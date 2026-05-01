Brookfield Renewable Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oghnzkv5/
Summary
Brookfield Renewable delivered record financial results with FFO of $375 million, up 19% year-over-year, supported by strong performances in hydroelectric and wind/solar segments.
The company raised nearly $4 billion in financings in Q1 to strengthen its balance sheet and completed significant asset recycling initiatives, including the sale of non-core hydro assets.
Brookfield Renewable is exploring a single combined corporate structure to enhance liquidity and index inclusion, with potential updates expected later in the year.
The company launched Northview Energy, a private renewable vehicle, and expects strong demand from institutional partners for high-quality infrastructure assets.
Management is optimistic about exceeding the long-term FFO growth target of 10% per year, driven by M&A, organic growth, and capital recycling.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Shawn Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning everyone. I want to start with asset recycling. You guys have a lot on the go there. The magnitudes accelerating, I guess, in tandem with an expanding organic pipeline as well. Can you give us updated perspective on the cadence and magnitude of overall asset recycling plans over the next year? And you referenced the CleanMax IRR, but broader perspective on returns. You're crystallizing through those initiatives.
Connor Teske
Shawn Stewart (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for that, Connor. Second question is, with respect to the M and A opportunity set, the previous quarter's commentary was public equities offered a more compelling opportunity than private MA opportunities. And that's consistent with the Boralex deal. Do you still see that gap in place? And post Boralex, can you qualify your continued M and A appetite?
Connor Teske
Shawn Stewart (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Okay, thanks very much, Connor. That's all I have for now.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mark Jarvie from cibc. Your question, please.
Mark Jarvie (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks. Good morning, everyone. Connor, can you just clarify the comments you made about progress on the US Government with Westinghouse in terms of long lead items? Have those long lead items actually sign right now? And you're starting to get the support from the US Government at this point? If not, when does that come?
Connor Teske
Mark Jarvie (Equity Analyst)
Did that answer your question? Yeah, sorry, just my connection broke for a second there. Next question. Just I think there was commentary earlier in the call. You said something about outside's ability to drive growth here in the near term. Is the expectation then that you can exceed the 10% FFO per unit growth in the next couple of years and if so, primary drivers of that. Right now.
Connor Teske
Mark Jarvie (Equity Analyst)
And so just to follow up on that, often asset sale gains would be a component. But if you put those aside, would you say the ability to drive FFO growth from the organic development and M and A side is stronger today ex asset sale gains?
Connor Teske
Yes, we would. We would absolutely say that the operating fundamentals of our business and the organic growth profile of our business is as strong as it's ever been. And the ability to generate gains on sale above and beyond that and to recycle that capital accretively into even further growth would be upside down.
Mark Jarvie (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Bulti Seydou from National bank of Canada.
Bulti Seydou (Equity Analyst)
Your question please. Hey, good morning. Just on Northview Energy, how should we think about the. How should we think about the cadence of future drop downs and the potential mix of assets into this vehicle? And should we think about this as more of a steady state annual funding lever or something that could scale more opportunistically depending on market conditions?
Connor Teske
Bulti Seydou (Equity Analyst)
Very good. Thanks, Connor. And just one more for me. Just on the prevailing hyperscaler agreements that we have in place, could you provide an update on how those agreements are progressing forward and what the potential pipeline looks and how conversations with such parties are evolving?
Connor Teske
Bulti Seydou (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Christine Cho from Barclays. Your question please.
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Patrick
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Christine okay, appreciate that. And then are there any regions or technologies where execution risk has increased a little more than you would have thought, especially with the current administration, the surge in demand for power from hyperscalers, just general pushback from communities that we're seeing. Whether it's on like permitting, interconnection, supply chain that we should be more mindful of.
Connor Teske
Connor Teske
Connor Teske
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Nelson Ng from RBC Capital Markets. Your question please.
Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. Connor, you previously talked about how battery storage is a pretty big opportunity. When you look at your current solar and wind portfolio, is it economic to add batteries to existing sites? And I know many of those assets are contracted. So are you seeing off takers willing to pay that extra amount to firm up their power?
Connor Teske
Absolutely. In no uncertain terms, yes. The value proposition for batteries in today's market is very compelling for off takers in terms of giving them a load profile that better matches their 247 demand curve. And we're seeing it therefore alongside existing projects, in new developments and on a standalone basis.
Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then switching gears a bit. So in South America, I know the environment isn't great for renewable development and interest rates are really high and you're not that active on the development front. But on the MA side, you recently increased your stake in Ecigen, but can you just talk about whether there are MA opportunities you're seeing in South America?
Connor Teske
Nelson Ng (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks, Connor. I'll leave it there.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Anthony Crodell from Mizell, your question please.
Anthony Crodell (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks so much. Just two quick ones if I could squeeze in. One's a follow up from Christine's question earlier. Is there just a timeline of when you hope to have a decision made on the corporate consolidation? Is it a quarter or by year end? And then I have a follow up on nuclear.
Patrick
Hi Anthony, it's Patrick. We have just begun assessment and so we can't really give any indicative timeline at this moment or really add much more at this time.
Anthony Crodell (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then on the nuclear, you talk about the success and the momentum going on with the AP1000 and the US government. I'm just curious, where do you see the bottleneck right now before we get an announcement? Is it on the utilities side, is it on the government side, regulatory side? What's the bottleneck before we get an announcement?
Connor Teske
Anthony Crodell (Equity Analyst)
Thanks so much for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And this does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Connor Teske for any further remarks.
Connor Teske
Thank you everyone for joining our earnings call this quarter. We deeply appreciate your continued support and interest in Brookfield Renewable, and we look forward to updating you following our Q2 results. Thank you and have a great day.
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