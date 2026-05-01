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May 1, 2026 9:29 AM 41 min read

Cinemark Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=RZXqr90L

Summary

Cinemark Holdings reported a 19% increase in revenue to $643 million for Q1 2026, with adjusted EBITDA growing 143% to $88 million.

The company attributed its strong performance to effective operational execution and strategic initiatives, including enhanced marketing and programming strategies.

Management expressed confidence in long-term growth prospects due to a solid financial position and industry fundamentals, such as consumer enthusiasm for theatrical experiences and robust upcoming film content.

Cinemark Holdings is focused on optimizing its circuit through M&A and expanding premium amenities, supported by investments in enhanced screen formats and new technologies.

The company is leveraging data-rich tools for decision-making and remains bullish on future prospects, driven by positive industry momentum and recent improvements in theatrical windows.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sean Gamble (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Robert Fishman (Equity Analyst at Moffett Nathanson)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from David Karnofsky of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

David Karnofsky (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Melissa Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thanks, David. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Eric Handler of Roth mkm. Please go ahead.

Eric Handler (Equity Analyst at Roth MKM)

Melissa Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)

Moses

And I would just add last year merch was up about 40% year over year. So we can to Melissa's point, we continue to see growth over time. We expect to continue to see further opportunity as it's something that fans continue to embrace and it continues to enhance just the overall experience and event of coming to our Cinemark theaters. Greatly appreciate it. Thank you. Thanks Eric.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Mike Hickey of Stonex. Please go ahead.

Mike Hickey (Equity Analyst at Stonex)

OPERATOR

Thanks, Mike. Thank you. The next question is coming from Drew Crumb of B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Drew Crumb (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)

Melissa Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks so much. Thanks, Drew. Thank you. The next question is coming from Omar Mahayas of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Omar Mahayas (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Melissa Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks, Melissa. Appreciate it. Welcome. Thanks, Omar. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Chad Bynon of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Chad Bynon (Equity Analyst at Macquarie)

Melissa Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)

Sean Gamble (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thanks, Jeff. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Patrick Scholl of Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Patrick Scholl (Equity Analyst at Barrington Research)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Steven Lazechic of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Great.

Steven Lazechic (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Melissa Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you very much. Thanks, Steven. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Eric Wold of Texas Capital. Please go ahead.

Eric Wold

Melissa Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)

Sean Gamble (President and CEO)

Thank you. Thank you. At this time I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Gamble for closing comments. Okay, thank you Operator. And thank you all for joining us this morning. We appreciate you taking the time to participate today and we look forward to reconnecting in a few months to share and discuss our second quarter 2026 results. I hope you all have a wonderful weekend. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today's event. You may disconnect your lines or log off the webcast at this time and enjoy the rest of your day.

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