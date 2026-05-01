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May 1, 2026 9:28 AM 43 min read

Transcript: Cboe Global Markets Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/961115588

Summary

Cboe Global Markets reported record net revenue of $729 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.70 for Q1, marking a 29% and 48% year-over-year growth, respectively.

The company announced strategic realignment actions, including the sale of Canada and Australia businesses, with expected workforce reduction by 20% to optimize operations.

Strong performance was seen across all segments, with notable growth in the derivatives business, cash and spot markets, and DataVantage.

Cboe discussed plans to expand their event contract market, aiming to introduce securities-based event contracts subject to regulatory approval.

Management expressed optimism about future opportunities, particularly in prediction markets and tokenization, while maintaining a disciplined expense reduction approach.

The company provided 2026 guidance with expectations for low double-digit to mid-teens organic net revenue growth and adjusted operating expense reduction by 12-14%.

Full Transcript

Kelvin (Operator)

Ken Hill (Head of Investor Relations)

Craig Donahue (CEO)

Scott Johnston (Chief Operating Officer)

Jill Grievino (Chief Financial Officer)

Craig Donahue (CEO)

Ken Hill (Head of Investor Relations)

At this point we'd be happy to take questions. We ask that you please limit your questions to one per person to allow time to get to everyone. Feel free to get back in the queue and if time permits, we'll take a second question.

Kelvin (Operator)

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, please press the STAR button followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Please would like to withdraw your question. Please press Star one again. One moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from the line of Patrick Noli of Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Patrick Noli

Jill Grievino (Chief Financial Officer)

Kelvin (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Dedal of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Brian Dedal

Craig Donahue (CEO)

Rob Hawking (Global Head of Derivatives)

Brian Dedal

Great color. Thank you.

Kelvin (Operator)

Your next question comes from the line of Eli Abood of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Eli Abood

Craig Donahue (CEO)

Kelvin (Operator)

Great, thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Dan Fannin of Jeffries. Please go ahead.

Dan Fannin

Jill Grievino (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Fannin

Thank you.

Ben

Jill Grievino (Chief Financial Officer)

Ashish Sabadra

Craig Donahue (CEO)

Rob Hawking (Global Head of Derivatives)

Ashish Sabadra

That's very helpful. Color and congrats on such a strong result. Thank you. Thank you.

Michael Cypress

Craig Donahue (CEO)

Michael Cypress

And just to that point around economics evolving, just any views on how you see economics evolving for clearing, settlement, execution and tokenized landscape?

Craig Donahue (CEO)

Simon Clinch

Craig Donahue (CEO)

Kelvin (Operator)

Great. Thanks a lot. Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. And with that, I will now turn the call over to the management team for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Craig Donahue (CEO)

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