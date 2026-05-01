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May 1, 2026 10:18 AM 9 min read

Full Transcript: Cohen &amp; Co Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JX1ChhZs

Summary

Cohen & Co reported first quarter 2026 net income of $1.5 million or $0.42 per diluted share, a decrease from the previous quarter but an increase from the same quarter last year.

Investment banking revenue was $45.7 million, primarily from SPAC-related transactions, while net trading revenue increased to $13.2 million, driven by Mortgage and Preferred Equity Trading groups.

The company's gestation repo business reached a $3.9 billion book size, and its SPAC, Columbus Circle Capital Corp. 2, completed a $230 million IPO.

Adjusted pre-tax income decreased to $4 million from $18.3 million in the prior quarter, reflecting enterprise earnings and non-controlling interests.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and repaid $4.5 million of senior promissory notes, while total enterprise equity decreased to $97.8 million.

Management expressed confidence in future earnings potential and committed to enhancing long-term value for shareholders through strategic initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lester Brafman (Chief Executive Officer)

Joe Pooler (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Lester Brafman (Chief Executive Officer)

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