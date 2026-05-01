Transcript: Healthcare Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/639027766
Summary
Healthcare Realty Trust reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026, with normalized FFO per share at $0.41, up from $0.40, and same-store NOI growth of 6.9%.
The company achieved an all-time high in leasing activity, signing over 2 million square feet of leases and reporting a 93.5% tenant retention rate.
Strategic initiatives include stock buybacks, joint venture acquisitions, and redevelopment investments, with $100 million in stock repurchases and $25 million invested in redevelopment.
Healthcare Realty Trust raised FFO and same-store guidance for 2026, owing to strong leasing outcomes and a robust pipeline.
The company plans to maintain a disciplined capital allocation approach, with potential for selling core assets and accretive recycling of proceeds into growth opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ron Hubbard (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Rob Hull (Chief Operating Officer)
Dan Gabay (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
As a reminder to ask a question, simply press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our first question comes from the line of John Kielchowski with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
John Kielchowski (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe first if we could just start with the same store guide. You know we appreciate the bump here, but the 6.9 certainly stands out in 1Q. You know, how do we think about that conservatism there? What drove the 6 9? Was it kind of comps? Was it just a great quarter and is there an ability to repeat something a little bit closer to that going forward?
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
John Kielchowski (Equity Analyst)
That's very helpful. And then the second one, Pete, you gave some very helpful color in the opening remarks on the capital allocation opportunities and the buyback and doing what's best. I'm curious how you feel about the push and pull of doing what's most accretive but also managing leverage. You put a ton of effort into
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
John Kielchowski (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks, Pete. Congrats on the great quarter.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Great. Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Nick Ulico with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Nick Ulico (Equity Analyst)
Rob Hull (Chief Operating Officer)
Nick Ulico (Equity Analyst)
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Nick Ulico (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Thanks, Nick.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Seth Burgace with Citi. Please go ahead.
Seth Burgace (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just want to kind of go back to the JV comments. You know, how are partners thinking about, you know, how many partners are you kind of in discussions with that are interested in investing in outpatient medical? And can you just talk about kind of the overall depth of the transaction market and interest in the outpatient medical space?
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Ryan Crowley (Chief Investment Officer)
Seth Burgace (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. And then just going back to some of your opening comments about retention and escalators. Just given that occupancy for outpatient medical is kind of in that low 90s place, where do you think those metrics could ultimately go in terms of, you know, just new lease economics?
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Seth Burgace (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Michael Carroll with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
Yep. Thanks, Pete. I wanted to circle back on those early renewals that you were able to execute during the quarter. What drove those decisions? Is that something that you approached the tenant about or did they approach you about it? And given that those assets. Assets now have much longer term, is that something that you sell now or could potentially sell, just given that you have about 10 years on some of those leases?
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Rob Hull (Chief Operating Officer)
I would just add to that, Pete, that your question about the systems approach us. In some cases, they Did. And I would say that kind of an indication of the environment that we're in. You know, vacancy is getting lower, it's more expensive to build new product. And so we're seeing, you know, uptick in discussions with health systems. And I think that's where you're seeing us able to drive lease economics.
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
Dan Gabay (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
Great. Appreciate it.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Thanks, Mike.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Michael Goldsmith with ubs. Please go ahead.
Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks a lot for taking my question. I'm here with Justin Hasley. First, your same store Occupancy was up 110 basis points to 92.3% in the quarter. So maybe the question is how high can occupancy go in the same store portfolio? Or maybe ask another way. How should we think about frictional vacancy for your portfolio in outpatient medical?
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then just as a follow up, when you annualize your first quarter normalized ffo, you get pretty close to the high end of the guidance range. So just wondering if there's some conservatism baked in or another drag outside of the August debt maturity that we should be aware of or just how we should think about it. Thanks.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much. Good luck in the second quarter.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes online of Austin Worshmit with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Austin Worshmit (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning everybody. Keith, appreciate you highlighting some of the various items that you're targeting to improve the growth profile and just returns associated with medical office. If 2 to 3% internal growth doesn't cut it for the reasons you highlighted, I guess. What's the right growth level you think is achievable and just the timeline it takes to reset that internal growth based on the lease maturity schedule?
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Austin Worshmit (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for the time.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Yep, thanks, Austin.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Rich Anderson with Kantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.
Rich Anderson
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Rich Anderson
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Rich Anderson
Okay, sounds good. Thanks very much.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Thanks, Rich.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Daniela de armas Rosales from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Hi. Thank you for taking my question. Your rent spreads in the quarter were strong with 4% average. But can you give us some color on the 13% of renewals that had negative spreads? And. And do you think those roll downs are largely behind you?
Daniela de armas Rosales
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Michael Storiak with Green Street. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Thanks and good morning. Maybe going back to same store NOI growth, are there any known tenant move outs or any other moving pieces that you expect to weigh on NOI growth during the rest of the year outside of just tougher year over year comps?
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Michael Storiak (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful. And then maybe following up on an earlier acquisition yield discussion, you outlined the 6% yield going to a 7 on that recent Alabama deal. So just clarifying, is that 7% plus yield that you're underwriting, is that more of a stabilized yield or is that actually, you know, expected year One that you expect to see.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
That's, that's year one. That's not a stabilized yield. That's what we're going in at.
Michael Storiak (Equity Analyst)
Okay, understood. Thanks for the time.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Just point out that's, you know, when we talk about the JVs, that's inclusive of the advantageous fee arrangements that we have with our partners that we've talked about so far this year.
Michael Storiak (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, that makes sense. Thanks.
OPERATOR
And your final question comes from the line of Juan Sanabria with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Robin Hanelen
Hey, this is Robin Hanelen sitting in for Juan. Just curious on the strategic three year plan, if there's any updates compared to initial expectations and whether you could share with us the next low hanging fruits.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Robin Hanelen
And I was just also curious on if there are any signs of supply picking up and I'd be curious to know how far rents are off from being able to pencil.
Ryan Crowley (Chief Investment Officer)
Want to talk about supply, Ryan?
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Because it really hasn't ticked up.
Ryan Crowley (Chief Investment Officer)
No, we've seen new completions drop in recent quarters and new starts have remained fairly flat. They're actually tracking well below historical industry average of call it 1.5 to 2% in what is a 1% of inventory range. So no, not much on that front.
Robin Hanelen
Thank you.
OPERATOR
With no further questions in queue, I will now turn the call back over to the company for closing remarks.
Pete Scott (President and CEO)
Great. Well, thanks everyone for joining the call. We have a couple industry conferences coming up later this month. We look forward to seeing you there. And then if we don't see you there, we'll see you at nareap. Thanks very much.
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