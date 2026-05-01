Transcript: Select Medical Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gi6f6oqj/
Summary
Select Medical Hldgs announced a take-private transaction where unaffiliated shareholders will receive $16.50 per share in cash, expected to close in mid-2026.
The company reported a 5% increase in total revenue, but adjusted EBITDA declined by 6.5% to $141.6 million. Earnings per share were $0.35, adjusted to $0.36 when excluding transaction costs.
The company added 166 inpatient rehabilitation beds and plans to add 275 more by 2027, indicating a strategic focus on expanding inpatient rehabilitation services.
Management highlighted the impact of increased denials in Medicare Advantage, particularly affecting long-term acute care hospitals, while commercial conversion rates improved.
The company's guidance for 2026 remains unchanged, with expected revenue between $5.6 billion and $5.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $520 million and $540 million.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Thomas Mullen (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Malacusta
OPERATOR
Certainly. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by when we compile our Q&A roster. Our first question will be coming from the line of Ben Hendricks of RBC Capital Markets. Ben, your line is open.
Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much. I just was hoping we could touch a little bit on the outpatient rehabilitation margin. Looks like we saw a nice sequential bounce back from a recent low in Q4. Just wanted to talk about some of the operational improvements you guys have been working on in that segment, scheduling and what not, and kind of how you're thinking about margin for that segment going forward. Thanks.
Thomas Mullen (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Straight color. Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Ann Hines of Mizuho. Ann, your line is open. Great.
Ann Hines (Equity Analyst)
Thank you so much. There's been some data that there's an increase in commercial or denials in general. Are you seeing anything in at least inpatient rehab or outpatient that you're seeing this kind of increase in denials from Medicare Advantage?
Thomas Mullen (Chief Executive Officer)
Ann Hines (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then maybe we'll shift to the inpatient rehab rule. Was there anything within that rule that surprised you, either positively or negatively?
Thomas Mullen (Chief Executive Officer)
No, there were no concerns with the rule. It was pretty consistent with the past couple years. It was a modest increase. And we expect to continue to see review, choice, demonstration, expand, and we're prepared for that. And we have many states that were already working under that program. So we were. It was pretty benign and nothing out of the ordinary. Okay, great. Thank you. Of course.
OPERATOR
And our next question will come from the line of Joanna Gajuk of Bank of America. Your line is open.
Mike Malacusta
Joaquin
Got it. Thank you. And then lastly, what. Is there any early read on the impact of the Medicare team model? Could you talk a little bit more about that?
Mike Malacusta
I'll first address it. And if Tom wants to add some color, the Medicare team model, thus far, we haven't really seen an impact to our census in the inpatient rehab space. It's a very low portion of our census for the types of patients we take that could potentially be impacted by the team role. And, Tom, I don't know if you have any additional color.
Thomas Mullen (Chief Executive Officer)
I agree. Everything that we've seen so far is a very minor issue in our rehab hospitals.
Joaquin
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And I would now like to turn the call back to management for closing remarks.
Thomas Mullen (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, operator. No further remarks. We appreciate your time this morning.
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