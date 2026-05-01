Transcript: BrightSpring Health Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Friday, BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vpg9pbyz/
Summary
BrightSpring Health reported Q1 2026 revenue of $3.6 billion, growing 26% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA of $190 million, up 45% from the previous year.
The company completed the sale of its Community Living business for $811 million, which will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.
Strategic growth areas include expansion of pharmacy solutions, particularly in the specialty and infusion segments, and organic growth in home healthcare services.
The company anticipates continued growth with 2026 revenue guidance between $14.725 billion and $15.225 billion, and EBITDA growth of 28.7% to 33.6% over 2025.
Management emphasized operational efficiencies and technological investments, including AI applications, to drive further margin improvements and operational effectiveness.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
David Daikeler (Investor Relations)
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Jen Fitz (Chief Financial Officer)
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Jen. And thank you for your time today to go through Bright Spring's first quarter 2026 results. We'll now open up the call for questions. Operator.
OPERATOR
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder to ask the question, please first start 1:1 on your telephone, then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press start one one Again. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Ann Hines with Mizuhu. Your line is open.
Ann Hines (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thank you. I just want to talk about some of the growth initiatives hitting the P and L this year, especially with infusion. I know that's been a big focus for the company, expanding the chronic portfolio. Can you just let us know how that's going, what the growth rate is, maybe what drug classes you're focused on?
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
David Larson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Larson with btig. The line is open.
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
David Larson (Equity Analyst)
David Larson (Equity Analyst)
So that will continue to be a passion for us internally in terms of how we can take care of more folks in their own home in a value based care model with the most proximal and intimate services possible. We're leaning in and building out that hub as much as we can to provide oversight in the in between time and trying to apply AI to all of our data and analytics to be as proactive as we can and as smart as we can. With our care approaches.
David Larson (Equity Analyst)
Jen Fitz (Chief Financial Officer)
David Larson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great quarter. Thanks very much. Appreciate it.
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Charles Reed (Equity Analyst)
Jen Fitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. So our specialty and infusion script growth in the quarter year over year was. Was approximately 30% year over year growth. Specialty was a little bit higher with infusion in the mid teens. So specialty was higher than that total infusion in the mid teens in terms of their script growth. So really strong growth across both of those business lines, home and community. The uneconomic customers did see modest script growth in the mid single digits.
Charles Reed (Equity Analyst)
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Charles Reed (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate that. Thanks a lot, guys.
Joanna Gaju (Equity Analyst)
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Joanna Gaju (Equity Analyst)
If I may. So that was a follow up. My question was actually about the gross profit per script, which was impressive. It was up 50% in this quarter, year over year and sequentially obviously too. So how much is from these new LED launches, new product launches versus the generic conversions? And you know, I'm asking, just thinking, going forward, how much more room, I guess is there left on that metric? Thank you.
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Joanna Gaju (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Jerry House (Equity Analyst)
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Good morning, Jared. Jen, maybe you can take the outlook for the year, but I think we would expect some consistency for sure. On the GP side, you've got the percent margin versus the dollar margin. And I think it was the mix shift that we saw that helped probably proportionally on the dollar margin side versus the percent margin. If you're tracking with me there, Jen.
Jen Fitz (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of AJ Rice.
AJ Rice
Hi everybody. Just maybe picking up on the comment that Jen just made. I know operational efficiencies have been an ongoing part of your strategy and you're attributing part of the 70 basis points of margin improvement you saw year to year to operational efficiencies. Can you just maybe update us on some of the specific areas of focus and any AI related applications you're looking at there?
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
AJ Rice
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
AJ Rice
Okay. All right. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Shawn Dodge with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Shawn Dodge (Equity Analyst)
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Jen Fitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Shawn Dodge (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then you mentioned before one of the other kind of growth areas within pharmacy being the fee for service business. Just anything you can share around kind of the scale of that business now, how much is that contributing and what do you kind of see the longer run opportunity being with fee for service specifically?
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Shawn Dodge (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks and congratulations.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Alana Fwit Mayo with Levy Partners. Your line is open.
Whit
Jen Fitz (Chief Financial Officer)
Whit
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, due to the interest of time, we ask that you now limit yourself to one question only. Please stand by for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Gilmore with Keybanc. Your line is open.
Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for the question. Maybe picking up on some of the generic conversion comments.
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Alana Bryant, Tanquillet with Jeffries. Your Line is open.
Alana Bryant (Equity Analyst)
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Larry Solow with CJS Securities. Your line is open.
Larry Solow (Equity Analyst)
Great. Good morning. Congrats also on a good quarter. Just quickly on the pharmacy solutions grew about 25% in the quarter. The kind of midpoint of guidance, sort of mid teens. Is the difference going forward? Is that an increase in IRA and more branded conversions or is it, you know, a little sense of conservatism or what kind of drives a little bit
Jen Fitz (Chief Financial Officer)
of a slowdown there, Jen, you want to hit that? Yeah. So I would say, you know, it really is related more to the year over year growth and the quarterly sequential growth we saw in 2025. So really as we think about the remainder of the quarters, while we do expect sequential growth both in terms of revenue and ebitda, we see that as being much more balanced in terms of quarter over quarter growth.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Baxter with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.
Stephen Baxter (Equity Analyst)
Jen Fitz (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Erin Wright with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.
Erin Wright (Equity Analyst)
John Russo (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think as it relates to any of the private label stuff, we just don't have a lot of volume or exposure to those sort of relevant products or situations today. And anything we're seeing or experiencing from a payer or PBM standpoint, I would just say is very consistent. We're not seeing any big changes or big moves as it relates to our agreements or our products.
OPERATOR
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. I'm showing no further questions in the queue. That concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.