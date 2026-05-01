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May 1, 2026 9:19 AM 40 min read

Transcript: Quaker Houghton Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uqfomjms/

Summary

Quaker Houghton reported an 8% increase in net sales for Q1 2026, driven by organic volume growth and acquisitions.

The company experienced improved gross margins, up to 36.8%, despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

A new transformation program was announced to reduce costs and complexity, aiming for EBITDA margins above 18% over the next few years.

Asia Pacific showed strong growth with a 25% increase in sales, while EMEA and Americas had mixed results due to market conditions.

Management expects temporary gross margin pressure in Q2 due to raw material cost increases, but plans to recover margins by year-end through pricing actions.

The company extended its credit agreement to 2031, increasing financial flexibility to support growth and potential M&A opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Quaker Houghton first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to John Daloft., Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Daloft., you may begin.

John Daloft (Director of Investor Relations)

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Kohler (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Tom. We are executing a clear set of priorities to strengthen the business, simplifying how we operate, enhancing our capabilities, and putting the right cost structure in place to support sustainable growth. With that, we would be happy to answer your questions

OPERATOR

Mike Harrison (Equity Analyst)

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Harrison (Equity Analyst)

All right, very helpful. And then I wanted to ask about the new transformation program that you guys announced in the press release and in your prepared remarks, kind of what was the genesis of this program? And maybe just give a little bit more detail on what kind of actions you're taking that are beyond what you got. The actions that you've announced with previous cost programs that are, I believe, still in mid flight.

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Harrison (Equity Analyst)

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Harrison (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. Thanks very much.

John Tan Wang Tang (Equity Analyst)

Tom Kohler (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Tan Wang Tang (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And maybe just to be a little more focused here, do you see opportunity just given the market volatility, whether it's in your own shares or in potentially acquiring tuck ins or larger players?

Tom Kohler (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Tan Wang Tang (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. I'll jump back in queue.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Lawrence Alexander with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Dan Rizawan (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, it's Dan Rizawan from Lawrence. Thanks for taking my questions. A couple things. As you aim for your 18 to 20% EBITDA margins, once I guess some of this volatility maybe subsides and your restructuring is in place, how should we think about incremental margins in the mid cycle? I mean, it's obviously increasing, but I was wondering how we should kind of. Yeah. How we could quantify it. Yeah.

Tom Kohler (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Rizawan (Equity Analyst)

I'm sorry, did you mention, Did I not hear what the cash cost of the plan is? The new plan?

Tom Kohler (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Rizawan (Equity Analyst)

No, that does. That's helpful. And then my final question. You guys have done a good job obviously always of increasing market share, but you have a lot of new products from Houghton, from Dipsol. I was wondering how much of your share growth is increased sales to existing customers versus going into kind of different customers and how that kind of breaks out.

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Rizawan (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, that's very helpful.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Arun Liswanathan with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Arun Liswanathan (Equity Analyst)

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Arun Liswanathan (Equity Analyst)

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Arun Liswanathan (Equity Analyst)

Thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Silver with Freedom Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

David Silver (Equity Analyst)

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Silver (Equity Analyst)

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Silver (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. I appreciate all the color. Thank you.

John Tan Wang Tang (Equity Analyst)

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Tan Wang Tang (Equity Analyst)

Okay, fair enough. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we have. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Joe Berquist for closing comments.

Joe Bergquist (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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