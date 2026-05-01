NPK International Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/968586986
Summary
NPK International reported a strong start to 2026 with rental and service revenues reaching a record $52 million, a 4% sequential and 20% year-over-year increase.
The company achieved $22 million in adjusted EBITDA, marking a 4% sequential and 14% year-over-year improvement, and generated $21 million in cash flow from operations.
NPK International plans to expand its manufacturing capacity by 50% by mid-2027, committing $40 to $45 million over the next five quarters.
The company anticipates total revenues of $310 to $325 million for 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA of $92 to $102 million, reflecting 15% revenue growth and 28% EBITDA growth over 2025.
Strategically, NPK International is focusing on expanding its rental fleet and manufacturing capacity, with continued emphasis on market share growth in the US and UK.
Full Transcript
Operator
Greg Piontik (Chief Financial Officer)
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Greg Piontik (Chief Financial Officer)
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We request to limit yourselves to one question and one follow up. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Aaron Spicello with Craig Holland. Your line is open.
Aaron Spicello (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, Good morning Matthew and Greg. Thanks for taking the questions. Good morning. So maybe first for me just on can you talk about the pipeline in a little bit more detail? Just what have you been seeing from kind of Greenfield versus Brownfield projects are you starting to see any pickup from some of the high voltage projects that are starting to come to the market?
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Aaron Spicello (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks for that. And then you know appreciate the color on the capacity expansion is as we're hearing more of your customers talking about multi decade capex cycle for utility transmission. Just can you talk about how long of a growth Runway the expansion provides you and just potential to add additional capacity either in Louisiana or at the new location over time?
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
your next question comes from the line of Flora Mayor with B. Riley Securities. Your line is open. Hi Matthew and Greg, thanks for taking the question. My first question is with the additional CapEx in mind, are you anticipating maintaining the same returns that you're currently generating?
Flora Mayor (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, I would expect no change in the overall expectation. Obviously that's a a bit of a step change in terms of the investment in the asset base. But over time we should continue to gain operating leverage on our asset base and provide a tailwind to our return on invested capital.
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Minshew with Texas Capital Securities. Your line is open.
Minshew
Hey there. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. So it sounds like as utilization remains strong, that you're going to continue to prioritize rental fleet additions over product sales. But do you feel like your capacity is sufficient right now to support both at least through this year?
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Minshew
Excellent. So how should we think about kind of revenue and EBITDA progression through the rest of the year relative to the first quarter? Kind of given seasonality, your cross rental, I guess continued cross rental usage or displacement as well as capex timing.
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Brandon Rogers with Ross Capital. Your line is open.
Brandon Rogers
Hi, this is Brandon Rogers on for Jerry Sweeney. Thanks for taking my call. Hey, Brandon. Hello. So in terms of the wood to composite matting conversion. Would you. Where would you estimate the composite matting stands as a percent of the overall market. And do you see the pace of conversion accelerating or remaining stable?
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thanks, Brandon. I think we've called this out. We still see roughly a quarter of the market in total being composite at this point. Based on our math, I think the market share shift is going to be really a function of the pace of growth. If the market keeps growing as strongly as it is now, I think that we would expect that kind of percentage to hold just as everybody's keeping up with the growth rate. Maybe a point or two of relative share shifts
Brandon Rogers
and then one more for me. So. Sorry. So the utility spending has accelerated your manufacturing capacity plans with the target for the 50% increase by mid 27. Is there anything that could delay this timeline or is there any likelihood that the investments required to complete the expansion are more than your estimated 40 to 45 million?
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think there's always some movements in project timings and budget estimates. We feel pretty good that with the range we've painted and the timing there, we've been planning this for a while. You know, unforeseen things may happen, but we feel pretty good that we're going to be able to deliver this within the time frame and the budget that we've put forward here. Brandon,
Operator
again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Start. Then the number one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Bill Duzillin with Titan Capital. Your line is open.
Bill Duzillin (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. A couple of questions following up on your remarks about the large high voltage projects have not yet begun, but you see them beginning later this year. Does that imply an acceleration of your growth rate in 2027 relative to 2026?
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Duzillin (Equity Analyst)
Matthew Lanigan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
I'll now turn the call back over to Greg Piontik for closing remarks.
Greg Piontik (Chief Financial Officer)
All right, that concludes our call today. Should you have any questions or requests, please reach out to us using our email at investorspki.com and we look forward to hosting you again next quarter.
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.
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