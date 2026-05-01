Full Transcript: Alliant Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Friday, Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/225617875

Summary

Alliant Energy reported strong first quarter 2026 earnings, achieving approximately 25% of their full-year guidance midpoint despite mild temperatures.

The company announced a new 370 megawatt electric service agreement in Iowa and plans for a simple cycle natural gas facility to support growth.

Alliant Energy reaffirmed its 2026 earnings guidance and expects a compound annual earnings growth rate of 7% plus from 2027 to 2029.

The company secured five data center agreements totaling 3.4 gigawatts of demand, with three projects under construction.

Alliant Energy plans to finance growth with a balanced mix of equity and debt, maintaining a resilient financial profile.

The regulatory framework in Iowa allows for stable electric rates through at least 2030, with large users funding necessary infrastructure.

Management highlighted their strategic focus on economic development, affordability, and long-term value creation.

First quarter 2026 GAAP and ongoing earnings were $0.87 and $0.82 per share respectively, with higher revenue requirements offset by increased expenses.

The company plans up to $800 million in long-term debt issuances for 2026 and has raised $1.3 billion through forward equity agreements.

Alliant Energy's four-year capital plan is funded through a mix of cash from operations, tax credit monetization, and new financings.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello, thank you for holding and welcome to Alliant Energy's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Susan Gill, Investor Relations Manager at Alliant Energy.

Susan Gill (Investor Relations Manager)

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Durian (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Ms. Barton. At this time, the company will open the call to questions from members of the investment community. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. Your first question comes from Shar Pourreza with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Shar Pourreza

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, great question, Char. So what we're going to do, similar to what we've said in the past, is every time we have an ESA, we will be announcing that on a quarterly basis and our third quarter earnings call, and we will be providing that full update of our resource plan, which would include providing the generation necessary to support the 370 megawatts, an update on our Earnings Per Share (EPS) and growth trajectory. So looking forward to that call.

Shar Pourreza

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Shar Pourreza

Got it. Perfect. I appreciate it, Lisa. Congrats on the execution. Thanks, guys.

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Nick Campanella with Barclays. Your line is open.

Nick Campanella

Hey, good morning. Thanks for the update. Morning.

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Campanella

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Campanella

Could I just ask one follow up just on the, on the 370. Is that something as it ramps into 2030 that could be increased and you can would that that customer and do more of. And does that represent part of this two to four? I'm just trying to. Or is the 370 largely just locked and loaded today? And that's a.

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, we're not going to talk really specifically about the 370. As you know, we have confidentiality agreements in place for all of this. I would just point you back to we've got these mature opportunities with a higher level of confidence in these. And, you know, the 2 to 4 is in essence made up of new entities as well as, you know, entities, you know, that might want to further expand.

Nick Campanella

Okay, thanks for the updates. I really appreciate it. Thank you.

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Paul Zimbardo with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Paul Zimbardo

Hi, good morning, team. Thank you. Thank you. And just to follow up quick on my friend Nick's question, just for the 370 megawatts, is there land and kind of zoning capability for that customer to expand if they so choose to in the future, or is that more a constrained site

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

so, you know, any of that information is really theirs to share rather than ours to share. But what I can say is we are talking about Iowa, what we have mentioned in the past. I mean, we've got great access to transmission. We are not in, other than Cedar Rapids, really large population areas. So you can make your assumptions as you wish.

Paul Zimbardo

Okay. Okay. And just going to more generically, even Kind of for a demand of that size, kind of with the reserve margin and kind of accreditation. Just how much resources in terms of megawatts would you need to support that?

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Zimbardo

Absolutely. That makes a lot of sense. And if I could sneak in one unrelated, just checking, is there any update on the timeline for the FERC policy for those self funded network interconnection upgrades? And I just assumed the opportunity set for yourself would be larger. Assuming that goes in one direction, just given how much new generations have been added. But just curious on the timeline there, if you have one. Thank you.

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

We are anxiously waiting, as are you, but no, no line of sight on that.

Paul Zimbardo

Okay. Okay. Thank you very much team.

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Bill Apicella with ubs. Your line is open.

Bill Apicella

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill Apicella

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bill Apicella

Right. And then just lastly, the CT you referenced today, what's the size of that? Is that, you know, roughly the size of the load or would I assume there'd be some reserve margin to that?

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, so when it basically, you know, 1.1 gigawatts

Bill Apicella

Oh, okay. So the CT you're talking about today is 1100 megawatts. Up to. Up to. Okay. All right, helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Paul Fremont with Ladenburg. Your line is open.

Paul Fremont

Great. Congratulations on a great quarter. In terms of the 2 to 4 gigawatts, can you give us a sense of how many potential developers are represented in that 2 to 4.

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Now all we can say really is that they are, you know, very high quality counterparties. Remember, the threshold that we have when we Talk about the 2 to 4 is that we have active negotiations in place. We've got transmission studies that are either completed or ongoing, and land control. So, you know, think of it as a combination of hyperscalers as well as developers.

Paul Fremont

Great. And is all of the two to four in Iowa?

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

No, it's not.

Paul Fremont

And can you give us like any type of a distributional breakout of what would be Wisconsin versus Iowa?

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

You know, it's really fluid, Paul, so we can't. It's one of these things where it's always a moving target.

Paul Fremont

Great. And then you've given us sort of aggregate rate base. Is it fair to think about year end 25 rate base as being sort of 6 billion Wisconsin and 11 billion Iowa?

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, we provided that information in the slide that we've slides that we've disclosed publicly, Paul, so you should be able to see that information and okay, because

Paul Fremont

I mean you also provide like an aggregate 12% growth rate in rate base but the level of investment is obviously heavily skewed to Iowa. So is it possible to get a sense of how fast rate base is growing in Iowa standalone and Wisconsin standalone?

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, we've also provided additional information and some of our supplemental information that we've shared publicly. That's got the details. We'll have Susan follow up with you to share that information and point you

Paul Fremont

to the right direction there. Great. And then last question for me, the 5 to 7% EPS growth, what should we use as the base for that 7% plus?

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, we update every year once we complete the year. So you can use the 25 final number that we accomplished there and then we'll just keep on updating that each year after we complete the.

Paul Fremont

So it's 25 actual. Thanks.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Andrew Weisel with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Andrew Weisel

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Weisel

Okay, that's very helpful. So if the 2 to 4 gigawatts were to come to fruition, should we expect more CTs for capacity and that would be more likely than CCGTs?

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, yes. CTs batteries. I mean, we've always had an all of the above approach with respect to generation. That's all a part of that resource planning process. And again, as I mentioned earlier, we're basically tying it with low, medium and high, low growth opportunities. So that allows us to basically be very flexible in our process.

Andrew Weisel

All of the above, except ccgt. Sorry, excuse me, just couldn't help myself. Thank you very much. Appreciate the help there.

OPERATOR

Again, if you have a question, it is Star one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from Steve D'Ambrisi with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Steve D'Ambrisi

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve D'Ambrisi

Okay, that makes sense. And then just on the CTs or the potential CT, you know, you talked about 31 you and you talked about speed to construction. Can you just give a flavor if like A CCGT takes 4 years to build? Like, what's a typical CT build time?

Lisa Barton (President and Chief Executive Officer)

It's about three to four years. Okay, thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Steve D'Ambrisi

That's all I had.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from. My apologies, Ms. Gill. There are no further questions at this time.

Susan Gill (Investor Relations Manager)

With no more questions, this concludes our call. A replay will be available on our investor website. We thank you for your continued support of Alliant Energy and feel free to contact me with any follow up questions.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect.