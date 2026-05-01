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May 1, 2026 10:06 AM 50 min read

Linde Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/139294947

Watch this earnings call stream on YouTube.

Summary

Linde reported a strong Q1 2026 performance with EPS growth of 10% to $4.33, operating margins at 30%, and a return on capital of 24%.

Sales increased 8% year-over-year to $8.8 billion, with underlying sales up 3% due to higher pricing and volumes, despite currency impacts.

The company is optimistic about its electronics sector, with significant investments in advanced chip production and new ultra-high purity plants.

Linde's helium business is well-positioned despite global shortages, focusing on meeting existing commitments and securing long-term contracts.

The company's strategic focus includes maintaining strong capital allocation, with a 7% dividend increase and $800 million in stock buybacks.

For 2026, Linde expects EPS growth of 7% to 9%, with a cautious outlook due to geopolitical uncertainties and no assumptions of economic improvement.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Linde First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call and webcast. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded and after the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Juan Pelaez, head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Juan Pelaez (Head of Investor Relations)

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Juan Pelaez (Head of Investor Relations)

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Laurent Favre (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)

Good morning guys. Thank you. My first question is on margins. You mentioned the strong improvements in the Americas and I was wondering if you could talk about, I guess the big moving parts of why Europe was flat, Asia down. Is it helium? Is it the rapid cost inflation in March which created the temporary squeeze? Any help there would be very helpful.

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Laurent Favre (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)

Thank you. And as a follow up, you mentioned that you disclose commercial spaces when you get to 5% of the group, which is about $1.7 billion. And I think recently or on a prior call you mentioned that you thought sales in commercial space would get to About a billion by the end of the decade. So I'm just wondering, I mean, are you now thinking that we may get closer to 1.7 billion by the end of the decade? It's a big change.

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Laurent Favre (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Patrick Cunningham with Citi. Your line is open.

Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I guess first, you know, as you think of, you know, maybe the, you know, longer term implications of this crisis, it seems like there's probably a heightened focus on energy security, de-globalization.

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Got it. And just on European sort of outlook, how should we think about on site volumes and potential earnings upside for the balance of the year? I think despite some of the feedstock and energy challenges, we have heard some more advantaged or flexible refining and pet chem assets running a bit harder sort of month to date. So how do you square that with sort of the outlook, you know, what are sort of the off off the puts and takes in terms of mix there as well?

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Great. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Vincent Andrews with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Vincent Andrews

Thank you and good morning. Matt Sterling, back on the space side of the equation and the idea of getting to that 5% of sales. Do you have the capacity you need to get there, or should we be anticipating some type of capacity increase? Maybe it's in different geographies. And would you do that in concert with customers or would you do that on your own and make it more of a merchant business? How should we be thinking about that?

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Vincent Andrews

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Duffy Fisher with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Duffy Fisher (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Duffy Fisher (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Terrific. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

David Begleiter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Thank you. Good morning Matt. On electronics, I know you're expecting a couple of large contracts this year. Are they still in progress on the come for this for 2026?

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

David Begleiter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

few months we'll be able to lay out there. Very good. And just on what side there's been some confusion, some conflicting news stories. Can you level set us as to what where you stand on that project and what's embedded in 2026 guidance?

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

David Begleiter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Josh Spector with ubs. Your line is open.

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Matthew Deo with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Matthew Deo

Morning. European energy prices clearly up from pre conflict levels. And I know it gets passed through on site, but how are you managing merchant and package pricing? Is this going to be something where you go out with structural price or you surcharge?? Is it not enough inflation yet to be pushing price more in Europe than normal? And if you are, what should we think about as being kind of the year over year price traction for the EMEA market come like 4Q.

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks Matt. I'll hand it back. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Sisson with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Michael Sisson (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Sisson (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Zacaucus with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Jeff Zacaucus (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thanks very much. In your commentary on the Americas or the first quarter you talked about weakness in chemicals and energy end markets and I assume that that will strengthen. So as a base case, should volume of 2% year over year move up to, I don't know, three or more in the second quarter and are there also pricing opportunities because energy and chemicals are better?

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Zacaucus (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

And then secondly, your other income in the quarter was 63 million versus 26 years ago. What happened there? And was the currency benefit in the quarter about 3% on EPS or maybe 80 million pre tax or do you have a different number?

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Zacaucus (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Great, thank you very much.

John Roberts

And our next question comes from the line of John Roberts with Mizuho. Your line is open. Thank you. Could I ask if Sanjeev is not

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

available today or is this the new format for the Earnings calls. So John. Yeah, if you may recall, in the past we've always kind of alternated and sometimes Sanjeev would be on or Steve would be on or not and Sanjeev would kind of evolve to that. So no, he's not on today, but he'll definitely be on in a future call.

John Roberts

Wanted to make sure he didn't. He knew he was missed. I'm a little confused about emea. I thought the shortages from the Persian Gulf conflict were so severe that Europe was actually going to have to run at higher rates. Even though it's higher cost, we're going to need most of the latent capacity in the world to run higher. And so it sounds like you're still expecting it to be soft in the June quarter in emea.

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

John Roberts

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Kevin McCarthy, Vertical Research Partners. Your line is open.

Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research Partners)

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research Partners)

Thank you for that. And then wanted to follow up on helium as well. I guess my simple question would be how much incremental volume opportunity do you think may be available again through long term contracts that you're pursuing? Maybe you could speak to your flexibility on sourcing and you know, how much of an inventory cushion you may be able to take advantage of here?

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research Partners)

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Lawrence Alexander with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Lawrence Alexander (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

Lawrence Alexander (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our final question comes from the line of Arun Viswanathan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Great.

Arun Viswanathan (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Matt White (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And that concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Juan Pelaez for any additional or closing remarks.

Juan Pelaez (Head of Investor Relations)

Abby, once again, nice job. Thank you everyone for participating today's call. If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly. Have a great day.

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