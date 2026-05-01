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May 1, 2026 10:01 AM 42 min read

nVent Electric Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/641323036

Summary

nVent Electric reported a record first quarter with sales exceeding $1 billion for the third consecutive quarter, driven by strong growth in the infrastructure vertical, particularly in data centers.

The company raised its full-year sales and EPS guidance due to significant momentum in data centers, forecasting reported sales growth of 26-28% and adjusted EPS of $4.45 to $4.55.

nVent Electric's free cash flow grew 21% year-over-year, and the company ended the quarter with $109 million in cash and a strong liquidity position, supporting its disciplined capital allocation strategy focused on growth and shareholder returns.

Record organic orders were up approximately 40%, primarily driven by AI data center buildout, with a backlog growing to $2.6 billion, providing visibility through the year.

The company celebrated the opening of a new facility in Blaine, Minnesota, expected to ramp production throughout the year, highlighting its focus on capacity expansion and innovation.

Management emphasized the strong performance of recent acquisitions, particularly EPG, and continued investments in high-growth areas like data centers and power utilities.

nVent Electric is focused on the secular trends of electrification, sustainability, and digitalization, with infrastructure expected to grow strong double digits this year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Gary Corona (Chief Financial Officer)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star. Then one on your touchtone phone, if you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star. And then two. Our first question comes from Dean Dray with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Dean Dray (Equity Analyst)

All right, really good to hear. And I want to follow up on the point on the new capacity adds and you reaffirmed capex at 130 million. That's up 40% year over year. You just had orders up 40% organically. Just kind of take us through the timeline for the new capacity that's coming online and then when do you expect this new capacity to start to contribute to operating leverage for the firm? Love to hear that. Thank you.

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Gary Corona (Chief Financial Officer)

Nigel Koh (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Michael.

Gary Corona (Chief Financial Officer)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Gary Corona (Chief Financial Officer)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

Jeff Sprague

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, I would say this. Some of our new products are launching in Q2 and Q3, and so we expect that as those products get launched, the orders will follow. So with respect to plane, you know, we're currently building out for the orders that we have, but expanding our capabilities within that site for both new products and existing business that we have.

Gary Corona (Chief Financial Officer)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

We've kept to our current outlook and I guess we'll wait and see.

OPERATOR

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Vlad

Got it. Appreciate that, Beth. And then maybe just stepping back to capital allocation, you highlighted net leverage back down at the one and a half times, well below your longer term target. So can you talk about what you're seeing in the M and A pipeline and how we should think about your operational capacity to potentially digest a meaningful acquisition even as you're still ramping production and still integrating prior acquisitions.

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks, Beth. And the next question comes from Nicole Deblaze with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Nicole Deblaze (Equity Analyst)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

Right. So whether it was liquid cooling or some of our other offerings, that was the strong contributor. Okay. And you can't comment more specifically on like new versions of the CDU or anything more specifically, Beth?

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, I will say this. We've got new, some of some new product. Let's see, back at supercomputing in the fall, we showcased a lot of our new products and many of those new products are still to launch through this year. So we think we're going to have continued momentum there with some of these new offerings.

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

David Tarantino

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Gary Corona (Chief Financial Officer)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, yes, I would say we had double digit growth in, you know, power utilities from a sales standpoint. And so we've had nice orders there and when we looked at our orders overall, they were up mid teens and I think we see strength through our distribution channel which is really where we see that broad across all verticals.

David Tarantino

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Alexander Virgo (Equity Analyst)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Neil Burke

That's great. That's it for me. Thank you.

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

Scott Graham (Equity Analyst)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Graham (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. Thank you.

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

Austin Wang (Equity Analyst)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Austin Wang (Equity Analyst)

Beth Wozniak (Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

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