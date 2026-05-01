Full Transcript: AptarGroup Q1 2026 Earnings Call

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/354404867
Summary
AptarGroup's Q1 results were mixed, with reported sales increasing by 11% due to favorable currency movements, but core sales remained flat.
The company anticipates a decline of approximately $65 million in emergency medicine sales for the full year 2026, with a significant impact in the first half.
Strategic initiatives include strong growth in pharma end markets, particularly in injectables and consumer healthcare, and continued innovation in beauty and closures.
Operational challenges included maintenance issues and temporary plant closures due to extreme weather, impacting closures segment margins.
Future guidance for Q2 suggests adjusted earnings per share between $1.32 and $1.40, with an anticipated return to growth in the prescription division outside emergency medicine.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Stephan
Mary, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us on the call today. As previously announced, I will be retiring later this year and we will welcome Gael Touya as Aptar's next CEO on September 1st. I will still lead the Q2 earnings call on July 31st, so please hold any remarks for that call. Gael and I are collaborating closely during the transition period. Gael is joining us today and would like to say a few words to kick off the call.
Gael Touya
Gael thank you Stefan and good morning everyone. I'm pleased to join the call today and so grateful to the warm welcome I've received as CEO-designate. I'm very much looking forward to connecting more closely with our investors and stakeholders over the coming months and happy to be here with you today.
Stephan
Vanessa Canu (Chief Financial Officer)
Stephan
OPERATOR
Paul Knight (Equity Analyst at Key Bank)
Thanks, Stephen. We'll save the remarks until July as you suggested. The comments you made at the beginning around NEFI being approved for any age group in the U.S. and also in Canada, along with some other highlights. Are those events and approvals enough to say my visibility for 2026 is higher?
OPERATOR
A reminder to unmute yourself everyone. All right, let's try again. Does this work? Can you hear me now? Operator, can you hear me? Loud and clear. All right. Sorry about that, Paul.
Stephan
Paul Knight (Equity Analyst at Key Bank)
Good, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Goncham Panjobi, please go ahead. Your line is open.
Ganshan Panjobi
Yeah, hi, good morning. Can you guys hear me okay? Yeah. How you going, gentlemen?
Stephan
Ganshan Panjobi
Stephan
Yeah, let me take the second one. And Gael, maybe you can comment on consumer healthcare growth.
Gael Touya
OPERATOR
Okay, terrific. Thanks again. Congrats to you again. Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of George Staffos at Bank of America securities. Your line is open. Go ahead.
George Staffos (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)
Thanks so much. Hi everyone. Good morning. Congrats to Gael and to Stephane again, we'll Save the roast for July. Congrats on the quarter two. Point of clarification to Ganshan's question. I'm sorry, because I'm doing dual calls here. Did you say pharma will grow even
Stephan
with the impact from emergency medicines or just RX will grow X the EMED impact? How should we think about that? Yeah, it's the latter one. It's the latter one. So we just wanted to highlight, and I know you all took a lot of comfort that pharma x emergency medicine grew 10% in quarter four and it's a little bit less this quarter, but we expect again, good growth in quarter two. So don't read too much into a single quarter here.
George Staffos (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)
Stephan
Gael Touya
Well, there's a very healthy pipeline. I mean, as we speak, because obviously it's attracting a lot of players.
Stephan
No, I mean inventory build. No, no, there's no inventory. I mean, this is not at all what we are hearing from our customers. Yeah.
Vanessa Canu (Chief Financial Officer)
George Staffos (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)
We did have some challenges which I did call out in my prepared remarks and we do expect to see sequential margin improvements in closures and that's baked into our guidance. Thank you, Vanessa. Thank you, Stephan. Thank you, Gail. I'll turn it over.
OPERATOR
Your next line comes from Matt Roberts at Raymond James. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Matt Roberts
Stephan
Matt Roberts
Stephan
Vanessa Canu (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think the only update I would add to that is as we
Matt Roberts
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Matt LaRue at William Blair. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Matt LaRue (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Vanessa Canu (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean, Matt, we're guiding for Q2, we're not guiding for Q3, Q4, but I think directionally that all aligns to what Stephane just shared and what we shared on the last call as well.
Matt LaRue (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Stephan
Yeah, I think we, I can only repeat what we said earlier. I certainly expected the second half for these issues, both in beauty and enclosures, to have passed with sequential improvements.
Matt LaRue (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Rizzo at Jefferies. Your line's open. Please go ahead.
Daniel Rizzo (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Stephan
Daniel Rizzo (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Okay, no, that's, that's helpful and that's kind of what I Assumed. But and then also so you mentioned that there was no pre buying for amongst your customers. I was wondering if you guys have, have stocked your own inventories or are planning to just to kind of, I don't smooth things out and make sure that you, you have security of supply given the volatility with logistics, with input costs and with everything.
Vanessa Canu (Chief Financial Officer)
Daniel Rizzo (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
OPERATOR
A reminder, if you'd like to ask a question during this time, simply press star1 on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one again. The next question comes from the line of Gabe Hady from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Gabe Hady (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Stephan Gile, Mary Vanessa, good morning. I wanted to ask about active this quarter. I know you guys talked about probiotics and I think another headwind for test strips on a go forward basis. I know we're talking a lot about GLP1s for injectables, but I think there's some solutions that you all have for oral solid dose of GLP1. Anything that you can highlight in that arena for us?
Stephan
Gabe Hady (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Vanessa Canu (Chief Financial Officer)
Gabe Hady (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Vanessa Canu (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, no, that's on the raw material side and you know, just to make sure that, you know, we don't run out of any critical inputs.
Gabe Hady (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Okay, thank you.
Stephan
Thanks Dave.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from George Staffos at the bank of America securities. You, your line is open. Please go ahead.
George Staffos (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)
Stephan
Let me start with Lincoln and Vanessa, maybe you can address the other question. Lincoln is doing fine. Like any other plant, it has sometimes an issue here and there, but overall it has grown up to be a good performing plant. It had also some of the weather issues that we talked about. It wasn't just in the Midwest, also in the South, I think we had
Vanessa Canu (Chief Financial Officer)
some snow there, but other than that, actually quite happy with Lincoln. The maintenance issues we talked about actually more in the Wisconsin plant. And then Vanessa, maybe you talk about the venturing. Yeah, yeah, absolutely. And George, I didn't talk too much about it in my remarks.
George Staffos (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)
Vanessa Canu (Chief Financial Officer)
about, about 50 or 60 basis points in margin impact year over year? Okay, so important to call out, but I wouldn't spend too too much time on it.
George Staffos (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)
OPERATOR
Thanks George.
Stephan
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