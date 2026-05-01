Transcript: Matthews International Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Matthews International reported a net loss of $21.8 million for the fiscal 2026 second quarter, largely due to the redemption of $300 million in senior secured notes and lower performance in the Industrial Technologies segment.
Consolidated sales dropped to $259 million from $428 million a year ago, mainly due to divestitures, with the Memorialization segment showing improvement partly thanks to the Dodge acquisition.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $44.7 million from $51.4 million, with the Brand Solutions segment showing reduced performance due to the SGK divestiture.
The company has been focusing on strategic integration with Propelis, reporting a 40% share of Propelis' adjusted EBITDA, which was lower than previous SGK results.
Future outlook includes modest sales growth in the Memorialization segment, with ongoing cross-selling activities and potential M&A opportunities being monitored.
Cash flow used in operations increased significantly due to divestiture-related disbursements and other strategic costs, while net debt decreased following divestiture proceeds.
Management noted improved execution in the Memorialization segment and ongoing efforts to expand customer base and partnerships, particularly in energy and military applications.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Joe
Thank you. Good morning, Joe. Good morning, Dan. Thanks for taking the questions. Good morning, Dan. Morning, Dan.
Danielle Moore (Analyst at CJS Securities)
Let's start with Memorialization outlook. Modest sales growth for the remainder of the year. I think Dodge has maybe half a quarter left. So just kind of looking at your expectations for organic growth, looking out beyond the next quarter or so with the revised mix, including Dodge. And then from an inorganic perspective, are you seeing more inbound inquiries with from competitors or other players in that arena since the acquisition?
Joe
Danielle Moore (Analyst at CJS Securities)
Very helpful and on the M and A front. Just wondering if you're seeing more inbounds. You know, I know Dodge is sort of a new platform.
Joe
I didn't understand that part of your question.
Danielle Moore (Analyst at CJS Securities)
Okay, now I apologize. Yep. All right.
Joe
Danielle Moore (Analyst at CJS Securities)
Understood. Propelis sounds like just maybe a little bit more under the hood. Are we at the front end of the IT and SAP implementation? Is that sort of, you know, just talk about progress and you know, when we'll have a better sensor execution?
Joe
Danielle Moore (Analyst at CJS Securities)
No, that's really helpful. Color. One more and I'll jump back in queue. Just in terms of the announcement in February regarding the arbitration with Tesla, just what are the next steps, Tesla's next moves? Obviously that's a conjecture, but more importantly, are there examples or details regarding engagement with new potential, potential customers since that ruling in February?
Joe
Danielle Moore (Analyst at CJS Securities)
All right, very helpful. I'll jump back with any follow ups. Thanks, Joe.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Colleen Rauch with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Colleen Rauch (Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Thanks so much, guys. You know, could you talk about the breadth and depth of the super capacitor ultracapacitor customers on this? Obviously, the need for voltage buffering at the data center is enormous and just curious about how quickly that opportunity could come and how many folks might participate in it.
Joe
Colleen Rauch (Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Joe
Colleen Rauch (Analyst at Oppenheimer)
Awesome guys. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Yep, thank you. And once again, that is store N1 on your telephone keypad if you would like to join the queue. We will move next with Justin Bergner with Gabelli funds. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Justin Bergner (Analyst at Gabelli Funds)
Good morning, Joe. Good morning, Dan. Nice quarter, particularly on the memorialization side. Thanks, Justin. Good morning. Good morning. Had a few questions, just some clarifying. So I think you said, Dan, that you got $11 million of revenue from Dodge, but you lost 176 million from the divestitures. Did I have those numbers correct?
Dan
166 from the divestitures, yeah.
Justin Bergner (Analyst at Gabelli Funds)
Okay, and then the Propellis JV, you said it's already doing 100 million plus EBITDA run rate, but the 40% figures of 9.5 million and 9.9 million are slightly below that. So is that just seasonality being a little bit weaker?
Dan
Yeah, that's right. Yeah, Justin, that's exactly right. Their slowest quarters typically the fourth calendar quarter. And so that would be the quarter that we would have reported in this fiscal quarter for Matthews.
Justin Bergner (Analyst at Gabelli Funds)
Dan
Justin Bergner (Analyst at Gabelli Funds)
Okay, when you say execution was better, just help me understand some of the KPIs or, you know, I would tell you.
Dan
Justin Bergner (Analyst at Gabelli Funds)
Okay, so you're actually factoring in some incremental headwind for the rest of the year on the tariff side from oralization. Modest. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Oh, yeah. Is that. That's new or that's tied to this section 232 change?
Dan
I mean, let's put it this way. We don't want to get into that specifically. We've implemented some expectation on 232, but at the end of the day, whether that Gets worse or gets better. It's something we don't control. There is an expectation. There's an expectation or a forecast for some impact of that.
Justin Bergner (Analyst at Gabelli Funds)
Dan
Yeah, Justin, the items that hit in the quarter were payments on kind of pursuant to the closure of the warehouse sale. If you remember, we received $225 million right at the end of last quarter. We closed that deal on the 31st. We had tax payments this quarter. We had deal fees that had to be paid. We also had to settle out on securitized receivable.
Justin Bergner (Analyst at Gabelli Funds)
Okay, what are securitized receivables as of now? Or. I mean, I assume it will be in the queue, but if you're able to share it now. Yeah, we're about 55 million. Okay. And then ongoing cash costs associated with this ongoing strategic review, or are they more conditional cash costs based on.
Dan
No, there's no ongoing costs associated with that. I mean, that's mostly done internal. To the extent we need external advice, it's going to be around legal more than anything else. I mean, where there's no. These are things we're handling ourselves for the most part.
Justin Bergner (Analyst at Gabelli Funds)
Okay. Thank you for taking all my questions, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you, Josh. Thanks, Jessen. Thank you. And once again, that is star 1 on your telephone keypad. If you would like to join the queue. We'll pause a moment to allow any further questions to queue. And we show no further questions in queue at this time. This will conclude our Q and A session as well as our conference call. Thank you for your participation and you may disconnect at any time.
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