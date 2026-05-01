Transcript: Federated Hermes Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2125/53870
Summary
Federated Hermes reported record assets under management of $907 billion for Q1, with significant gains in equity and money market strategies.
The company completed an acquisition of an 80% interest in FCP Fund Manager LP, adding $3.2 billion in managed assets and enhancing their expertise in multifamily housing.
Federated Hermes is actively developing digital initiatives, including the upcoming launch of a Money Market Management Digital Treasury Fund to enhance distribution efficiency and operational automation.
Money market assets reached a record high of $685 billion, though the market share slightly decreased to 6.9% from 7.0% at the end of 2025.
The company anticipates net institutional mandate inflows of about $1.1 billion in Q2, with expectations of net sales in fixed income and private market strategies.
Operating expenses increased by 2% from Q4 due to higher compensation and distribution expenses, while revenue saw a slight decrease due to fewer days and lower real estate development fees.
Federated Hermes highlighted a cautious but strategic approach to digital asset integration, emphasizing regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.
Management noted that the current demand for tokenized products is low, but they are preparing for future growth in this area.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ray Hanley (President)
Tom Donahue
Ray Hanley (President)
Holly we would now like to open the call up for questions.
OPERATOR
Ken Worthington (Equity Analyst)
Chris Donahue (CEO and President)
Debbie Cunningham (Chief Investment Officer for Money Markets)
Chris Donahue (CEO and President)
I'll close with this one more, Ken, and that is that, remember, the basic product is merely liquidity of the coin. And however all the fancy stuff works, that's what you need. And the next thing is if they don't have fundamental trust in the whole thing, then it doesn't work. So you've got to work on those two things in addition to all of the neat toys that are being created.
Ken Worthington (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. I think what you're doing is great. Just whatever. My two cents on the $3 billion. Chris, you mentioned on the global equity withdrawal. I don't think you mentioned timing. What is the timing of that and how do the fees on that mandate compare to, say, the. The new MDT asset wins?
Chris Donahue (CEO and President)
Okay, that's probably a Q2 departure. And the fees on that were lower than the average.? Is that what you're asking? Yep.
Ken Worthington (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Your next question is from Bill Katz with TD Cowan.
Robin Houlion
Good morning. This is Robin Houlion for Bill Katz, and thank you for taking the question. Could you remind us of the timeline on SCP's next fund launch and the demand for real assets. that you are currently seeing from LPs?
Tom Donahue
Robin Houlion
Great, thank you.
Tom Donahue
OPERATOR
Your next question for today is from Patrick Davitt with Autonomous Research.
Patrick Davitt
Hey, good morning, everyone.
Debbie Cunningham (Chief Investment Officer for Money Markets)
Patrick Davitt
Right, right, right. Okay, that's helpful. And then it looks like the money funds had a really strong day yesterday, the last day of the month. So I'm curious if the AUM number you gave would include that or not.
Debbie Cunningham (Chief Investment Officer for Money Markets)
No, the AUM number we gave would have have been as of Wednesday actually. Great. Okay, thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
We have reached the end of the question and answer session and I will now turn the call over to Ray Hanley for closing remarks.
Ray Hanley (President)
That concludes our call and we thank you for joining us today.
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