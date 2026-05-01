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May 1, 2026 10:17 AM 57 min read

Transcript: Lear Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Lear (NYSE:LEA) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zJVVVYQc

Summary

Lear delivered a strong first quarter with a 5% increase in revenue to $5.8 billion and a 10% rise in core operating earnings to $297 million, alongside a 24% increase in adjusted EPS to $3.87.

Strategic initiatives include extending global leadership in seating, expanding E-Systems margins, and leveraging automation capabilities. Notable awards include a major win with General Motors for wire harnesses and significant wins in power distribution modules.

Future outlook remains cautious, maintaining the full-year guidance due to global macroeconomic uncertainties, with expectations to repurchase over $300 million in shares by year-end.

Operational highlights include successful execution of cost-saving initiatives under the IDEA by Lear framework and robust business wins in China, expanding market share with both seating and E-Systems.

Management emphasized strong execution and momentum, with confidence in maintaining positive growth over market in 2026, supported by significant business awards and advancements in automation and digital tools.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tim Brumbaugh (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Ray Scott (President and CEO)

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Ray Scott (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Dan Levy (Equity Analyst)

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Dan Levy (Equity Analyst)

Ray Scott (President and CEO)

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Dan Levy (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. That's very helpful.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from Colin Langen from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead with your question.

Colin Langen (Equity Analyst)

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Colin Langen (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. And then just since we're talking about raw material, can you remind us what your hedging is on copper in particular and steel and other resins and other commodities. And is there an impact in the guide for a little bit of a pinch on some of those?

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Colin Langen (Equity Analyst)

Got it. All right, thanks for taking my questions. You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Joe Spock from ubs. Please go ahead with your question.

Joe Spock (Equity Analyst)

Ray Scott (President and CEO)

Joe Spock (Equity Analyst)

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Joe Spock (Equity Analyst)

So just on the shape of the year end margins, I mean if I'm following right, like you've got to have greater expansion over the next two quarters because I'm assuming there's a give back in the fourth quarter just on the calendar. Is that the right shape of the year?

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Joe Spock (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead with your question.

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst)

Ray Scott (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from James Piccarillo from BMP Parabol. Please go ahead with your question.

James Piccarillo (Equity Analyst)

Ray Scott (President and CEO)

James Piccarillo (Equity Analyst)

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

James Piccarillo (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you very much. You're welcome.

OPERATOR

And our final question today comes from Emanuel Rosner from Wolf Research. Please go ahead with your question.

Emanuel Rosner (Equity Analyst)

Ray Scott (President and CEO)

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Emanuel Rosner (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Color 1 Quick follow up on growth of a market. I know a lot of different puts and takes in there in general, not just the backlog, but obviously mix and geographies and stuff. What would be with the backlog sort of improving and some of these new things launching even later this year. What would be your best guess on when growth of a market could turn more positive in a full year timeline?

Jason Cardew (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Emanuel Rosner (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks again.

OPERATOR

You're welcome.

Ray Scott (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

And with that, ladies and gentlemen, the conference call has concluded. We thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

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