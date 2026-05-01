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May 1, 2026 9:56 AM 43 min read

Transcript: AutoNation Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Friday, AutoNation (NYSE:AN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/936801874

Summary

AutoNation reported a solid first quarter with a fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings per share, achieving $4.69 per share.

The company generated $256 million of adjusted free cash flow and focused on disciplined capital deployment, including $300 million in share repurchases.

After sales delivered mid single-digit growth, while customer financial services achieved record profitability per unit.

New vehicle unit sales were down in line with the market, but profitability improved, especially in the import and premium luxury segments.

Used vehicle performance was strong, achieving the highest used-to-new ratio in two years, with stable margins and improved inventory management.

AutoNation Finance showed strong performance with a significant increase in profit and portfolio growth, ending the quarter at $2.4 billion.

The company emphasized strategic investments in brand recognition and technology to drive long-term growth, despite current elevated costs.

Management remains optimistic about the future, expecting improvements in the used business and stable new vehicle sales aligned with the broader market.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Derek Fiebig (VP of Investor Relations)

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Slozik (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Certainly. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you, if you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. Your first question comes from the line of Rajat Gupta from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Great, thanks for taking the question. The first one was just that you removed your previous 2026 outlook slide. I'm curious, is that something to do with just what's going on geopolitically and just creating more uncertainty? Just trying to understand the reason behind it and maybe as you offered any guardrails around new vehicle GPU used vehicle GPU trajectory from your own. I have a quick follow up.

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Slozik (Chief Financial Officer)

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Got it. That's helpful. Color. And just on the investments, the strategic investments. Could you double click on that a little bit? You know, what areas are you looking to go into? You know, how should we think about just a return on that for the business? You know, any specific areas those are targeted would be helpful. Thanks.

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Slozik (Chief Financial Officer)

No. Hit it.

Rajat Gupta (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Well, awesome. Thanks for the color and good luck.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Ward from Citigroup. Your line is open.

Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

Good morning everyone and thank you for taking the question. It seems like there's a. I don't know if it's conservative effort or just a shift towards the more profitable parts of the businesses. F and I after sales financing. And it's almost like the new and used retail is just a feeder to enhance those businesses. Is that the way you're strategically thinking about it or how do you view that trend?

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

I think you answered your own question there, Mike. I like that answer very much. I've got nothing to add to it.

Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

Yeah, it does. And it just seems like the industry becomes more profitable if we stay in this, you know, 15 and a half, 16 and a half million range instead of like getting these big peaks and valleys, so lower highs and higher lows and it seems like it feeds into the more profitable part of the business for automation.

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Ward (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)

Really appreciate your time. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Perry from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Alex Perry (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Hi, thanks for taking my questions here and congrats on all the progress. I wanted to drill in a bit more on the used vehicle side. How should we be thinking about sort of used vehicle comps and GPUs as we move forward? Inventory seems pretty lean. How should we think about your ability to sort of drive? An improvement in GPUs and same store cells on the used side.

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Perry (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Really helpful. And then just my second one, I wanted to, you know, go back to sort of the state of the union right now and, and how you're sort of thinking about things with, with all the uncertainty. Are you seeing any sort of change in trend line, any, you know, impact through April on consumer confidence related to the war? Just, just talk to us about, you know, how you're sort of seeing the demand trend as we move forward here.

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

Alex Perry (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

incredibly helpful. Best of luck going forward.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from a line of Jeff Lick from Stevens Inc. Your line is open.

Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst at Stevens Inc.)

Mike Manley (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Lick (Equity Analyst at Stevens Inc.)

That's great. I appreciate the color and best of luck in Q2.

OPERATOR

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