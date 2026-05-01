by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Church & Dwight Co's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I have been asked to remind you that on this call the Company's management may make forward looking statements regarding, among other things, the Company's financial objectives and forecast. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that are described in detail in the Company's SEC filings. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Rick Durkee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Church and Dwight. Please go ahead, sir.

All right, thank you. Good morning everyone. Thanks for joining the call. We had a fantastic quarter. I want to start off by thanking all of our Church & Dwight Co employees around the world on executing so well in a volatile environment. I'll begin with some thoughts on the macro environment and then a review of our Q1 results. Then I'll turn the call over to Lee McChesney, our CFO, and when Lee is done we'll open it up for questions starting with the broader environment. Conditions remain dynamic and the consumer backdrop continues to be mixed. Consumer sentiment remains pressured by inflation, borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainty related to the Middle East, which as you know, is also contributing significant inflation in commodities and transportation costs. That said, the consumer remains resilient, employment remains stable and Our largest categories grew 3% in the quarter. Our portfolio, with its beautiful balance of value and premium offerings, continue to perform well in this type of environment, supported by strong brands and innovation. Turning to the Q1 results, we delivered a strong start to the year and exceeded our outlook across key metrics. Net sales increased 0.2% ahead of our expectation for a decline and organic sales grew 5%, well above our 3% outlook. This growth was driven by volume. Adjusted Gross margin expanded 130 basis points to 46.4% and adjusted EPS was 95 cents, up 4.4% year over year and above our 92 cent outlook. Overall, this was a high quality beat driven by strong execution across the business. Now I'm going to turn my comments to each of the three divisions. First up is the US consumer business. Organic sales increased 5.4% which was primarily all volume. Across the portfolio. Our brands continue to perform exceptionally well. Growth in the quarter was led by Therabreath, Arm and Hammer, Hero and Oxiclean, supported by strong innovation and distribution gains across all classes of trade. Global E Comm also remained a key contributor with online sales now representing approximately 24% of total consumer sales. Innovation and distribution gains continue to be key drivers of our performance and the first quarter of this year is no different. We're confident that our relentless focus on innovation will continue to drive industry leading growth. Distribution Gains at Shelf and Market Share expansion. In fact, we are just finishing tabulating all the distribution gains looking forward and I'm proud to say Church and DWight was number one across all of CPG on total distribution points gained year over year. New product launches this year are expected to account for half of our organic growth as we innovate in key categories across our portfolio of industry leading everyday products. The Arm Hammer brand had another quarter of growth with laundry hitting record shares across total laundry detergent. Arm and Hammer laundry Detergent consumption grew 4.1% in the quarter compared to category growth of 2.7%. The value segment of laundry continues to grow. Arm and hammer laundry grew despite a lower level of promotion in the quarter. Our newest innovation in laundry is Arm and Hammer baking soda fresh with 10 times the amount of baking soda and is off to a great start with a 4.9 consumer rating where most laundry items are around 4.5. our Arm and Hammer laundry sheets also continue to do well growing consumption by 30%. We like the category building potential of EVO and we are well positioned to win in value. Next up is litter. Fantastic results as Arm and Hammer cat litter consumption grew a robust 6.8% and share increased 0.4 points to reach 24.6%. While category promotional levels remain elevated, they did decline sequentially from Q4. OxiClean share declined in the quarter as we continue to be impacted by distribution loss and lapping that from a large club retailer a year ago. The good news is that the trends on Oxiclean improved throughout the quarter and sales growth surpassed our expectations. Hero and Therabreath continue to contribute considerably to overall performance. Therabreath achieved another quarter of record share gains 3.5 points to 24.1 and further solidifying our number two position in total mouthwash. Household penetration remains low relative to the category. In fact, even with these great distribution gains recently we still have less than 20% of the shelf so more room to run even in mouthwash early days. But the Therapreath toothpaste launch is off to a great start. Hero consumption growth also outpaced the category leading to share gains and remains the share leader two times larger than the next competitor. Hero's growth was driven by distribution expansion, strong Q1 activations led by Brand Ambassador and Jordan Chiles on Mighty Patch Original and mighty shield innovation. Mightyshield is already achieving retailer hurdle rates. Finally, Touchland in Q1 consumption continued to grow low double digits but sales were impacted by a strong Q4 holiday multi pack sell through Recent consumption has slowed as we lapped year ago launches. Internally we are hard at work on integration and innovation. Turning to international Our international business delivered organic sales growth of 3.7% driven by our GMG and our subs. Growth was led by Therabreath, Hero and Batiste brands and partially offset by lower Middle East regional sales. Of note, in April we went live with our upgraded ERP system. Our project leader Nicole said it best our customers did not notice the transition. Thank you to the entire team. I'll close by saying that we are very pleased with our start to the year. Our brands remain strong, our portfolio is well positioned and our strategic actions continue to support long term growth. I'm proud of our Church & Dwight Co team as we perform well in a volatile environment. As we look forward, our TSA agreement with the VMS business is winding down and that organizational time that has been freed up is being spent on our forward looking growth initiatives. We're laying the groundwork for Arm and Hammer expansion, Oral Care growth behind Therabreath and International M and A and with that I'll turn the call over to Lee for more detail on the quarter.

Thank you Rick and good day everyone. Back in January at our 2026 Investor Day, we shared an industry leading outlook for 2026. The highlights of that outlook included organic sales growth of 3 to 4% and EPS growth of 5 to 8% in line with our evergreen model. As we now share results in the first quarter, we're delighted with the execution of our Church & Dwight Co team members across the globe. The first quarter highlights once again the many strengths of our portfolio and the team's execution capabilities. Let's jump into the details and provide you an update on our views for the year. We'll start with EPS. First quarter adjusted EPS is $0.95 up 4.4% from the prior year. $0.95 was better than our $0.92 outlook and was driven by higher volume and gross margin results. Organic sales in 1Q were up 5% above our outlook of 3% and organic sales are broad based across the globe with volume growth of 5.3% partially offsetting a negative price and mix of 0.3%. Our organic growth was fueled by a steady stream of market leading innovation and strong distribution wins with our commercial partners. The organic results also drove our reported revenue up to 0.2% versus our original outlook of negative one back in January. I want to put our reported results in perspective. Due to our portfolio actions, our reported sales results would naturally be down 8%. However, our organic growth of 5%, our touch on acquisition and some FX favorability fully closed the gap. The first quarter, fueled by volume growth was certainly a strong start to the year. Our first quarter adjusted margin was 46.4%, a 130 basis point increase from a year ago. Our results versus last year were driven by 150 basis points from productivity programs, 110 basis points from higher margin acquisitions. Combined with the impact of the strategic portfolio actions, 50 basis points from the combination of volume, price and mix and 10 basis points from FX. These factors offset 190 basis points of inflation and tariff costs. Let's jump to our investments in marketing. Our market expense as a percentage of sales was 9.5% or 20 basis points higher than the first quarter of last year. Looking forward, we're continuing to target investments at approximately 11% of net sales. In line with our Evergreen model, Q1 adjusted SGA increased 110 basis points year over year. As we noted in our January Investor Day, SGA in the first half of the year is primarily growing versus last year due to the inclusion of Touchland's SGA and amortization expense. Adjusted other expense increased by $5.2 million due to a lower interest income compared to the last year in Q1. Our adjusted tax rate was 20.3% compared to 21.8% in Q1 of 2025. 150 basis point year over year decrease and our expected adjusted effective tax rate for the year remains at 21.5%. Let's now turn to cash flow. We delivered strong cash results in the quarter as cash flow from operations was 174.8 million. Our higher year over year cash earnings were partially offset by an increase in working capital and supported growth and capital expenditures for the period were 31.9 million and we continue to expect full year capital expenditures to be approximately 2% of sales. Let's now turn to our 26 outlook. While the macro environment remains dynamic, we remain encouraged with our path forward. The strength of our brands, our strategic portfolio actions in 2025 and our growth initiatives continue to provide us confidence. And as we noted in our press release, the situation in the Middle East is fluid and is creating some incremental volume and inflationary pressure on commodities and transportations. For example, we are currently estimating 25 to 30 million dollars of incremental inflation pressure. Our Teams across the globe are responding to these developments and are taking actions across the P and L. As a result of our mitigating actions, we are reiterating our full year 2026 outlook. We remain on track to deliver full year organic growth of approximately 3 or 4% and we continue to expect reported sales growth to decline approximately 1.5 to 0.5% as a result of the strategic portfolio actions taken in 2025. We continue to expect full year gross margin expansion of approximately 100 basis points versus 2025 and this outlook reflects the breadth of actions we discussed in January and the balance of incremental headwinds and actions that we've identified since the Middle East conflict began. Marketing as a percentage of sales remains at approximately 11%. SGA as a percentage of sales will be higher than last year, reflecting the impact of the Touchland acquisition in the first half of the year and our focused growth investments. Our adjusted EPS expectation for 26 remains at 5 to 8% growth and if we turn to the second quarter, we expect reported sales to decline approximately 1% with organic sales growth of approximately 3% and we anticipate gross margin expansion of approximately 50 basis points reflecting transportation cost pressures ahead of the mitigation efforts that will take effect later in the year and in the quarter. We continue to expect higher marketing and SGA and in 2Q, the investment in marketing and higher SGA will offset will more than offset the gross margin expansion resulting in an adjusted EPS of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Recall, we continue to expect flattish EPS growth in the first half of 2026. To conclude, remain confident in our 2026 outlook. We began the year with strong execution and are taking the steps to ensure continued success this year. And my final prepared remark is for the Church and Dwight Associates. Thank you for all of your efforts in the first quarter and congratulations on the robust execution. Well done, Carly.

Hi, good morning everybody. Chris, Rick, you mentioned that distribution gains were number one in cpg. Not exactly sure the timing of those gains, but nevertheless a very strong number. When you think about Q1 delivery, how important are those gains to what we're seeing today? I'm really speaking to the the durability of some of the volume growth that we are Seeing, you know, relative to perhaps some of the tailwinds that may have been caused by some inventory reductions in the base. So I just wonder if you could contextualize the quarter as you see it and what the Q1 means for kind of, you know, go forward top line volume driven results. And then I have a follow up.

Yeah, sure, Chris. You know, Q1 was phenomenal organic growth and I think more than anything we were, it was great to see our categories were growing around 3% and we grew faster than that a little bit. And we talked a year ago about inventory and retail inventory dynamics and so we had a tailwind of a couple points from that as well. So that's how we get to kind of 5 for Q1. Now all this distribution gains that's really just hitting now. And so it depends how you look at the metric. If you look at it on an average basis over 13 weeks, I think it's like a 7% TDP lift. If you look at it as in more recent time, as these resets are happening in a more recent time, it's closer to 10 or 11%, which is about double what most of the CPG peers are getting. And that's not just hair, breath and hero. That's across laundry and litter and in personal care. So it's across the whole portfolio. So we just believe that's a great tailwind to our business and it's really a payoff of all the innovation that we're doing. So anyway, it's a tailwind as we look forward and it gives us confidence.

Yeah, sure thing. And when we look at consumption, that kind of shows up for you folks. We understand it shows consumption for the quarter is down 20%. When we look at consumption, that is all in including untracked channels, we were up about 12 or 13%. So there is a difference in what you see versus what the entire picture is. But it has slowed and it slowed partly because of all these holiday gift sets that go out and also because of the Club channel. Overall, we believe that we still are going to have double digit growth for Touchland for the full year. The good news is we have great ratings, we have Low household penetration. And we're just starting now to advertise. A lot of our activations with either collaborations or just partnerships are happening in the back half. So we feel good about that one.

Hi, good morning. Thank you so much for the question. Your portfolio actions, I think from last year helped drive the outperformance here in Q1. Just wondering how you're looking at the portfolio now, given the changes on the VMS business and others that you have exited. And then just to follow up on Touchland, if you can comment on where it's performing best in terms of the channels and further on M and A, where are you now more focused in this more challenging consumer environment? Thanks so much.

Yeah. So there's three questions. Let me see if I can remember all of them. The first one is how we're on M and A. I'm not really going to comment. I would just say that the team is always hard at work. The leadership team spends an inorder amount of time. I'm looking for great businesses and brands to buy and we've gone through our criteria again and again and again. And I would say the team is hard at work and it's just not in the us it's also internationally. It's not an or, it's an and. And that's some of the highest and best use of our time. So I continue to be optimistic there on Touchland, I think you're asking, hey, what channels are doing well? I would say the channels that are doing better than most are ones that aren't necessarily tracked. The club class of trade did extremely well. Amazon does well. I think some of the beauty classes of trade because of the timing of promotions and also some of the innovation doesn't look as good. But again, some of the other channels that you don't necessarily see are. Are doing better. And your third question, Anna, just remind me what it was.

Yeah, I love our portfolio, is the short answer. I mean, to be in a world, remember a lot of growth, a lot of categories out there are not growing or they're going backwards. And we've got to choose and select our categories over many, many years as we've bought businesses. And the fact that our categories grew 3% this quarter, we grew like we typically do faster than that bodes well. And I think when we did the portfolio decisions last year, it provides nothing but tailwinds for us as we look forward.

Just, I guess just going back to organic sales growth expectations, I know you typically give it by segments. I'm just curious updated thoughts for the year by segment, including for international. Go ahead, Lee. Yeah, so to your point, we're maintaining the outlook of, of 3 to 4%. You know, similar to what we talked about back in January. You know, we still have us in kind of approximately a 3% zone. You know, international is probably approximately 7, so a little bit softer because of the Middle east situation. And SPD still sitting at about 5%. Again, you know, it's a range US hits their number. There's others that you end up in the higher end. But we'll, we'll see how it goes. It's only, only 1/4. So far gone.

Yeah, it's a good question, Rupesh. I think in my prepared remarks, and this is the second quarter in a row I've said it, but I'll just reemphasize it. Promotional levels are up and laundry as an example for the category, we're hitting all time share highs and our promotional levels are down. All three competitors besides us are up. The value segment of laundry is growing. So that is a, not only do we deliver great cleaning and efficacy, but we do it at a great value. Right. And so that is hitting the mark right now in this economy. I think the same concept for litter. Some of our competitors are promoting very heavily, but we are promoting a little bit more. But we're gaining share again and again. So for those two areas of household products which are more respondent to promotions and stuff, that is a good sign.

Hey, good morning everyone. My questions have to do with the commodity backdrop. Right. I personally was expecting a more muted kind of like outlook for gross margin given all derivatives going into detergents. So if you can go back and explain us, you know, your, how much, you know, oil derivatives goes into your cogs. And I believe that you mentioned that the impact is like 25, 30 million dollars, is that a full year number? So anything that can help us explain the gross margin, you know, expansion going into calendar 2026. And I have a follow up.

Yeah, I'll start and then Lee, if you want to add a couple comments, it is a full year number, Javier, for that 25 or $30 million. And it's primarily as you would expect, oil based derivatives like diesel and resins and surfactants. And that's not atypical. Remember, in any given year we always enter a year about 60% hedged as well. And so all these are kind of net impacts for us. So hopefully this is transitory and it's not permanent, but we have good coverage for an extended period of time, especially in the foreseeable 2026. The team is laser focused on productivity really to offset many of these things. And yet there will be some RGM and promotional adjustments. But it's largely productivity and that's really been the hallmark of the company. We've transformed this place on being able to get gross productivity year after year after year. In a perfect world, if that doesn't happen, great, then we continue to spend on marketing even higher and spend that money back that we would have saved and then it drives the top line even faster behind our innovation. So Lee, any other comments you have?

Yeah, I'll just put it in perspective and keep in mind, we had to have about 160 basis points of inflation in the outlook when we back in January, you know, we got this 25 to 30. So that now brings you up to, you know, 200 basis points. But to Rick's point, you know, we have these additional offsets we're going after. And this is what you see from us. You know, you saw it last year when we did our work on tariffs. You know, we got that number down to a similar number and we worked worked it down and, and you know, that's what we're doing here. So, you know, I think we're in a good spot and you know, that's why we reiterate our outlook for the year

Yeah, I think it's probably a better question for those competitors. Javier, in my kind of comments back to Ripesh for laundry. Despite all these other competitors promoting a bit more in laundry, which is still kind of within the range of historical numbers. It's not crazy, but they're up, we're down, we're getting share. The value segment's growing. So that's a great position to be in because there's huge macro. When consumers are pressed to the gas tank, they want to make sure their dollar goes further. And one way they can do that is they can buy Arm and Hammer laundry detergent. It's half the price of the leading detergent and it's great efficacy, great value. And that's true not just among laundry, but many of our brands. So that's a great question. I think it's a more pertinent question for kind of the competitors. Congrats. Thank you.

Yeah. So I mean, as you talked about, it's a broad based improvement across the globe. I mean really the only pressure point we saw was international, was Middle East. And so, you know, I got the question earlier. Just what do we think about for the year? We're generally the same type of view we shared back in January in terms of how we thought growth's going to play out across the globe. I still reached it today. Yeah. And I'd say the volume, it was a volume driven beat is what I would do.

I would say there's no grand new strategy. We're performing really, really well online and in the club class of trade. Remember, we started in 2016 as 2% of sales. We're at 24%. We went from a laggard to a leader. We moved really quickly. But you got to start even further back than that. We have great brands, especially after the portfolio realignment we did. We have number one Number two brands. Consumers love them. I gave you the quote in our prepared remarks. Even our new launch for Arm and Hammer Liquid Laundry with a baking soda 10x it has a 4.9 review, where in the average portfolio is a 4.5. That story is playing out across all, all categories in many of our brands. And so that's the starting point. And when we do that, then we have to make sure we can win with the right pack sizes in the dollar class of trade, the right pack and offerings in the club channel, the right pack and offerings online. And we've proven time and time again that we can move faster. That's one of our competitive advantages, move quickly in order to give the customer what they want, where they want. And so we plan on trying to win not just in one class of trade, but all classes of trade.

Great. Thanks so much. So I just want to talk a little bit maybe about your perspective on the consumer's ability to absorb pricing. Not, not necessarily in terms of how you'll deal with mitigating cost inflation. You've been pretty clear on that front. But in general, a lot of companies are. There's a mixed bag, let's say, in how companies are factoring in the current state of the world in terms of inflation expectations for the second half, you know, and everyone seems to be treading very lightly on whether they will or whether they won't price. And so just curious on your perspective broadly on the consumer's ability to absorb pricing, should that be where the industry ends up going? Thanks.

Yeah, I think that's a great question, Lauren. And our personal view is the consumer is pressed. And if they were pressed three months ago or six months ago or 12 months ago, they're pressed even more today because gas costs show up immediately, and when that happens, they're going to retrench. And the worst thing to do in an environment like this. So we have no plans to try to price through this 25, $30 million offer. We're going to go offset it with productivity. There's just no appetite out there for the consumer to bear something like this. So that's our plan. I think companies who do that will be more successful than companies that don't.

Hey, thanks. Am I live? Yep. Okay, great. I guess building on that to the extent, I mean, I guess two questions, you know, is there any kind of heuristic you could offer as to. If we see Volatility in the Middle east, we see further rises in the price of oil or more extended duration and higher cost of oil. What would make that 25 to 30 million dollars grow and at what pace, how we can gauge external dynamics and apply it to Church and Dwight is kind of one question. And the second question the follows from that is that if that 25, 30 million dollar grows over time, Rick, and you kind of run, run dry on the ability to kind of press incremental productivity. Is there a different, do you approach pricing across different parts of your portfolio with a different mindset? You know, when I think about value versus premium, is there more ability to push price through the premium and less on the value or how you think about pricing, you know, in a scenario where you're, you're forced to kind of at least contemplate something beyond productivity.

Yeah, no, it's a fair question. We're not going to go through the detail of what does every five or ten dollars of oil translate into an impact on Church and Dwight. I think that's a little bit too nuanced. But I will say, you know, my answer to Lauren was based on the question of kind of the current scenario, 25 to 30 million dollars. We think that's just like many things in life, we can handle something like that. If it becomes a lot more meaningful, call it 50 million or 100 million or 150 million, who knows where it stops, then you have to solve a different problem with different solutions. And so the first stop on the train is pro tv. The second stop on the train is RGM on promotions and that's usually through household. That's where a lot of our promotions are. The third step on the train would be, would be pricing. And you're right, many of our premium products are extremely premium and high priced and the consumer loves it. But you got to do that behind innovation. So as we're launching our innovations to really look with a fine tooth comb on what the price point really should be is also something that we would look at. But for today my answer would be if it's in this range and we all hope that it is, and we hope that it's transitory, then that's how we would solve it through productivity. If it becomes something else and bigger, then we have other tools in the toolkit if we need to.

Yeah, I wouldn't call it belt tightening. I would call it we kind of accelerate project and we have a three year pipeline of productivity projects just like we have a three year pipeline of innovation. And so at any given time we can choose to fast forward certain projects or slow down other projects, whatever we want to do. And we can influence timing. If the productivity happens, but costs also continue to drop, perhaps we slow some of it back down or we take that money and go reinvest it in marketing and build the virtuous cycle all over again. Okay, fair enough.

Thank you for taking my question. Good morning everyone. I was just hoping to see if you can comment a little bit, Rick, on what you said. Like you had some, I wouldn't say pull forward. You had an adjustment. You called out for the fact that you outperformed on the organic sales growth. The comparison I think from a inventory dynamic from again last year. So hoping to see, we saw what you guided for the second quarter more aligned with the consumption you called out. So is that something to think like? That 2% extra that you got in the first quarter was more an adjustment, not a pull forward from the second quarter. That's my first question and then just a follow up. So if I understood it correctly, you're going to take some potentially some price actions to mitigate the 20 to 30 million dollars I believe you called to be the impact of the costs or the Middle east war or you are just saying potentially you're going to take some pricing.

Yeah. So let's take that second one first. I think I was super clear. The 25 to 30 million dollars headwind that the Middle east conflict has created in terms of higher commodity costs and inflation, we believe we can offset that with productivity. Okay. When we do that, that enables us to keep our outlook where it's at. The question that Steve just asked was, well, what happens if that doubles or triples? Can you still just do that with productivity? And the answer was no. With that amount we can do with productivity. If it goes a lot higher, then we would look at RGM type actions on promotions. If it goes a lot higher from there, then we would look at potential pricing. So that's kind of the normal sequence of events. And I just said before at Those types of levels, the consumer is pressed and so we don't plan on raising prices at this point. Okay. So that's the price point.

Yeah. So just rewind the clock 12 months and remember Q1 of 2025, every CPG manufacturer said what's going on? And there was a retail inventory pullback. Right. Because of all the agita around tariffs and the consumer and whatnot. And everyone called out a number back then. This earnings cycle, most folks aren't talking about it as much, which is fine. We're just trying to be transparent. We called out a year ago and we said hey, that means a year later then that's worth a 2% help. And so we grew our business around 3% and we had that 2% help. That's 5% organic and categories are growing well, we continue to take share. We're getting distribution gains and that's why we gave an outlook. We think that's really strong for the full year and really solid for Q3. I mean Q2.

Great, thank you and good morning everyone. So I was hoping to get some perspective on category growth. I think you mentioned 3% but some of your peers have touched on growth showing signs of improvement as you move through the quarter. So can you maybe comment on what you've seen from a category standpoint exiting the quarter quarter to date and Rick related, you've always had a pretty good pulse on what to kind of expect from a category standpoint. So just given the many things the consumer is dealing with right now. Curious how you see that evolving from here. Yeah, good question, Peter. You know, for us in the quarter, and I just talk about our major categories, I think it's just easier to talk about our seven. So we were around 3% for the quarter, three in January, three in February, closer to three and a half and in March. So that bodes well. It came down a little bit, little bit in April, but we're doing extremely well in April. So I would tell you it was better than we expected. When we were starting the year, we were expecting closer to maybe 2% category growth. Now, this is only 90 days, but I am more enthusiastic than I was 90 days ago, despite everything else that's happening in the world because, again, not every company, you can't paint every company with the same brush. The categories really matter. And many of our categories, it's not just one category driving a 3% weighted average, it's almost all the categories are growing 2 and a half, at least 2 and a half to 3%. So that's just a great thing. Great. Thank you so much. I'll leave it there.

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