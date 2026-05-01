OneMain Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/621177414
Summary
OneMain Holdings reported strong financial results for Q1 2026, with capital generation of $194 million and C&I adjusted earnings per share of $1.95, marking a 13% increase year-over-year.
Total revenue and receivables grew by 6% year-over-year, with the company maintaining a conservative underwriting posture while expanding high-quality personal loan originations.
Strategic initiatives included enhancing personal loan offerings, leveraging AI for operational efficiency, and expanding the auto finance dealer network, contributing to robust credit performance across all business lines.
The credit card business saw significant growth, with receivables increasing 45% year-over-year and strong performance in yields and credit metrics.
Management expressed confidence in achieving 2026 financial objectives, maintaining a positive outlook despite macroeconomic uncertainties, and emphasized disciplined capital allocation with a focus on share repurchases.
Full Transcript
Peter Pollon (Head of Investor Relations)
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jenny Osterhout (Chief Financial Officer)
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you, Mr. Shulman. Ladies and gentlemen, the floor is now open for questions. At this time, if you do have a question or comment, please press Star one on your telephone. If at any point your question has been answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing star 2. Again, we do ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. We'll go first this morning to John Hett with Jefferies.
John Hett (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thanks very much for taking my questions.
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, good morning, John.
John Hett (Equity Analyst)
Thanks very much. First, maybe you any update on the bank application? It's any sense of timing and so forth there,
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
No updates this quarter; the process continues to move forward. Timing is uncertain, but we remain optimistic, as we continue to believe we have a very strong case for approval. We're having constructive dialogues with the FDIC and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. So we're optimistic and we'll keep folks posted as, you know as things evolve.
John Hett (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. And then, you know, you talked about a lot of focus on technology and, you know, using AI for productivity reasons. Any update on the branch versus Digital kind of activities and how they integrate together. And any thoughts on like, I guess, the trajectory, the branch system over time?
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
John Hett (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you very much, Doug.
OPERATOR
We'll go next now to Moshe Orenbuck with TD Cowan.
Moshe Orenbuck (Equity Analyst)
Jenny Osterhout (Chief Financial Officer)
Yep. Hi, Moshe, it's Jenny.
Moshe Orenbuck (Equity Analyst)
Hi, Jenny.
Jenny Osterhout (Chief Financial Officer)
Moshe Orenbuck (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. I was also intrigued, you know, to hear, you know, you talk about the credit card business turning to profitability. I mean, can you talk about, you know, the level of investment and what that had represented, you know, in the card business to date and how you think about the ultimate profitability when you compare it to, you know, your core installment product and you know, what that might mean for overall earnings for one main.
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Moshe Orenbuck (Equity Analyst)
Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We go next now to Aaron Saganovich with Truist.
Aaron Saganovich (Equity Analyst)
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Aaron Saganovich (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Just a follow up on the personal loan side. Is there a higher competitive environment today in terms of the fintech lenders that you compete with? I mean, just wondering why that product. Or maybe it's just the credit overlays that you still have on there that are kind of keeping that from maybe growing a little faster than what I would expect.
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Aaron Saganovich (Equity Analyst)
Sounds good. Thank you.
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
We'll go next now to Mahir Bhatia, west bank of America.
Mahir Bhatia (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys.
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you for taking my question.
Mahir Bhatia (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, Mehir.
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Mahir Bhatia (Equity Analyst)
I heard, I heard a couple questions in there so let me try and get to get to them.
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Mahir Bhatia (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for taking my question.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We go next now to John Pankari with Evercore isi.
John Pankari (Equity Analyst)
Good morning.
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Morning John.
John Pankari (Equity Analyst)
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
John Pankari (Equity Analyst)
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
John Pankari (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks Doug.
OPERATOR
We'll go next now to Rick Shane with JP Morgan.
Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)
Doug Schulman (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, the answer is no. I mean, like what we've seen right now doesn't change anything. We always put the caveat. I mean, if the economy tanks, our business changes. But as of now, we're assuming things to be relatively steady and we feel confident in all of the things we've said about maintaining our guidance, et cetera.
Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for taking on my questions. I know they were long today.
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