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May 1, 2026 10:04 AM 29 min read

Piedmont Office Realty Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Friday, Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2244/53839

Summary

Piedmont Realty Trust Inc reported a strong first quarter 2026 with increased leasing activity and high tenant retention, achieving over 430,000 square feet of leasing, with new tenancies comprising the majority.

The company raised its 2026 Core FFO guidance by $0.01, reflecting strong leasing performance and portfolio renovations, with a focus on high-quality, amenitized office spaces.

Strategic initiatives include selling non-core assets, with $12 million already under contract, and focusing on leasing high-demand properties, particularly in the Sun Belt and other key markets.

Operational highlights featured significant rental rate increases in key markets, with half the portfolio experiencing a 15% or more rent bump in 2025, and the company's recognition for its service model and redevelopment projects.

The management team remains optimistic about future growth, despite potential headwinds like AI's impact on office demand, emphasizing the resilience and strategic positioning of their office spaces.

Full Transcript

Operator (Moderator)

Laura Moon (Chief Accounting Officer)

Brent Smith (President and Chief Executive Officer)

George Wells (Chief Operating Officer)

Chris Gomey

Sherry Rexrode (Chief Financial Officer)

Brent Smith (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator (Moderator)

Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. My first question relates to your comment about half the portfolio. Seeing I think it was a 15% increase or more in rents and I think it was 2025. I'm just wondering how specific is that to assets versus markets? Like maybe if you can give us a little bit more depth on where that all occurred or where it didn't perhaps?

Brent Smith (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. Thank you. And then maybe second question. Chris, I think mentioned being in the market with a few assets for sale. And I know you don't want to give too many specifics, but maybe any sense of order of magnitude, dollar wise that we could see on the disposition side this year,

Brent Smith (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator (Moderator)

Okay, thank you. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Nick Thurman with Baird. Your line is live.

Nick Thurman (Equity Analyst)

Operator (Moderator)

Thank you. Thank you. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have any questions, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. Our next question is coming from Dylan Brzezinski with Green Street. Your line is live.

Dylan Brzezinski (Equity Analyst)

Brent Smith (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dylan Brzezinski (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. That's, that's assuming helpful, Brent. And then I think you mentioned D.C. and Houston being geographies or assets that you guys were looking to monetize. Can we stay the same for Minneapolis as some of those assets reach stabilization?

Brent Smith (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dylan Brzezinski (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks all.

Operator (Moderator)

Thank you. As we have no further questions in queue at this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Smith for any closing remarks.

Brent Smith (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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