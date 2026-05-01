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May 1, 2026 11:01 AM 3 min read

Insider Unloading: Jennie Howard Sells $126K Worth Of Noble Corp Shares

Jennie Howard, SVP at Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), executed a substantial insider sell on May 1, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Howard sold 2,486 shares of Noble Corp. The total transaction amounted to $126,974.

Noble Corp's shares are actively trading at $51.0, experiencing a down of 2.98% during Friday's morning session.

Discovering Noble Corp: A Closer Look

Breaking Down Noble Corp's Financial Performance

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Noble Corp's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Noble Corp's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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