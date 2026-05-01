State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE:SPYG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.46%. Currently, State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPYG: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPYG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,589.87 today based on a price of $113.37 for SPYG at the time of writing.

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.