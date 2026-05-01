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May 1, 2026 10:25 AM 14 min read

Full Transcript: OFS Capital Q1 2026 Earnings Call

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yklVOILv

Summary

OFS Capital reported a net investment income of $0.18 per share for Q1 2026, covering the distribution of $0.17 per share, despite a $0.02 decline from the previous quarter due to lower net interest margins.

The company's net asset value decreased to $8.16 per share from $9.19, primarily due to unrealized depreciation in CLO equity holdings and market sentiment affecting loan prices.

OFS Capital has extended its debt maturities to 2028 and beyond, reducing its total debt by $45.6 million over the last four quarters, and entered a new credit facility with Natixis.

The company is focused on monetizing its equity position in Fansteel, which has yielded substantial returns, to improve net investment income and reduce portfolio concentration.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, OFS Capital maintains a resilient loan portfolio with a focus on senior secured loans and limited exposure to sectors affected by AI disruptions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Steve Altobrando

Bilal Rashid (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Spina (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)

Bilal Rashid (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster.

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