Insider Selling: Russell L Gordon Unloads $1.53M Of RPM International Stock

Disclosed on April 30, Russell L Gordon, VP and CFO at RPM International (NYSE:RPM), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Gordon executed a sale of 14,752 shares of RPM International with a total value of $1,529,782.

As of Friday morning, RPM International shares are up by 0.49%, currently priced at $101.89.

Delving into RPM International's Background

Breaking Down RPM International's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RPM International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.9% as of 28 February, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 39.48% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): RPM International's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.4.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.92.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of RPM International's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.