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May 1, 2026 9:15 AM 28 min read

Full Transcript: Fulgent Genetics Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Friday, Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ruWoc86H

Summary

Fulgent Genetics reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $71.1 million, a decrease due to lowered volume from their largest customer transitioning testing in-house, but anticipated stabilization later in the year.

The company completed the acquisition of Barcode Diagnostics and Strata DX, enhancing their market presence and doubling their pathology sales team, with integration efforts underway.

Fulgent Genetics is advancing its therapeutic development, with their clinical candidate FID007 progressing to a Phase 3 registration trial planned for 2027, and FID022 progressing through Phase 1 trials.

The company reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $350 million, despite adjusting non-GAAP EPS and cash balance guidance due to stock repurchase, which reduced outstanding shares.

Management remains confident in strategic initiatives, reporting progress in AI and digital pathology solutions, and highlights the launch of new genome tests and pharmacogenomics advancements.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings welcome to Fulgent Genetics First Quarter 2026 Conference Call and webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Lauren Sloan, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Lauren Sloan (Investor Relations)

Ming Sheh (Chief Executive Officer)

Brandon Perthes (Chief Commercial Officer)

Paul Kim (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two If you would like to remove your question from the queue and for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. Our first question is from Lou Lee with ubs. Please proceed.

Lou Lee

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I think the first one, probably sticking to the precision diagnostic. If you excluding the largest customer impact, what is the underlying benefit growth for the remainder portfolio? I was like doing the quick map. It still seems like it's still like a teens growth. Just wanted to make sure if that's correct.

Paul Kim (Chief Financial Officer)

Lou Lee

Got it, thank you. And then maybe switching to the GROSS MARGIN In Q1, it seems like a little bit lower than I think your initial target of 37%. Any reasons why it's a little bit lower? Is it coming out from acquisition or anything else? And then yeah, I think that will be the question. And then how comfortable you are to kind of like get back to kind of like 40% in the second half.

Paul Kim (Chief Financial Officer)

Brandon Perthes (Chief Commercial Officer)

Yeah, certainly Paul appreciate that. You know, Q1 historically has been a little bit softer for us and it is partially related to seasonality. Like this quarter we did have, you know, our laboratories shut down multiple times due to weather. And in addition, you know, January often sees deductibles being reset. So there's some impact there. But I think the, you know, Paul covered probably the larger impact areas.

Paul Kim (Chief Financial Officer)

Lou Lee

Okay, thank you. That's very helpful. And then finally, there have been lots of attention on the CMS question initiative. I'm wondering if you guys have any in house view in terms of the potential impact to your business?

Paul Kim (Chief Financial Officer)

Not at this time, Lou. We don't have any comment on that.

Lou Lee

Thank you.

Paul Kim (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from David Westenberg with Piper Sandler. Please proceed.

David Westenberg

Paul Kim (Chief Financial Officer)

David Westenberg

Brandon Perthes (Chief Commercial Officer)

David Westenberg

Got it. And then just, I want to talk about, sorry, the pharma backlog. Now, this was strong in the quarter and it is the growth area. So should we expect visibility for the full year? Just given the fact that this is really probably running off backlog. And is the book-to-bill growing in that category? Paul?

Paul Kim (Chief Financial Officer)

David Westenberg

Ming Sheh (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

There are no further questions. This will conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

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