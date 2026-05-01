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May 1, 2026 9:20 AM 49 min read

Moderna Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vhfwoqwj/

Summary

Moderna reported a Q1 2026 revenue of $400 million, which is a significant increase from the previous year, largely driven by a strategic partnership with the UK government.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet with $7.5 billion in cash and investments, despite reporting a net loss of $1.3 billion on a GAAP basis, mainly due to a litigation settlement.

Moderna reiterated its expectation of up to 10% revenue growth for 2026 and focused on expanding its commercial portfolio, including the approval of a flu-COVID combo vaccine in the EU.

R&D expenses decreased by 24% year-over-year, reflecting a winding down of large programs, while SG&A expenses decreased by 18% due to cost discipline.

Key strategic developments include the initiation of a Phase 3 trial for Intismiran in non-small cell lung cancer and the advancement of its oncology and infectious disease pipelines.

Moderna's future outlook includes potential product approvals and strategic focus on AI and robotics to enhance productivity and innovation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lavina Talukdar (Head of Investor Relations)

Stéphane Bancel

Jamie Mock (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Ho (President)

Stéphane Bancel

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered, you wish to move yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Salveen Richter with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Salveen Richter

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So you newly disclosed initiation of a phase 3 study for intismirran as monotherapy and in combination with keytruda sub Q for the treatment of high risk stage 1 non-small cell lung cancer. Can you just. And you spoke to it a little bit, but could you discuss your strategy to pursue this line and where it fits into the treatment landscape and why pursue a monotherapy here in addition to the combination? Thank you.

Stéphane Bancel

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Jessie Faig with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Jessie Faig

Stéphane Bancel

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Terrence Flynn with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Great.

Terrence Flynn

Thanks for taking the question. Just wondering if you can be any more specific about the timing of the interim phase three of the int and adjuvant melanoma. I know you said 2026, but can you refine that at all at this point? Maybe talk to the range of potential outcomes.

Stéphane Bancel

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Luca Issi with RBC. Your line is open.

Luca Issi

Jamie Mock (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Ho (President)

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Tyler Van Buren with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Tyler Van Buren

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Ellie Merle with Barclays. Your line is open.

Stephen Ho (President)

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Michael Yee with UBS. Your line is open.

Michael Yee

Michael Yee

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Courtney Breen with Bernstein. Your line is open.

Jamie Mock (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Ho (President)

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Jeff Meacham with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Jeff Meacham

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Corey Kasimov with Evercore ISI.

Corey Kasimov

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Simon Baker with Rothschild & Co. Redburn. Your line is open.

Simon Baker

Jamie Mock (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Andrew Tsai with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Andrew Tsai

Hey, thanks. Good morning. It's a bigger picture question. I'm just curious what your guys latest thoughts are on bd and even considering technology or assets beyond mRNA, does it make sense to add more assets to your pipeline or do you think you're right sized for now? Thank you.

Stéphane Bancel

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our last question comes from Alexandra Hammond with Wolfe Research. Your line is open.

Alexandra Hammond

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. So with the recent approval of the COVID flu vaccine in the Euro, can you just walk us through your commercialization strategy? And I guess, what does a successful launch look like a year from now and five years from now? Thank you.

Stephen Ho (President)

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. This concludes the question and answer portion of today's program. I'd like to turn the call back to Stéphane Bancel for any further remarks.

Stéphane Bancel

Thank you very much for joining us today. As you can see, we're excited about 2026 returning to cells growth and critical phase three redoubts, norovirus intismirran and propionic acidemia. We look forward to talking to many of you over the next few days and a few weeks. We're excited to host you more from now, Monday, June 1, at ASCO. and on June 25 here in Cambridge for Science Day. Have a nice day and have a great weekend.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, let's conclude today's presentation. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

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