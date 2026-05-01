Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MP Materials Stock In The Last 5 Years

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.95%. Currently, MP Materials has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In MP: If an investor had bought $1000 of MP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,111.29 today based on a price of $65.60 for MP at the time of writing.

MP Materials's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.