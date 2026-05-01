Sell Alert: Katy Chen Cashes Out $136K In Kimberly-Clark Stock

Katy Chen, President at Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB), reported an insider sell on May 1, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Chen's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday unveiled the sale of 1,405 shares of Kimberly-Clark. The total transaction value is $136,221.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Kimberly-Clark shares are trading at $99.02, showing a up of 0.3%.

All You Need to Know About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Kimberly-Clark's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: Kimberly-Clark's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Kimberly-Clark's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.