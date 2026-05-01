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May 1, 2026 10:48 AM 21 min read

Virtus Inv Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Virtus Inv (NASDAQ:VRTS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bp6f2sjd/

Summary

Virtus Inv reported an 8% increase in sales, driven by U.S. retail funds, separate accounts, and global funds, despite overall net outflows of $8.4 billion.

The company expanded into Private Markets through its investment in Keystone National Group, enhancing its asset-centric private credit capabilities.

Assets under management decreased to $149 billion, a decline from $159 billion, primarily due to net outflows and market performance.

The operating margin was reported at 24%, with adjusted earnings per share at $5.38, affected by seasonal employment expenses.

Future initiatives include launching new ETFs and expanding distribution of diverse investment strategies, with a focus on improving net flows and capitalizing on quality-oriented equity strategies returning to favor.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Shawn Roark (Host)

George Elward (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. And our first question comes from Crispin Love of Piper Sandler.

Crispin Love

Mike Engerthal (Chief Financial Officer)

Crispin Love

George Elward (President and CEO)

Crispin Love

Great. Thank you. Appreciate you taking my question.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. And as a reminder, if you have a question, please press star 11. This concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Aylward.

George Elward (President and CEO)

Okay, well, thank you very much and I want to thank everyone today for joining us. Obviously, certainly encourage you to reach out if you have any other further questions and have a great day. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

That concludes today's call. Thank you for participating. And you may now disconnect.

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