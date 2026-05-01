Full Transcript: HF Sinclair Q1 2026 Earnings Call

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/126280302
Summary
HF Sinclair reported first-quarter net income of $648 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, with adjusted net income of $127 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $426 million.
The company is focusing on strategic initiatives such as improving reliability and safety performance, optimizing feedstock strategies, and expanding branded sites through joint ventures like Green Trail Fuels.
Management expressed confidence in meeting challenges from geopolitical volatility and market disruptions by leveraging integrated operations and flexibility in crude and product handling.
Operational highlights include successful turnarounds at the Puget Sound and Woods Cross refineries, strong performance in the renewables segment, and the addition of 25 branded sites in marketing.
The board is actively addressing future leadership following the CEO and CFO's leaves of absence, with an emphasis on maintaining strategic focus and operational excellence.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Craig Beery (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Franklin (CEO and President)
Steve
Vivek Garg (Acting Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst at TPH)
thank you and good morning everyone your renewables results were quite strong even excluding the PTC benefit that rolled through could you talk about some of the drivers in Q1 that helped push that profitability and then for the second quarter what do you think is a good target for utilization and would you expect you know even stronger margins just given that some of the indicators have really moved up in the second quarter thank you hey
Steve
Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst at TPH)
sounds good and then could you also address the lubricants market going forward are you seeing global supply reductions as a result of the iran war and you know it looks like some of the pricing indicators have started to move up and maybe you could just talk a little bit about you know your ability to capture potentially higher margins in lubricants going forward yeah hey matt it's matt
Matt Joyce (SVP of Lubricants and Specialties)
OPERATOR
as thank you your next question comes from the line of Manav Gupta with UBS manav your line is open please go ahead
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Steve
Matt Joyce (SVP of Lubricants and Specialties)
Franklin (CEO and President)
proposition is concerned and manav let me add one thing this is franklin part of the reason i'm here is to give the executive team the confidence to continue with the plan and making sure that they have the tools and the resources to continue with the actions that steve and matt mentioned there is no let up on the focus of what we're trying to do here
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Steve
Franklin (CEO and President)
some of these projects and manob part of your question was you said run the assets hard i want to make sure that you understand that we're going to run reliably and not push our assets that's more important to us to make sure we're up as opposed to trying to unduly stress our assets to
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
increase volumes now my point was are you running them close to some of your peers globally are being forced to run assets at forty percent and fifty percent because of crude availability that was my question yeah that is not the
OPERATOR
your next question comes from the line of neil metna with golden foch neil your line is open
Neil Mehta
please go ahead yeah thanks i just want to build on mana's question around crude and specifically around two grades brent ti has seen enormous volatility here and so just how are you guys thinking about the setup for that spread in particular and then wcs the outlook as we think about the second quarter but also the balance of the year and then franklin i had a management question for you as a follow up
Steve
Neil Mehta
Franklin (CEO and President)
Neil Mehta
all right thanks franklin
OPERATOR
your next question comes from the line of joe leitch with morgan stanley joe your line is open please go
Joe Leitch (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
ahead hey good morning team and thanks for taking my questions so i wanted to go back to the macro and just given where product prices are today can you talk a bit about the demand trends that you're seeing within your system are you seeing any signs of demand destruction on gasoline or diesel and then maybe stepping back in more broadly how are you viewing the balances today from both the supply and demand perspective in the mid con and the rockies
Steve
Joe Leitch (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
thanks steve that's helpful and then following up on your comments on marketing that segment continues to string together some pretty nice quarters could you just talk about some of the outperformance during one q and how you see the segment shaping up for the rest of
Steve
Franklin (CEO and President)
the company and everybody loves the green dinosaur it's a great brand you need
Joe Leitch (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
to join in definitely agreed thanks for the time appreciate it
OPERATOR
your next question comes from the line of philip jugworth with bmo philip your line is open please go ahead
Philip Jugworth
thanks good morning i did want to ask about the bridger pipeline expansion which you referenced earlier with the approval news yesterday so this goes right down to guernsey assuming this gets built how fall would you expect this to change feedstock sourcing for your refineries or impact crude diffs and separately just anything to note on market impact from the double age conversion from crude to ngls that follows a similar route
Steve
Philip Jugworth
okay great and then you did repurchase some shares in the quarter just how are you thinking about capital returns going forward until you have more permanent leadership in place and should we just stick with the historical framework and just how tactical do you plan to be just given the strength and the equities here in the second quarter
Vivek Garg (Acting Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
your next question comes from the line of doug legate with wolff research doug your line is open please go
Doug Legate (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Steve
OPERATOR
your next question comes from the line of jason gableman with td cohen jason your line is open please
Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst at TD Cohen)
go ahead yeah hey thanks for taking my questions franklin you you mentioned running your refineries responsibly which is prudent given the margin environment in the past dyno has talked about unlocking an additional capacity within the system that would be worth an additional refinery in terms of size is that still an aspiration for the company or is the six hundred thousand barrel a day to six hundred thirty range kind of the upper end of where you expect to run
Steve
Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst at TD Cohen)
great my follow up is just on m and a or a and d i should say the renewable segment certainly had a strong quarter the margin environment is more constructive you've seen peers sell down stakes of their renewable diesel businesses is that something that you could see doing in the future and then i guess more broadly just m and a comments on the refining landscape would be welcomed as well thanks sure let me let
Franklin (CEO and President)
Craig Beery (Vice President of Investor Relations)
our call for today thank you all
OPERATOR
for being part of our call
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