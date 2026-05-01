Full Transcript: Real Matters Q2 2026 Earnings Call

On Friday, Real Matters (TSX:REAL) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Real Matters reported strong financial performance in Q2 2026 with consolidated revenues of $47.2 million, up 27% year-over-year, and consolidated net revenue increasing 35% to $13.6 million.
The company launched seven new clients, including one of the largest non-bank servicers in US title, and saw significant increases in US appraisal and title origination volumes.
Real Matters' adjusted EBITDA improved to $0.9 million from a $1.9 million loss in the prior year, highlighting robust revenue growth and operational efficiency.
The company is approaching an inflection point in the US title business, requiring investments in capacity to onboard new clients and scale operations.
Management expressed optimism about future growth, emphasizing client growth, market share expansion, and the potential for increased refinance volumes due to the current distribution of mortgage interest rates.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lynn Beauregard (Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
Rodrigo Pinto (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press star 1-1 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again, our first question comes from Richard Tse with National Bank Capital Markets.
Richard Tse (Equity Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Yes, congrats on a good quarter here. It looks like Title is really picking up some steam. If you kind of look back in terms of this momentum with the wins, how many of those wins on a proportionate basis are actually influenced by your incumbent status as a service provider on the appraisal side?
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Tse (Equity Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Okay. And then sort of related, when you do have these sort of wins, whether it be kind of you being having the incumbent status or just brand new wins, are you replacing kind of internally built systems or kind of other outside vendors here? Most often, yeah.
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Tse (Equity Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Okay, and just one last one. In terms of the scale of revenue, you're obviously making some investments to support that growth. So what kind of scale or revenue will these investments be able to support? And then I guess, related, as these volumes continue to Pick up. What sort of like a normalized margin would you expect in title post investments here?
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Rob Young with Canaccord Genuity.
Rob Young (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Young (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)
Okay. And then Rodrigo noted the narrow spreads. I was hoping you could give a little bit of context around what you see your largest Tier 1 lenders doing, given all of the uncertainty in the market that we're seeing currently. Are they backing away given some of the uncertainty, or has their level of engagement continued to improve?
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Young (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)
Okay. And then maybe just expand that just generally into the pipeline. I think you said that there is a very healthy pipeline. Maybe if you just touch on the title and appraisal pipeline, how are the prospects reacting to this environment? I think you said the pipeline has grown, which I think a little bit surprising to me considering all the geopolitical and the complexity in the macro. So if you could give us a sense of the pipeline in both businesses.
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Young (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)
That's very helpful. Last little quick one would be just the non bank services win. Is that Mr. Cooper or is Mr. Cooper an additional opportunity and has that started to ramp and then I'll pass
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Young (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)
Okay, thanks for answering the questions.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Chow with TD Cowan.
John Chow (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. I have a capacity question to start with. Brian, I remember last quarter you mentioned you still have the capacity to double your tidal volumes. I think just now you said you were getting close to increase that capacity. So in order to bridge that gap, does that mean those new clients you onboarded this quarter and maybe after the quarter almost doubled your volume.
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
John Chow (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Ok, thanks for the colors. In terms of the competitive landscape, how does that look today versus in the past? And we also heard some renewed discussions regarding automated valuation models or AVMs. I know that's been around for some time, but any color on whether that could be accelerated by some of the competitors using AI.
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
John Chow (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
the general competitive landscape today versus maybe in the past.
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
John Chow (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
I'll pop the line. Thank you. Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press star 11 on your Touchstone phone. Our next question comes from Thanos Mascopoulos with BMO Capital Markets.
Thanos Mascopoulos (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Hi, good morning. Just to clarify your comments regarding building capacity, where do things stand with your appraisal capacity? Is there some hiring needed there or do you still have a lot of capacity? On that front,
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
I would say to a lesser extent. Thanos, when you compare to title, we are near capacity as well. In appraisal, we had 30%. We used that, which is super positive. But yes, as volumes increase, you know, we bring new clients or markets, you know, show signs of recovery. We'll have to make some small investments as well to expand the capacity and appraisal.
Thanos Mascopoulos (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
And in the near term, as you bring on the capacity, should we see a little bit of impact on the net revenue margin or should the net revenue margin remain consistent?
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanos Mascopoulos (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Great, Brian. On the regulatory front, have there been any changes or any things you're hearing that are worth calling out? Just as the administration is looking to improve affordability, there's recent news about the fhe tweaking the credit standards, how they approach credit. But just in general, though, are there any other regulatory things worth calling out?
Brian Lang (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanos Mascopoulos (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
tangibly enacted permanent that you. Yeah. Great. I'll pass the line. Thank you. Thanks, Dennis.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. This will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
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