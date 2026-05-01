Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 1, 2026 10:46 AM 35 min read

Church &amp; Dwight Co Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/339105132

Summary

Church & Dwight Co reported a strong Q1 2026 with net sales up 0.2% and organic sales growing 5%, driven by volume. Adjusted EPS was $0.95, surpassing the $0.92 outlook.

The company's US consumer business saw a 5.4% increase in organic sales, led by brands like Therabreath, Arm and Hammer, Hero, and Oxiclean. Online sales now account for 24% of total consumer sales.

Church & Dwight Co reiterated its 2026 outlook for 3-4% organic growth and 5-8% EPS growth, despite potential inflation pressures from the Middle East conflict, which are expected to add $25-$30 million in costs.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rick Durkee

Lee McChesney (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

At this time, if you would like to ask a question, press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question is from the line of Chris Carey with Wells Fargo Securities.

Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)

Rick Durkee

Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. A follow up on Touchland. You did note that consumption slowed on year ago activity that was strong in the base period. Can you just give us an update on how you're thinking about growth of the business, the sustainability of growth and whether you think that it has the kind of Runway to sustain perhaps double digit growth into the back half of the year and into next year. Thanks.

Rick Durkee

Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks, guys.

Rick Durkee

Thanks, Chris.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Anna Lizzle with Bank of America.

Anna Lizzle (Equity Analyst)

Rick Durkee

Anna Lizzle (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, just wondering, I guess in terms of portfolio, you've exited certain categories and wondering how you're viewing the entire portfolio here based on those changes.

Rick Durkee

Anna Lizzle (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Very helpful. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Rupesh Parikh with Oppenheimer.

Rupesh Parikh (Equity Analyst)

Good morning and thanks for taking my question.

Lee McChesney (Chief Financial Officer)

Rupesh Parikh (Equity Analyst)

So great. And then my follow up question, just as you look at the consumer out there, just curious if you're seeing any changes in consumer behavior and as you look at your portfolio historically, when you see these spikes in gas prices, do you see any parts that typically benefit?

Rick Durkee

Rupesh Parikh (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Javier Escalante with Evercore isi.

Javier Escalante (Equity Analyst)

Rick Durkee

Lee McChesney (Chief Financial Officer)

Javier Escalante (Equity Analyst)

and a follow up. This is very, very helpful. It's very positive. I feel that it's idiosyncratic to you, but in terms of if this externality continues and commodities remain very high, would you expect then value players, say the guys in Germany, to lead first calibrating the promotional environment and then potentially leading price increases? Is that a good assumption? Thank you.

Rick Durkee

OPERATOR

Next question is from Olivia James.

Olivia James (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. Good morning. First question, just relative to your expectations, obviously a very nice feed on the top line. Where did you see the biggest positive surprises in your view? Was it more volume, was it more price mix? It seems pretty broad based. I'm just kind of curious how you're thinking about that. And then I follow up.

Lee McChesney (Chief Financial Officer)

Olivia James (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. Got it. And then as more and more business consolidates into club and online, it feels like the move online should be good for you or at least not a hindrance for you. Whereas club typically keeps brand count pretty tight. So given those dynamics, how do you think about your ability to grow in these channels, whether disproportionately relative to your peer set and then ability to sort of stand out in both club and online? Thank you.

Rick Durkee

Olivia James (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Lauren Lieberman with Barclays.

Lauren Lieberman (Equity Analyst)

Rick Durkee

Lauren Lieberman (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Steve Powers with Deutsche Bank.

Steve Powers (Equity Analyst)

Rick Durkee

Steve Powers (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, okay. Very, very fair. And I guess the only follow up I have is that, you know, if it is transitory and as you say, hopefully it is, is the productivity you're putting in place is it is it structural or is it more belt tightening such that if it rolls over, maybe some of it gets reinvested, but some of it, you know, some of it just kind of backfilled. You loosen the belt back up.

Rick Durkee

Steve Powers (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Andrea Teixeira with JP Morgan.

Andrea Teixeira (Equity Analyst)

Rick Durkee

Andrea Teixeira (Equity Analyst)

And just to fine point that like the midpoint and I'm sorry if I missed that. The midpoint of that scenario is oil at which price? Because you know what is the, what is that 100 per barrel or is 110 different companies are using different assumptions on their own.

Lee McChesney (Chief Financial Officer)

We're using a reasonable average of what we've seen in the last couple weeks. Obviously it changes daily but it's a good Safe bet. So it's 95 to $100 is a good base point.

Andrea Teixeira (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you, Lee.

Rick Durkee

Okay. And your, what was your first question? Andrea?

Andrea Teixeira (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, sorry to second part but the first question was the fact that you came out as 5% and you did comment the 2 percentage benefit from potentially like inventory dynamics. Just wondering if that's going to come out of the second quarter or it doesn't look like because you're guiding in line with with category growth. But I guess I mean with market share gains and distribution gains, all of that.

Rick Durkee

Andrea Teixeira (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's fair. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our last question comes from Peter Grom with ubs.

Peter Grom (Equity Analyst)

Rick Durkee

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now turn the call back over to Rick Durkee for any closing remarks. All right. Well, thank you very much, and we'll talk to everybody in July.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved