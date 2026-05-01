Full Transcript: BayFirst Financial Q1 2026 Earnings Call

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/113801458
Summary
BayFirst Financial announced an $80 million capital raise through a private investment in a public equity offering, which will be converted to common stock, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.
The company reported a net loss of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, with significant decreases in loans and deposits due to strategic exits and sales.
The bank's future focus will be on expanding its community banking presence in Tampa Bay, with plans to leverage its branch network for growth and profitability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Anthony Sarvanos (Chairman of the Board)
Scott McKim (Chief Financial Officer)
Robin Oliver (Chief Operating Officer)
Al Rogers (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Ross Haberman
Good morning, Al. Al, welcome on board. As you said, you're going to have some heavy lifting. Could you just prioritize what your 1, 2 and 3 initiatives are going to be and then specifically could you address the non guaranteed portion 160 million and how you view that and your initial thoughts on what kind of plug you're going to need for that 160 million? Thank you.
Al Rogers (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Scott McKim (Chief Financial Officer)
Ross Haberman
Just one follow up, if I may. The 100 million you're talking about which you have reserved, I think you said 13% on. Does that have any sort of collateral or is that, excuse me for generalizing, is that as good or bad as basically a credit card loan? Thank you. That's my last question.
Scott McKim (Chief Financial Officer)
Ross Haberman
Thank you very much. The best of luck.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, if you have any other questions, please press Star One now. Our next question comes from Dwayne Roberts at Charris Industries. Please go ahead.
Dwayne Roberts
Good morning all. I'm sorry, I may have missed this, but can you please tell me what your cash position is now?
Scott McKim (Chief Financial Officer)
Sure. So the bank's liquidity ratio was about 13.6% at the end of the first quarter. So it's on a billion dollars. You can kind of do the math there. It's about $130 million.
Dwayne Roberts
Thank you. I'm sorry, does that include the capital raise that was just done or does not.
Scott McKim (Chief Financial Officer)
That's exclusive. That was out of 331. The capital raise was completed this week so that you could add those funds to it if you wanted a more real time number.
Dwayne Roberts
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Sam Haskell from Clarion. Please, go ahead.
Sam Haskell
Hey. Thank you all. Scott, I just want to make sure I heard you correctly. Did you say that the 13% reserve on the flash 100 million flash loans, that you felt that that was an adequate reserve? Thank you.
Scott McKim (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Sam, I'll put it in this context. You know, from a, from a CECL compliance standpoint, it suggests that it's adequate. You know, most of my career was spent in historical loss modeling and you know, we don't get to operate under those rules today. But according to cecl, it is adequate.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This does conclude our Q and A session. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and we ask that you please disconnect your lines.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.