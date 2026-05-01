Huntsman Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Huntsman reported stronger than expected demand and successful price increases to offset rising costs, particularly influenced by seasonality and supply chain disruptions.
The company plans to continue managing costs and expanding margins while focusing on stable and long-term demand trends to normalize margins.
Operational performance in the first quarter was strong, with high capacity utilization rates, particularly in the MDI and polyurethanes segments.
Management expressed cautious optimism about future demand sustainability, noting potential challenges from inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties.
The company is seeing positive trends in advanced materials, driven by aerospace and power sectors, and expects continued traction in these areas.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ivan Marcuse (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development)
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. In the release you talked about the potential for a more durable return to mid cycle profitability. This likely depends on both supply and demand side at this point, but can you give us the latest view on what this crisis may do in terms of supply side rationalization for MDI and polyurethanes?
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Our next questions are from the line of Kevin McCarthy with vertical research Partners. Please proceed with your questions.
Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst)
Thank you and good morning. Peter, can you speak to operating rates in MDI both for Huntsman and also what you're observing at the Industry level and related to that, you know, how are things changing post war versus pre war?
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
The next question has come from the line of Frank Mitch with Fermium Research. Please proceed with your question. That's interesting.
Frank Mitch (Equity Analyst)
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Our next questions come from the line of Hassan Ahmed with Alembic Global. Please proceed with your questions.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst)
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst)
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Next questions are from the line of Michael Sislin with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your questions. Hey, good morning.
Michael Sislin (Equity Analyst)
When I take a look at your outlook for polyurethanes for 2Q margins look like they're going to improve a little bit, but not a lot. So what do you think needs to happen to get the EBITDA margins for polyurethanes at better levels going forward? And just curious what the pricing for the segment should imply for 2Q year over year?
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Got it, thank you. Next questions are from the line of David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.
David Begleiter (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning, Peter. Just on performance products, why isn't that business a little bit stronger in Q2 given some of the strength in Malaic?
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
David Begleiter (Equity Analyst)
Very good. And do you have an update on your UK aniline plant, given some prior comments. Thank you.
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next questions are from the line of Vincent Andrews with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your questions.
Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst)
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
Our next questions are from the line of Jeff Sakaskis with JP Morgan. Pleased to see with your question. Thanks very much. Can you comment on how much Chinese MDI is coming into Europe?
Jeff Sakaskis (Equity Analyst)
Hasn't been all that much and I wouldn't say that it's anything out of the ordinary. It's been pretty stable with where it's been the last couple of quarters. And so it's, I would say if anything maybe it's even a little bit slightly lower than what it's averaged over the last year or so. So nothing that would be nothing that would have a material impact on the industry or pricing. There's okay, good.
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
And then in performance products, can you frame the penalty from the ethylene amines joint venture being behind the straight either in the first quarter or the second quarter or for the year? And in your guide, you know you're going from. 26 million in EBITDA to an estimate of 30 to 40 in the second quarter. Why so big a jump and why is the range so wide for the second quarter?
Jeff Sakaskis (Equity Analyst)
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
Our next question is from the line of Mike Harrison with Seaport Research partners. Please see with your questions.
OPERATOR
Mike Harrison
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
Yes, I would say that we are exiting Q2 able to stay ahead of the raw materials that we see going into Q3 and we're also working towards more price increases to come in that area. So I mean as I sit here today looking at unless there's a cataclysmic change economically, we will stay ahead of our raw material costs going into Q3. Josh Benvening just settled at 471. The point is we're ahead of that and we'll stay ahead of it.
Mike Harrison
Understood. Thank you. Our next questions are from the line of Lawrence Alexander with Jefferies. Please review through questions.
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
The next questions are from the line of Arun Viswanathan with RBC Capital Markets. Please receive your questions. Great.
Arun Viswanathan (Equity Analyst)
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
OPERATOR
The next questions are from the line of John Roberts with Mizuho Securities. Please receive your question.
John Roberts (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Not that it's large, but maybe your Saudi amines. JV gives some insights into the sustainability of the disruption. If we had an agreement imminent here on the Strait of Hormuz, what's the earliest you think you might be able to resume full production and export by sea?
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
You're probably looking at 30 to 45 days would be my assumption on that. Again, there's going to be a bottleneck of shipping both to get there to pick product up and also shipping of product to get out. And yeah, I would say about that time, 30 to 45 days.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you at this time. This will conclude today's teleconference. We thank you for your participation.
Peter Huntsman (Chairman, CEO and President)
Thank you very much.
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