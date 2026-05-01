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May 1, 2026 10:52 AM 40 min read

Transcript: GrafTech International Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/833501560

Summary

GrafTech International reported a net loss of $43 million for Q1 2026, with adjusted EBITDA at negative $14 million, primarily due to a decline in average pricing.

The company announced a price increase for graphite electrodes by $600 to $1,200 per metric ton, aiming to restore pricing levels and safeguard supply continuity.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, the company maintains strong liquidity of $329 million and expects modest year-over-year improvement in cash costs.

GrafTech is actively engaged in supporting trade cases in the U.S. related to unfairly priced imports, with potential rulings expected by mid-2026.

The company is positioning itself for long-term growth, capitalizing on trends like decarbonization and the shift to electric arc furnace steelmaking.

Full Transcript

JL (Operator)

Mike Dillon (Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer)

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Rory O'Donnell (Chief Financial Officer)

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

JL (Operator)

Bennett Moore (Equity Analyst at J.P. Morgan)

Good morning, Tim and Mori. Thank you for taking my questions. Morning Ben. I wanted to start on the cost inflation side. I think all your EU energy needs are covered for this year, but if you could confirm that and then maybe if you could help frame what sort of inflation you're seeing from Decant Oil and has this started to put upward pressure on needle coke and if not, when do you think we could start to see that flow through?

Rory O'Donnell (Chief Financial Officer)

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Bennett Moore (Equity Analyst at J.P. Morgan)

Great, thanks for that. And then coming to pricing, it's great to hear that momentum is moving in the right direction following the recent hikes. I know you don't want to probably get into the detail of quarterly guidance on pricing, but do you think one Q could be, you know, a trough for the year? You know, one might we start to see it inflect at least directionally higher within your results?

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Arun

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Arun

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Arun

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Arun

Got it. Thanks a lot.

Abe Landa (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Rory O'Donnell (Chief Financial Officer)

Abe Landa (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

That's very helpful. And then I know decan is 25%. Do you have a similar number for electricity, nat gas? It's kind of like those other elements,

Rory O'Donnell (Chief Financial Officer)

those Two together, about 15, 10 to 15%.

Abe Landa (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Kirk Liedtke (Analyst at Imperial Capital LLC)

Your next question comes from the line of Kirk Liedtke of Imperial Capital llc. Your line is open. Hello, Tim, Rory. Mike, thanks for the, thanks for the call. Just a couple follow ups with respect to the. You provided a, a rule of thumb pricing to liquidity. I think it was $100ametric ton to 12 million of liquidity is what would, what would be. Is there a. Can you put that in terms of EBITDA instead of liquidity?

Rory O'Donnell (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I consider that the EBITDA impact it would flow through. So if you're talking with our volume growth that we've guided to, it puts you kind of in that 115, 120 range for the year. So that's where the 12 million comes from. $100 times 120 is 12 million of.

Kirk Liedtke (Analyst at Imperial Capital LLC)

Okay, great, thank you. And then you mentioned some steel makers are shortening supply lines. Can you maybe elaborate on that? You know, is that in anticipation of higher pricing due to some of these trade actions or is that actually concerns about the ability to deliver?

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Kirk Liedtke (Analyst at Imperial Capital LLC)

Great, thank you. And then last lastly, the, the trade action in front of the ITC seems to be moving in the right direction. Can you maybe talk about the potential timing of that and if it, it will, if you think it'll come in time for the 2027 price negotiations.

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Kirk Liedtke (Analyst at Imperial Capital LLC)

Got it. And those two are what, 20% of the U.S. market? I appreciate it. Thank you.

Bennett Moore (Equity Analyst at J.P. Morgan)

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

JL (Operator)

Thank you. That concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Tim Flanagan, CEO, for closing remarks.

Tim Flanagan (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. JL I'd like to thank everyone on this call for your interest in graphtec. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Have a great day.

JL (Operator)

That concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

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