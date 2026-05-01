Proto Labs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Friday, Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Proto Labs reported a strong start to 2026 with a 10% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue, achieving record revenue levels.
The company saw significant growth in CNC machining services, driven by demand in aerospace, defense, and robotics sectors, alongside a 20% increase in revenue per customer.
Strategic focus remains on four pillars: improving customer experience, accelerating innovation, expanding production, and driving operational efficiency.
Proto Labs achieved AS9100 certification in Europe, enhancing their ability to support aerospace and defense customers globally.
The company is undergoing operational changes in 2026, including leadership restructuring and a strategic reset in Europe, which is already showing positive results with 11% sequential growth.
Financial performance highlights include a 17.6% year-over-year growth in CNC machining revenue and improved non-GAAP gross margins, with first-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share reaching the highest level in over five years.
Future guidance anticipates full-year revenue growth of 6-8% and second-quarter revenue between $140 and $148 million, reflecting ongoing strong demand and operational improvements.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ryan Johnsrud (Investor Relations)
Suresh Krishna (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
Sashi
Greg Palm (Analyst at Craig Hallum)
Yeah, good morning Congrats on the solid results. Can you maybe give us a little bit more color on cadence of the quarter? I think you had mentioned that January had started off low, if I recall correctly. So what did you see? February, March, what are you seeing so far in April? And just from like a upside standpoint, you know, I think you called out AMD space, but any other end markets that maybe surprised you a little bit to the upside?
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
Greg Palm (Analyst at Craig Hallum)
Okay, can we shift gears to the network? So that was down sequentially, barely up on a year over year basis, on a constant currency basis. What any reason for the desale? What are you specifically seeing in that business, Greg?
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
We are overall we are very happy with our double digit growth. And this is the second quarter we've delivered that. We will see fluctuations between our fulfillment methods, between factory and network. We did see some weakness in network demand in 3D printing. And we are making some changes in our go to market areas so that we can work to accelerate network revenue growth in the future, much as we work to drive growth in our factory business.
Greg Palm (Analyst at Craig Hallum)
Okay, and I might have missed it, but did you give a network gross margin?
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
We did not. We did not.
Greg Palm (Analyst at Craig Hallum)
We can get it for you. Otherwise I can follow up offline. That's all I had, so I'll hop back in the queue. Thanks.
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
Okay, thank you, Greg. Network gross margin was 31%.
Greg Palm (Analyst at Craig Hallum)
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Brian Drab from William Blair, please. Go ahead.
Brian Drab (Analyst at William Blair)
Suresh Krishna (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Drab (Analyst at William Blair)
Okay, thank you. And then, you know, you outperformed in terms of revenue growth in the first quarter. You maintained the full year guidance. Can you just talk about your thinking and what you're seeing maybe in the macro or in your business that prevented you right at the moment from raising the guidance for the full year for growth.
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Drab (Analyst at William Blair)
Got it. Okay, thanks very much. I'll follow up more later.
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
Sounds good.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Cora Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.
Cora Jensen (Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald)
Suresh Krishna (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Cora Jensen (Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald)
Okay, that's fair. How about just capacity levels right now in the factory? Any needs for investments given the accelerated growth here?
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
Cora Jensen (Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald)
Yeah, that makes sense. Okay, and then just one more for you, Dan. Can you just touch on gross margin thoughts going forward? Can we keep them above 46 here?
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
Cora Jensen (Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald)
All right, keep up the good work, guys.
OPERATOR
The next question is from James Riccutti from Needham and Company. Please go ahead.
James Riccutti (Analyst at Needham and Company)
Hi. Thank you. Good morning. First, congrats on the quarter. Dan, maybe first question for you gave some context in terms of how to think about gross margins as we go through the year. It appears that you're also thinking more about adding some additional sales and marketing expense as you go through the year to pursue some of the growth initiatives that you're targeting. How do we think about maybe OPEX as we look out beyond the June quarter?
Dan Schumacher (Chief Financial Officer)
James Riccutti (Analyst at Needham and Company)
I also wanted to ask follow up just on what you're seeing in Europe. I know it was nice sequential growth that you're you registered in Q1. Where are you seeing the most traction? Is this from the changes you're implementing? Is it, are these perhaps coming from any one vertical? Are they coming from new customers, different business lines? I wonder if you can just elaborate on the early progress you're seeing there.
Suresh Krishna (President and Chief Executive Officer)
James Riccutti (Analyst at Needham and Company)
And lastly, if I could just slip one in, some very nice growth in revenue per customer, per contact. Again, similar type of question. Are you getting more traction? You called out a couple of verticals, but I'm just wondering where you see the most progress in terms of driving revenue per customer.
Suresh Krishna (President and Chief Executive Officer)
James Riccutti (Analyst at Needham and Company)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session as well as today's teleconference. You may all disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.
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