because if I look at the SKUs, they're awfully similar but you know, maybe it's you know, some on the sports equipment side and does it bring any new distribution partners maybe to the table? I like seeing the manufacturing facility coming in, but maybe we could start there.

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

All good to hear. Thank you.

Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Snyder (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Thank you, Ivo, Appreciate that.

David Rasso

Next we'll move to David Rasso at Evercore. Isi, hi, thank you for the time. With the second half of the year implying organics around four and a half. I'm curious, the order strength that you mentioned multiple times for March and April, can you give us a sense of what the order growth is trending right now year over year?

Brooks Mallard (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

All right, I appreciate the time. Thank you. Thank you.

Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Super. And separately, nice to see the transaction announced this morning. Can you talk about as you look at the M and A pipeline, are there additional opportunities that we should be thinking about over the next 12 to 18 months? What's the range of capital if you do have an active pipeline, what's the range of capital that you think you could do deploy beyond the announcement today?

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, look, we have a very healthy balance sheet.

Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

And we'll take our next question from Tomo Sano at JPMorgan.

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Hello everyone. Hi Tomo.

Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Good morning. Thank you. Could you share your perspective on business opportunities for Gates and robotics, especially humanoid applications, based on your discussion with the customers and your technology services. What is Gates potential in this space and there are any specific technology services you see as a key differentiators?

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Thank you. And just follow up on the Tim Cans acquisitions. Could you talk about expected impact on a net leverage following these acquisitions and how should we think about the capital allocations, strategies including the balance sheet, please?

Ivo Yorick (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, it's immaterial. I mean it was a, you know, super, you know, positive purchase price, opportunistic purchase price that we've, you know, that we've acquired this business will be not meaningful on our net leverage.

Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Thank you.

Rich Quozzo

And that concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Rich for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

Thanks everybody for participating. If you have any further questions, feel free to reach out to me. Otherwise, have a great weekend. Take care. And this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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