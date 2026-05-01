NPK International Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kate and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the NPK International first quarter 2026 earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one again. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Greg Piontik. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Operator I'd like to welcome everyone to the NPK International first quarter 2026 conference call. Joining me today is Matthew Lanigan, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Before handing over to Matthew, I'd like to highlight that today's discussion contains forward looking statements regarding future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward looking statements. Our comments on today's call may also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our quarterly earnings release which can be found on our corporate website. There will be a replay of today's call and it will be available by webcast within the Investor Relations SECtion of our websiteat npki.com Please note that the information disclosed on today's call is current as of May 1, 2026. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions and with that I'd like to turn the call over to our President and CEO Matthew Lanigan.

Thanks Greg and welcome to everyone joining us on today's call. We are very pleased with our strong start to 2026 which played out in line with our expectations discussed on last quarter's call. Despite the typical pause in customer projects around the year end holidays rental activity accelerated throughout the quarter with total rental and service revenues setting another quarterly record at $52 million, a 4% sequential and 20% year over year increase. Product sales demand also remained robust, contributing $23 million to first quarter revenue. Off the back of our solid execution, we delivered $22 million adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, representing a 4% sequential and 14% year over year improvement. We're also very pleased with our first quarter cash flow, delivering $21 million of cash flow from operations and $5 million of free cash flow while also expanding our rental fleet by 4%, repaying our evolving credit facility and using $3 million to fund share repurchases. Overall, Q1 once again demonstrated our consistent, strong execution, which we believe are a direct reflection of our commitment to our key strategic priorities. As highlighted last quarter, a key component of our organic growth strategy is our manufacturing capacity expansion effort. Having substantially concluded our project evaluation, our Board of Directors recently approved our plans to increase our production capacity by approximately 50% from current levels. We expect to invest 40 to 45 million dollars over the next five quarters to complete this project with the goal of bringing the additional capacity online by mid-2027. We are confident that this expansion, along with our continuing debottlenecking initiatives will support our growth and composite matting market share growth for the foreseeable future. With that, I'll turn the call to Greg for his prepared remarks.

Thanks Matthew. I'll begin with a more detailed discussion of our first quarter results, then provide an update on our operational outlook and capital allocation priorities for the remainder of 2026. As Matthew touched on the first quarter results were in line with our outlook commentary on our Q4 earnings call and reflect the continued momentum in our end markets. It's worth noting that the first quarter of 2026 also followed a similar pattern to early 2025, with a seasonal lull in project activity around the year end holidays then picking up steam. As we Progressed through the first quarter, rental revenues grew 27% year over year, reflecting 12% organic growth combined with a $4 million contribution from the Grassform acquisition. Service revenues grew 7%, with substantially all of the increase coming from the acquisition. Total rental and Service revenues were $52 million in the first quarter, achieving another all time quarterly high, improving 4% sequentially and 20% year over year. Product sales activity also remained robust, benefiting from continuing demand from utility companies, generating $23 million of revenues in the first quarter and 8% improvement from the first quarter of last year. Looking at revenues by geography and sector, our US revenues increased 9% year over year to $66 million, including 17% growth in rental revenues, with the utility sector driving the substantial majority of our growth. UK revenues more than doubled year over year to $9 million in the first quarter, primarily reflecting the Grassform contribution. Turning to Gross profit, the first quarter gross margin was 36.2% compared to 37.7% in the fourth quarter and 39% in the first quarter of last year. The modest sequential Gross margin compression primarily reflects the effect of lower rental fleet utilization early in the quarter attributable to the timing of large scale projects partially offset by improvements in pricing, while the year over year decline also reflects the continuing impact of the cross rental costs discussed in previous quarters. It's important to highlight here that our cross rental fleet provides flexibility to support our large project activity and meet our customer commitments while also helping limit inefficient transportation. First quarter SG&A expenses totaled $13.2 million compared to $15.4 million in the fourth quarter and $11.7 million in the first quarter of last year. The first quarter result includes $12.5 million from our legacy business along with 700,000 associated with the grass. As highlighted last quarter, the fourth quarter result included $1.8 million of acquisition related transaction costs and severance. Income tax expense was $3.6 million in the first quarter reflecting an effective tax rate of 26%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.12 per diluted share in the first quarter compared to $0.13 per share in the fourth quarter and $0.12 per share in the first quarter of last year. Turning to cash flows, operating activities generated $21 million of cash in the first quarter including $22 million from net income adjusted for non cash expenses, slightly offset by $1 million of cash used by a net increase in working capital. Net capex used $16 million, which includes nearly $15 million of net investment into the rental fleet expansion. We also used $3 million to fund share repurchases. We ended the quarter with total debt of $11 million and total cash of $7 million for a net debt position of $4 million. Additionally, we have $148 million of availability under our bank facility providing us with ample financial flexibility to continue executing on our strategic growth objectives and including our manufacturing expansion. Now turning to our business outlook as disclosed in yesterday's press release, our customers remain highly constructive on the near and longer term outlook for utilities and critical infrastructure spending. With the benefits of our first quarter results and near term expectations, we have raised the range of our full year 2026 outlook. Now anticipating total revenues of 310 to $325 million and adjusted EBITDA of 92 to $102 million. The midpoint of our range reflects 15% revenue growth and 28% adjusted EBITDA growth over 2025. Our revenue guidance continues to reflect double digit organic rental revenue growth along with the contribution from the Grasshorn acquisition. While product sales remained relatively in line with 2025 levels in terms of capex outside of the manufacturing expansion project, there are no other changes to our investment expectations for 2026. We anticipate total net CapEx of 75 to 90 million dollars for the year, including 30 to 35 million dollars of current year spending for the manufacturing expansion project along with 35 to 45 million dollars targeted for rental fleet expansion. This level of investment is expected to grow our DURA base rental fleet by a low to mid teens percentage, supporting our organic growth and also displacing a portion of cross rent assets currently deployed on projects. As for the near term outlook, we expect to deliver 20% year over year growth in rental and service revenues in Q2 which includes the benefit of double digit organic growth combined with the effect of the grassform acquisition. On the product sales side, we expect Q2 revenues will be fairly in line with prior Q2 levels. Q2 gross margin is also expected to be roughly in line with the prior Q2 result, though remain dependent on the timing of project completions and fleet redeployments for a few large scale projects. In terms of SG&A, we expect to remain near the $13 million quarterly level and the near term for taxes, we expect our effective tax rate will remain relatively in line with the Q1 level for the full year 2026. We entered the year with roughly $40 million of NOLs (Net Operating Losses) and other tax credit carryforwards which when combined with the accelerated deductions for capital investments are expected to significantly limit our cash tax obligations for the next several years. As it relates to our capital allocation strategy, we continue to prioritize investments in the growth of our rental fleet and our manufacturing capacity expansion as well as strategic acquisitions, while also remaining committed to returning a portion of free cash flow generation to shareholders through our disciplined share repurchase program. And with that I'd like to turn the call back over to Matthew for his concluding remarks.

Thanks Greg. With a strong start to the year, we remain committed to our strategic priorities and executing to our 2026 plan we laid out last quarter. To that end, our primary focus continues to be the scale up of our rental platform which generates the highest long term returns for our business. As we have discussed, our strategy includes a combination of geographic expansion and market share growth in the US and uk. We remain confident that the strong momentum in these markets will support our continued fleet and operational expansion throughout the year and though the quarterly cadence remains dependent on project timings, particularly for large scale projects, we remain committed to making the necessary investments to support our growth. Investing a substantial majority of 2026 cash flows into the expansion of our dura based composite mat rental fleet which we expect to grow by low to mid teens percentage in 2026 while also advancing our manufacturing expansion project which will increase our production capacity by roughly 50%. Our second focus area remains on driving organizational efficiencies across the business as we work through the significant transition to our new ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system implemented in the first quarter. We now seek to leverage the enhanced system capabilities to drive further improvements while also making the necessary investments to drive sustainable long term revenue growth for the company. On balance, we expect our approach will help limit SG&A spending growth and drive continued improvement in our SGA as a percentage of revenues. With respect to the conflict in the Middle east, we continue to monitor its impact on both our own and our customers supply chains and we have not seen any meaningful impacts to date. We are tracking our raw material supplies closely and expect our work over the last several years to diversify our supply base will provide a useful counterbalance to any short term cost movements. In addition, as Greg mentioned earlier, our cross rental fleet capacity provides some offset to our internal transport charges associated with fleet movements between projects and we are ensuring our direct sales pipeline maintains commercial flexibility to pass through impacts where practical and our final priority is the allocation of capital beyond our organic requirements. With a strong balance sheet and a disciplined approach, we remain committed to our share repurchase program while also continuing to evaluate core strategic and organic opportunities that increase our market coverage value and relevance to customers in key critical infrastructure markets. With robust market outlooks in our served geographies, a clear strategic focus and a pristine balance sheet, we are confident in our ability to deliver another strong year of profitable growth in 2026. In closing, I want to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support, our employees for their dedication to the business including their commitment to safety and compliance, and our customers for their ongoing partnership. And with that we'll open the call for questions.

Yeah, Aaron, I'll take that one. I think at this point in answering the second part of your question first, we're not really seeing a significant impact yet. It's still a little early for some of the larger higher voltage projects. We're expecting to see them a little later in the year. So most of the activity we're seeing right now is outside of that range. When I look at the split where we left it last year in terms of pipeline build year on year, I think that's holding pretty well here. We're seeing a slight growth, very slight growth in our emerging territory quoting activity which is great to see that the investments in that commercial front end starting to pay off. So I'd say generally speaking our pipeline remains as robust as where we left it last quarter. Some timing issues here in the first quarter that we touched on on the call. Really kind of driving that first quarter but still very optimistic for the rest of the year.

Yeah, I guess the answer to that question is going to be a function of how fast the market wants to grow. Look, we see this plant giving us plenty of capacity through the end of the decade if you will and then beyond that I think it is worth noting finally settle on their locations longer term we have plenty of room in our Louisiana facility if we wanted to co locate everything there. And also we have the ability to look for alternate sites. So I feel pretty good about our ability to grow our capacity in a timely fashion to meet the market demand. Aaron,

Great, thanks. And then you mentioned improved pricing. Can you frame the magnitude of rental rate increases and whether you see room for Further pricing? Yeah, I think at this point I'd probably frame it in low single digit, Laura. And I think what we're seeing is a little bit of tightness in the market. So we would expect to be able to hold that and maybe add to that moving forward in the year. Obviously a little early for that, but encouraged with what we're seeing so far.

Yeah, I think we touched on that last quarter Mint. We feel comfortable that we can beat both and I don't think we've been at a position yet where we've had to, quote, unquote, prioritise one over the other. I think we've been able to meet both. I think as Greg touched on, we have a cross rental fleet that we can utilise here, which has been helpful in offsetting any transportation inefficiencies. With, you know, the price of diesel now kind of rising with the conflict in the Middle east, we're using that to help offset it. But we feel comfortable that we can meet what we see in the foreseeable future.

Yeah, I mean the capex I would expect to be. There will be some front loaded elements here associated with the procurement of equipment for the securing of the equipment for the expansion. So I would expect that to be a little more loaded up and call it Q2 and Q3. As far as the revenue and EBITDA cadence, EBITDA is obviously going to follow. You know, we're holding a pretty consistent EBITDA margin, but the revenue cadence, I would say the, the back half of the year still have that natural seasonality in Q3. So, you know, obviously I framed up expectation for Q2. Naturally, the Q3 typically pulls back a bit from Q2 and then rebounds and surges from there into Q4.

You know, a little early to piece it all together, Bill, but I think what we, you know, what we had called out on previous calls was, you know, these high voltage lines are going to have a larger matting requirement to fulfill them. Large, you know, heavier equipment. Larger equipment to get those lines installed. So we see that as a net increase in matting requirement. And so you would logically say yes. How that fits in with the rest of the project activity and what we can service. We'd need to look at that as we get closer to 27, but encouraging trend for sure.

Great, thank you. And then relative to the acquisition comments, I guess I'll put two in here. When do you anticipate that grassform will be fully integrated, which I'm presuming That is the point that you would be, that you would be willing to seriously entertain the next acquisition. And when that time comes, what are you structurally looking for with that next acquisition? Help us understand the characteristics that you're looking for and what you would be trying to accomplish with that acquisition.

Yeah, thanks, Bill. Look, I think we would have substantially most of the integration completed within the next sort of three to six months. I think an ERP conversion will obviously look to roll them onto our ERP system. That may put a little bit longer tail on that. But when we bought the business, Bill, our focus was not to distract them with a lot of integration activity. It was to let them run. They were a very well run business. And so we didn't want to get in the way too much with, with integration activities, which is why that timeline may seem a little longer than, than you might have expected. And I think so far that's, that's going well for us with respect to future acquisitions. I think it's, it's pretty clear relative to our strategy. I think if there's markets where we can accelerate composite market share relative to a timber incumbent, and we think that, that an acquisition will accelerate that relative to what we could do organically, that's when we would look to seriously kick the tires on something to acquire. And then from there you've got your normal structural kind of pipeline factors in terms of the leverage of the company, the strength of the management team, the quality of the contracts that they have, et cetera, all of those kind of normal diligence items that you'd expect. So hope that addressed your question.

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