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May 1, 2026 9:54 AM 30 min read

Full Transcript: Federal Realty Investment Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758087&tp_key=d0f151d459

Summary

Federal Realty Investment reported a strong financial performance in Q1, with a 4.7% comparable POI growth on a GAAP basis and a 3.6% increase in minimum rent, exceeding expectations.

The company successfully refinanced its revolving credit facility, increasing its size to $1.4 billion and extending its term, while also repaying certain notes and maintaining solid debt metrics.

Guidance for NAREIT and core FFO has been raised to $7.46 to $7.55 per share, driven by improved POI growth, stronger leasing activity, and significant asset acquisitions.

Federal Realty Investment closed $159 million in asset sales and has $66 million in sales in process, with a strategic focus on asset recycling to optimize capital allocation.

Operational highlights include a robust occupancy outlook, strategic acquisitions like Kingstowne and Congressional, and ongoing development projects such as Assembly Row, with a focus on long-term value creation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Samir Kanal (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Michael Goldsmith at ubs. Please go ahead.

Michael Goldsmith (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Juan Sanabrio with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Juan Sanabrio (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Cooper Clark at Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Cooper Clark (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Michael Griffin at Evercore isi. Please, please go ahead.

Michael Griffin (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Greg McGinnis at Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Greg McGinnis (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Craig Mailman at Citi. Please go ahead,

Craig Mailman (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Hendel Saint Just with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Hendel Saint Just (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Alexander Goldfarb at Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Omoteo Akosanje with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Omoteo Akosanje (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Floris Van Dykem with Ladenburg. Please go ahead.

Floris Van Dykem (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Mike Muller at JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Mike Muller (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And once again, if you do have a question, please press star then one. Our next question is a follow up from Samir Kanal at Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Samir Kanal (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is a follow up from Omoteo Acosano with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Omoteo Acosano

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today is a follow up from Alexander Goldfarb at Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. That concludes our question and answer session for today. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Jill Sawyer for any closing remarks.

Jill Sawyer

Thanks for joining us today. We look forward to seeing many of you at our upcoming Investor Day in a few weeks. Thanks.

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